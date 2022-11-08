ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
CoinTelegraph

Why is Bitcoin price down today?

After topping the $21,500 mark on Nov. 4, Bitcoin (BTC) price is down by 14% on Nov. 8, reaching a new yearly low at $17,166 and most altcoins are following suit. While the Binance and FTX news initially caused an uptick in the market, the day turned south as various unconfirmed sources speculate that FTX’s losses could show a $6 billion deficit.
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet as Crypto Market Falls Below $1 Trillion Overnight

Binance's surprise FTX acquisition claims appear to have sparked a significant 24-hour drop for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The price of Bitcoin and Ethereum has plummeted in the past 24 hours, with the total crypto market cap now sitting at $914 billion, a 10.6% drop in the last 24 hours. According...
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years

On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
TheStreet

Crypto Is in Big Trouble Again

The year 2022 is turning into hell for the crypto industry. The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2 trillion since hitting a record high of $3 trillion in November 2021, amid crypto mania, according to data firm CoinGecko. This decline is explained by fears linked to an upcoming recession, which...
NASDAQ

2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
CBS News

Cryptocurrency prices fall as Binance opts against buying rival FTX

Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were broadly lower soon after investors heard rumors that the Binance-FTX deal was in trouble. The CEOs of...
decrypt.co

This Week on Crypto Twitter: Musk’s Polarizing Twitter Takeover

Thousands lost their jobs overnight this week without official warning. One lawyer is mounting a legal case against the Tesla CEO. This week crypto finally appeared to be out of the woods, although one can never be too sure in this industry. As crypto prices continued to climb for the second week running, Elon Musk’s tumultuous Twitter takeover also entered its second week.
u.today

ADA, SHIB and XRP Surge as Bitcoin Climbs $17,000: Details

