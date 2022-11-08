ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

TSA: Florida traveler stuffed gun into raw chicken, tried to bring on plane

A prospective air traveler was roasted by the Transportation Security Administration on social media on Monday after officers with the federal agency said it caught the person trying to conceal a gun inside a raw chicken stashed in their carry-on luggage. The weapon was flagged by TSA at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, where officers found it wrapped in what looked like thin paper packaging and hidden inside a raw chicken.A post shared to the official TSA Instagram account on Monday included photos of the uncooked bird being examined in an airport security screening area and the gun once it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC News

3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say

Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
The Independent

These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage

A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK

Good Day at 4: Travel Tips from the TSA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – There’s no real need to work very hard to get through the Transportation Security Administration security screening process this holiday season. However, for individuals who may not have traveled in a while and may be somewhat “rusty,” we’ve got some tips to help ensure their holiday vacation is stress-free.
WASHINGTON STATE
htrends.com

AAA Reveals Top 10 Thanksgiving Destinations and Average Hotel Booking Costs for 2022

From theme park destinations to bustling metropolitan areas, Americans are crisscrossing the country this Thanksgiving. AAA has compiled a list of the top domestic destinations based on flight, hotel, and rental car bookings for Thanksgiving week. Orlando and Anaheim top the list again, as they did in 2021 and 2019, while two new additions round out the top 10 this year: Chicago and Charlotte.
travelnoire.com

Lyft Teams Up With Alaska Airlines To Help Riders Save This Holiday Season

Lyft has teamed up with Alaska Airlines just in time for the holiday season. The partnership allows riders with an Alaska Mileage Plan account to earn miles when riding with Lyft. “We are thrilled to provide our riders with more benefits and opportunities to enjoy a best-in-class travel experience. At...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy