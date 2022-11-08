Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Who's Better, Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter?
A little uncertainty near the top of the NFL draft board always makes the upcoming class more interesting. The upcoming class is no different and is significantly more intriguing than 2022's group, as the elite talent at a couple of key positions could become interchangeable pieces. Should Ohio State's C.J....
Bleacher Report
Must-Watch 2022-23 Nonconference Men's College Basketball Games
While it's fantastic to have men's college basketball back in our lives, the matchups thus far have largely been yawn-inducing. Plenty of games ended up being fun. The opening-night overtime game between Loyola-Chicago and Fairleigh Dickinson had everyone buzzing, as did Georgetown needing overtime to avoid a disastrous loss to Coppin State the following night. Davidson won a double-overtime game at Wright State, and South Dakota State has already been involved in a pair of heart-stopping finishes.
Kansas Jayhawks College Football Fan Viewing Guide - Week 11
Let's dig through the weekend slate to find out which ones are the best to watch.
Bleacher Report
4-Star QB Prospect Jaden Rashada Flips Commitment from Miami to Florida
Quarterback Jaden Rashada, a 4-star prospect in the 2023 college football recruiting class, announced Friday he's flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida. Rashada posted a statement on Twitter, saying he "dreamed of playing SEC football since I was a little kid:" The Pittsburg High School (Cal.) standout is rated...
What To Watch For In Week 11 Of The 2022 College Football Season
Saturday features four matchups between ranked teams and the potential for several top-10 upsets.
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Election Result
Herschel Walker has surely been through a run off or two in his day, but this upcoming one will be much different. The former college football and NFL star is heading toward an official election runoff with his opponent in the Georgia U.S. Senate race. Walker and his opponent, Raphael...
Bleacher Report
Lions RBs D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams' Trade Advice Entering Fantasy Deadline
Fantasy football trade deadlines are looming, and the regular-season stretch run is upon us as well. With that in mind, here's a look at Detroit Lions running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams and whether you should consider dealing or acquiring either talent. Swift entered this year as a hot...
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Draft: Pro Comparisons for Projected Lottery Picks
Each potential lottery pick for the 2023 NBA draft resembles a different NBA star, quality starter or mix of multiple pros. The projected No. 1 pick looks like a combination of two of the rarer prospects over the last decade. For some comparisons, it's necessary to stretch one's imagination or...
Bleacher Report
Laviska Shenault Jr.'s Fantasy Stock for Dynasty Leagues After Week 10 Breakout
Laviska Shenault Jr. has done just enough to get noticed by fantasy football managers this season, but the inconsistency makes it difficult for anyone to trust the third-year receiver. Shenault showcased his ability in Thursday's win against the Atlanta Falcons, taking a swing pass to the house for what was...
Men's Basketball v. Pitt - First Half Photo Gallery
At the half in Pittsburgh, the Mountaineers lead the Pitt Panthers 47-36. Catch up on the first half action here.
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray Will Be Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams with Hamstring Injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's status for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams is up in the air. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday his star quarterback will be a game-time decision. Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Wednesday's practice. He...
Bleacher Report
Brian Robinson on Commanders Statement: Have to Be Stronger Than What I'm Up Against
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. said he spoke with head coach Ron Rivera about a much-maligned team statement that referenced an attempted robbery in August that left him with two gunshot wounds. "I told him how I felt about it and put it past me," Robinson told reporters...
Bleacher Report
Chris Olave Trade Advice, Saints WRs 2022 Outlook Ahead of Fantasy Football Deadline
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave represents a high-upside target ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline. The Saints' pecking order in the passing game is shifting with longtime No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas expected to miss the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve last week because of a toe injury, and Olave is in position to benefit.
Bleacher Report
Pederson: Jaguars Want to Preserve Travis Etienne, Give More Touches to JaMycal Hasty
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he's aiming to reduce the workload for running back Travis Etienne Jr. after a 30-touch game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pederson explained discussions within the coaching staff have centered around more involvement for backup rusher JaMycal Hasty, who was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in August.
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Rips Marcus Mariota, Calls for Desmond Ridder in Falcons Loss vs Panthers
Desmond Ridder helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff. Perhaps he could have helped lead the Atlanta Falcons to a victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Instead, Marcus Mariota and the Falcons lost 25-15 and missed a golden opportunity...
Bleacher Report
Panthers' PJ Walker to Start over Baker Mayfield Against Ravens, Steve Wilks Says
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks told reporters Friday that PJ Walker will likely remain the starting quarterback in Week 11. Walker helped the Panthers earn a 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, improving the team's record to 3-7. He finished 10-of-16 passing for 108 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a rain-heavy game.
