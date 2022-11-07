ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Aabha Gopan

Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day

A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
Hilary Duff Slams ‘Money Grab’ Aaron Carter Tell-All Book

Hilary Duff is letting her stance on an Aaron Carter tell-all book be known, mainly that she doesn't approve of the project. Following the death of her ex-boyfriend, whom she dated for three years, Duff slammed his book publisher Ballast Books for their plans to release his unfinished memoir. In...
WWD

Eddie Redmayne Enters the ‘Fabulous World of Dior’ in Shirt-free Oblique Suit for Harrods’ Holiday Takeover

Eddie Redmayne attended Dior’s dinner at Kensington Palace on Thursday in London to celebrate the opening of “The Fabulous World of Dior” at Harrods. To help Dior ring in their new department store collaboration, Redmayne wore a black wool notch lapel oblique suit, black leather loafers and a leaf brooch all from Dior. The actor wore no shirt underneath, leaving the focus on the suit.
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa Drama via TikTok Comment

Selena Gomez has responded to the drama surrounding her and Francia Raísa's friendship in a TikTok comment. The "My Mind & Me" singer let her feelings be known in a comment shared under a viral TikTok video regarding the drama and criticism currently surrounding an alleged comment Raísa had made after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in her new Apple TV+ documentary.
‘Peter Pan’ Is Getting His First Horror Movie

If you want to see just how valuable a great high concept is, take a look at the low-budget horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. It was made on a shoestring, but it’s garnered enormous attention online thanks to its eye-catching premise: A dark retelling of the classic Winnie-the-Pooh stories (which, fortunate for the movie, are now in the public domain) as a scary movie, with a grown Christopher Robin returning to the Hundred Acre Wood to find a Pooh who has taken being abandoned by his childhood friend very badly.
