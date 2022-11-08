While it's fantastic to have men's college basketball back in our lives, the matchups thus far have largely been yawn-inducing. Plenty of games ended up being fun. The opening-night overtime game between Loyola-Chicago and Fairleigh Dickinson had everyone buzzing, as did Georgetown needing overtime to avoid a disastrous loss to Coppin State the following night. Davidson won a double-overtime game at Wright State, and South Dakota State has already been involved in a pair of heart-stopping finishes.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO