ETOnline.com
Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'
Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!" "15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years...
Dear Abby 10/31/22: Living options adjusted due to woman’s drinking
DEAR ABBY: My soon-to-be husband and I are moving back to our hometown in the months prior to our wedding. This is, in part, to make wedding organizing easier since we're having it near home. We have other weddings to attend this season, and we need to reduce our living expenses while we save for a house. Our original plan was to live with my parents for three or four months, which they have encouraged us to do. The trouble is, as the date approached, I realized that, while I love my mother, her alcoholism and the way she behaves...
"I will make you suffer." A wife was asking for marital support from her seemingly emotionally abusive husband.
A marriage can survive difficult chapters, but it requires two things: mutual respect for the marital vows and commitment to the marriage from both parties. -Dr. Chloe Carmichael.
WXII 12
Courtroom left in tears as 5-year-old expresses love for his family in adoption hearing
A 5-year-old boy brought tears to so many during an adoption hearing in a New Mexico courtroom. "She's the best mom I've ever had and I love her so much," the boy said. The family was in a hearing to finalize the adoption when the 5-year-old expressed his love for the family.
Upworthy
Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Slate
Help! My Mother-in-Law’s Scheme to “Fix” Our Family Is Going to Destroy Our Wedding.
Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Good morning or afternoon. Tell me about all of your problems. Or if you don’t have any problems, tell me what you’re going to be for Halloween.
Husband Foolishly Tries to School Wife for Leaving Something Out of Place and Regrets It Instantly
We think he made the right decision in the end!
Religious woman refuses to attend Catholic sister's wedding
Weddings are once-in-a-lifetime celebrations that involve the bride’s and groom’s loved ones. Not attending such an event due to unjustifiable reasons can hurt the bride or groom and show them that their relationship isn’t valued.
Brother Tells Sister, a Bride-To-Be, That Her Wedding Plans Are a “Knock-Off” of His Own
Sibling rivalry isn't uncommon, and it can come to a head when it's time to organize a wedding. After all, weddings are an occasion when sentiments of jealousy or insecurity might develop, both of which are the core foundation of sibling competition.
Bride Continues With Her Wedding After Groom Doesn’t Show
Life is a combination of sweet and happy moments as well as disappointments. How people react and handle situations goes a long way and reflects how well they can continuously stay happy despite broken promises, trauma, losing a loved one or dealing with financial crises and failed relationships. However, how does an abandoned bride seek happiness on her wedding day?
Bride-To-Be’s Friends Can’t Hide Disdain for Potential Wedding Dress: WATCH
Bride-to-be's usually look forward to showing off their wedding dress to their friends and family. However, one woman's big dress reveal didn't go as planned when her friends couldn't hide their disdain for the gown she picked out. She excitedly wanted to film her friends' reactions as she showed off...
Wedding Guests Are Sharing The Things They Roll Their Eyes At During Weddings, And Couples Should Probably Take Some Notes On These
"This usually makes me want to quietly leave as quickly as possible."
Woman Doesn't Invite Her Sister to Wedding and Tells Dad He's Not Walking Her Down the Aisle
A wedding is a joyous but often stressful occasion, as families come together to celebrate the union of two loved ones. The relationships between family members can play a crucial role in determining the success of the event. If there is already tension within the family, it is likely to be exacerbated by the added stress of wedding planning.
Bride and Groom Forces Family to Vote Out Least Favorite Family Member to Leave Wedding
Could you imagine having your wedding and asking a family member to leave during the reception?. TikToker @odditieinthemaking asked her followers a burning question, “What did you do at your wedding that made your family members upset?” Thousands of people responded to her inquiry with somewhat crazy stories, however, one stood out and earned 7.4 million views.
Dog Walking Down the Aisle in Custom Wedding Outfit Has People Obsessed
The internet has been delighted over a video of a dog who stole the show during a wedding ceremony. Shared on TikTok on Wednesday by Costa and Mason, a Barcelona-based wedding planning service, the video which has amassed over 2 million views shows a small dog trotting down the aisle in a custom dress to deliver the rings for the big moment.
Man Frustrated With Fiancé Because She Wants to Have a Mini Wedding for Her Dog During Their Ceremony
Around 72% of Americans consider pets as members of their family. This is leading them to spend more money on food, clothing, and premium services like pet spas. But one man thinks his future wife is taking things too far.
Bride Forcing Wedding Guests To Wear 'Funeral' Colors Praised Online
"Some of them instantly became runway models," one user said.
She's an 83-year-old TikTok star who 'can barely take a selfie.' An unlikely friendship changed her life
Annie Korzen is 83 years old. Her TikToks have more than 8 million likes and thousands of supportive comments. The former "Seinfeld" actor says it's all thanks to an unlikely friendship that helped her reach a new generation of fans.
Prince Jackson Defends Dad Michael Jackson’s Title after Harry Styles Dubbed New ‘King of Pop’ – WATCH
Prince Jackson is defending his dad, the late pop icon Michael Jackson's title as the King of Pop!. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone deemed superstar Harry Styles as the new King of Pop. In a recent chat with Good Morning Britain, Prince agreed that the "As It Was" singer is brilliant, but his dad worked for decades to earn his title.
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was so ‘Scared to Death’ of Her He Avoided Her at All Costs
If there's one thing Justin Bieber's scared of, it's not glass doors or Selena Gomez fans: it's Judge Judy. Judge Judy, a.k.a. Judy Sheindlin, told Access Hollywood that Bieber was apparently "scared to death" of her when the two used to be neighbors. "There was a period of time before...
