Read full article on original website
Related
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
TSA: Florida traveler stuffed gun into raw chicken, tried to bring on plane
A prospective air traveler was roasted by the Transportation Security Administration on social media on Monday after officers with the federal agency said it caught the person trying to conceal a gun inside a raw chicken stashed in their carry-on luggage. The weapon was flagged by TSA at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, where officers found it wrapped in what looked like thin paper packaging and hidden inside a raw chicken.A post shared to the official TSA Instagram account on Monday included photos of the uncooked bird being examined in an airport security screening area and the gun once it...
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Is my flight canceled? How Tropical Storm Nicole is impacting air travel and what you're owed.
Tropical Storm Nicole is contributing to second day of travel woes. Here's how airlines are responding and what passengers can expect.
WOWK
Good Day at 4: Travel Tips from the TSA
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – There’s no real need to work very hard to get through the Transportation Security Administration security screening process this holiday season. However, for individuals who may not have traveled in a while and may be somewhat “rusty,” we’ve got some tips to help ensure their holiday vacation is stress-free.
htrends.com
AAA Reveals Top 10 Thanksgiving Destinations and Average Hotel Booking Costs for 2022
From theme park destinations to bustling metropolitan areas, Americans are crisscrossing the country this Thanksgiving. AAA has compiled a list of the top domestic destinations based on flight, hotel, and rental car bookings for Thanksgiving week. Orlando and Anaheim top the list again, as they did in 2021 and 2019, while two new additions round out the top 10 this year: Chicago and Charlotte.
FOX4 News Kansas City
Kansas City expands extreme weather plan as temperatures drop
Kansas City's council expands the community's extreme weather plan that helps shelter the houseless when the temperatures drop below freezing.
Tracking Nicole: How the remnants are expected to impact the NY area
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday as a Category 1 storm along the east coast of Florida. An hour later, it was back to tropical storm status.
Holiday travel: Airfare has become more expensive at these airports, data shows
(NEXSTAR) – With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, you may be thinking about your holiday travel plans. Travel experts are anticipating high demand and more expensive flights this season after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. A new report shows a ticket for certain airports may be more expensive...
Planning a trip to the big game? Here are the best travel deals to — and in — Los Angeles
Traveling to — and staying in — Los Angeles for the big game doesn't have to be expensive. We take a look at some of the best flight and hotel deals you can still score.
travelnoire.com
Lyft Teams Up With Alaska Airlines To Help Riders Save This Holiday Season
Lyft has teamed up with Alaska Airlines just in time for the holiday season. The partnership allows riders with an Alaska Mileage Plan account to earn miles when riding with Lyft. “We are thrilled to provide our riders with more benefits and opportunities to enjoy a best-in-class travel experience. At...
Comments / 0