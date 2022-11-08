ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Must-Watch 2022-23 Nonconference Men's College Basketball Games

While it's fantastic to have men's college basketball back in our lives, the matchups thus far have largely been yawn-inducing. Plenty of games ended up being fun. The opening-night overtime game between Loyola-Chicago and Fairleigh Dickinson had everyone buzzing, as did Georgetown needing overtime to avoid a disastrous loss to Coppin State the following night. Davidson won a double-overtime game at Wright State, and South Dakota State has already been involved in a pair of heart-stopping finishes.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

4-Star QB Prospect Jaden Rashada Flips Commitment from Miami to Florida

Quarterback Jaden Rashada, a 4-star prospect in the 2023 college football recruiting class, announced Friday he's flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida. Rashada posted a statement on Twitter, saying he "dreamed of playing SEC football since I was a little kid:" The Pittsburg High School (Cal.) standout is rated...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Election Result

Herschel Walker has surely been through a run off or two in his day, but this upcoming one will be much different. The former college football and NFL star is heading toward an official election runoff with his opponent in the Georgia U.S. Senate race. Walker and his opponent, Raphael...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Draft: Pro Comparisons for Projected Lottery Picks

Each potential lottery pick for the 2023 NBA draft resembles a different NBA star, quality starter or mix of multiple pros. The projected No. 1 pick looks like a combination of two of the rarer prospects over the last decade. For some comparisons, it's necessary to stretch one's imagination or...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Chris Olave Trade Advice, Saints WRs 2022 Outlook Ahead of Fantasy Football Deadline

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave represents a high-upside target ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline. The Saints' pecking order in the passing game is shifting with longtime No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas expected to miss the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve last week because of a toe injury, and Olave is in position to benefit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Pederson: Jaguars Want to Preserve Travis Etienne, Give More Touches to JaMycal Hasty

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he's aiming to reduce the workload for running back Travis Etienne Jr. after a 30-touch game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pederson explained discussions within the coaching staff have centered around more involvement for backup rusher JaMycal Hasty, who was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in August.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Panthers' PJ Walker to Start over Baker Mayfield Against Ravens, Steve Wilks Says

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks told reporters Friday that PJ Walker will likely remain the starting quarterback in Week 11. Walker helped the Panthers earn a 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, improving the team's record to 3-7. He finished 10-of-16 passing for 108 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a rain-heavy game.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy