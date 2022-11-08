ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1916: 'The Americanese Wall, As Congressman Burnett Would Build It'

By Evans/Library of Congress/Interim Archives // Getty Images
"The Americanese Wall, As Congressman Burnett Would Build It" satirizes the 1917 immigration act imposed by Congressman John Lawson Burnett by drawing literacy tests as a wall. Evans drew the wall with pens sticking out of it , while Uncle Sam looks on.

[Pictured: "The Americanese Wall, As Congressman Burnett Would Build It" by Raymond O. Evans for Puck Magazine.]

