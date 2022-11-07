Read full article on original website
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Pat Sajak Says 'I'm Through' After Vanna White Makes On-Air Confession
Vanna White revealed a personal detail that didn't bode well with Pat Sajak.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day
A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Reveals Andy Cohen Told Her About Her Brother and Sister-in-Law Were Cast on the Show
The Gorgas joined 'RHONJ' in Season 3, with their sister Teresa Guidice saying she was unaware her family would be on the show. Joe and Melissa Gorga deny Giudice didn't know.
This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’
The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not. In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.
Famous ‘Scooby-Doo’ Voice Actress Calls Katy Perry ‘100% Trash,’ Behind-the-Scenes ‘Nightmare’
The wave of backlash toward Katy Perry continues in the wake of her voting for former Republican politician Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles in the 2022 midterm elections. This time around, the criticism comes from a famous Scooby-Doo voice actress. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Grey DeLisle — character...
Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episode 1 Title Hint at Eddie Munson’s Return? Metallica Theory Takes Hold on TikTok
After the reveal of the title of Stranger Things Season 5's first episode, fans are speculating that Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) might make his return to the series after all. ***Spoilers below***. Sweet, spirited metalhead Eddie Munson became a fan-favorite during Season 4 of Netflix's hit supernatural series....
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was so ‘Scared to Death’ of Her He Avoided Her at All Costs
If there's one thing Justin Bieber's scared of, it's not glass doors or Selena Gomez fans: it's Judge Judy. Judge Judy, a.k.a. Judy Sheindlin, told Access Hollywood that Bieber was apparently "scared to death" of her when the two used to be neighbors. "There was a period of time before...
Jeff Bridges Reveals Moving Detail About Walking His Daughter Down The Aisle
“The Big Lebowski” star spoke openly about how his health almost prevented him from fulfilling the important milestone.
Hilary Duff Slams ‘Money Grab’ Aaron Carter Tell-All Book
Hilary Duff is letting her stance on an Aaron Carter tell-all book be known, mainly that she doesn't approve of the project. Following the death of her ex-boyfriend, whom she dated for three years, Duff slammed his book publisher Ballast Books for their plans to release his unfinished memoir. In...
Britney Spears Details ‘Scary’ Permanent Nerve Damage, Says Pain Goes Away When She Dances
In a new, lengthy Instagram post, Britney Spears discussed the permanent nerve damage that she deals with as a performer. "Nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down," she shared in her caption.
Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me’
Selena Gomez is getting candid about one of the most public breakups in recent years, her split from fellow pop star Justin Bieber. Gomez released her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me today and in the movie she opens up about her relationship with Bieber and why she says it is the "best thing that ever happened to me."
Eddie Redmayne Enters the ‘Fabulous World of Dior’ in Shirt-free Oblique Suit for Harrods’ Holiday Takeover
Eddie Redmayne attended Dior’s dinner at Kensington Palace on Thursday in London to celebrate the opening of “The Fabulous World of Dior” at Harrods. To help Dior ring in their new department store collaboration, Redmayne wore a black wool notch lapel oblique suit, black leather loafers and a leaf brooch all from Dior. The actor wore no shirt underneath, leaving the focus on the suit.
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa Drama via TikTok Comment
Selena Gomez has responded to the drama surrounding her and Francia Raísa's friendship in a TikTok comment. The "My Mind & Me" singer let her feelings be known in a comment shared under a viral TikTok video regarding the drama and criticism currently surrounding an alleged comment Raísa had made after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in her new Apple TV+ documentary.
Selena Gomez Addresses Photo of Her and Hailey Bieber: ‘Not a Big Deal’
Selena Gomez has finally addressed the viral photo of her and Hailey Bieber posing together that was shared online Oct. 16. The Only Murders in the Building actress addressed the moment in an interview with Vulture. "That recent photo released of you and Hailey Bieber felt full circle. What was...
Selena Gomez Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Allegedly Reacts to Singer Calling Taylor Swift ‘Only Friend in the Industry’
Francia Raísa, the actress who donated her kidney to Selena Gomez as part of a life-saving procedure five years ago, allegedly left a comment under an Instagram post reacting to the "My Mind & Me" singer calling Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry." In her new Apple...
If You Don't Know These 39 "Facts," Then I'm Really Sorry To Say, But You Were Raised Wrong
We all knew HitClips sucked, but listening to 30 seconds of music on that tiny thing felt like the future.
‘Peter Pan’ Is Getting His First Horror Movie
If you want to see just how valuable a great high concept is, take a look at the low-budget horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. It was made on a shoestring, but it’s garnered enormous attention online thanks to its eye-catching premise: A dark retelling of the classic Winnie-the-Pooh stories (which, fortunate for the movie, are now in the public domain) as a scary movie, with a grown Christopher Robin returning to the Hundred Acre Wood to find a Pooh who has taken being abandoned by his childhood friend very badly.
