palisadesnews.com
Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash
The owner of the legendary Moonshadows restaurant in the city of Malibu has tragically been killed in a car crash last week as reported by The Los Angeles Times. Andrea Bullo and his son Marco were driving in a vintage 1965 Mustang on West Mullholland Drive when a 2014 Toyota Camry crashed into the Mustang and both cars burst into flames according to Officer Warren Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department as quoted by The Los Angeles Times.
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash
A Simi Valley man was killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning. Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on Soledad crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon Roads in Santa Clarita, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office. A Los Angeles man operating ...
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
The ‘Most Magical’ winter destinations in California
While California probably isn’t the first place you think of when you think about winter, per se, there are some towns that could serve as the backdrop of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Tripstodiscover.com, a website that provides trip planning suggestions and resources, released a list of the 50 “Most Magical” winter wonderland towns in the […]
kclu.org
Storm brings one to three inches of rain to parts of the Tri-Counties
The cold front that brought some significant rain to the Central and South Coasts has moved on from the region. But, it brought us some much needed rainfall. Rainfall totals include an inch of rain in Westlake Village. 1.4” in Santa Barbara. 3” at KCLU’s transmitter above Montecito. 1.28” in Solvang, and an inch in Los Osos.
KTLA.com
LA Revealed: 101 North Eatery & Bar in Westlake Village
For more information on 101 North Eatery & Bar visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Nov. 4, 2022.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
kvta.com
Storm Finally Arrived In Ventura County
(Photo of Tuesday's downpour in Santa Paula by KVTA's Tom Spence) Update--The storm that was promised for a water-starved Ventura County finally showed up Tuesday afternoon with some significant rain. Most of the county received a heavy drenching and the storm forced closure of Highway 33 north of the Ojai...
californiaexaminer.net
Los Angeles Man Caught In 1982 Cold Case Homicide Of Washington Man With Chain Around Neck
Wednesday, officials said that a man from Los Angeles had been detained in connection with the 1982 stabbing murder of a man from Washington. Spokane police officers flew to Los Angeles on October 27 to make an arrest in the killing of Archie Rutherford; they found and arrested Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62. Weeks previously, a first-degree murder warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast
Businesses in the Inland Empire’s Lake Perris getaway destination say the state’s natural catastrophe plan is a disaster The post Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
kclu.org
New details released about head-on traffic accident which killed five people in Ventura County
Authorities have released new details about a tragic traffic collision on the South Coast which left five people dead. It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday, on the Pacific Coast Highway between Point Mugu and Mugu Rock. A northbound car and a southbound SUV collided just north of Mugu Rock....
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In California
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Record rainfall reported throughout Southern California
A massive storm front that rolled through Southern California brought a flurry of wild weather along with it, including flooding, high-powered winds, snowfall and record-setting rainfall. The storm slowly moved into the region on Monday, when precipitation began to fall, causing headaches for beginning of the week commuters. While rain fell through most of the day, the storm flexed its true power overnight and throughout Tuesday, when downpours accompanied by strong wind caused a bevy of watches, warnings and evacuations for people living all over Southern California. While the storm is expected to last through the earliest parts of Wednesday, some regions have...
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
Eater
Maui’s Best Hawaiian Shave Ice Just Landed its First Mainland Store in Los Feliz
Ululani’s, an extremely popular Hawaiian shave ice chain from Maui, has expanded to the mainland with its first location in the most unlikely place — inside a Los Feliz art supply store. The sweets shop, which opened on October 15, takes up a diminutive 175 square-foot corner of Blue Rooster Art Supplies at 4661 1/2 Hollywood Boulevard.
KTLA.com
California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff
Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
Powerball Conspiracy Theories Spread After Winning Ticket Sells Following Long Delay
The Powerball drawing recently reached a historic $2.04 billion, and a winner has finally been announced. According to reports, the winning ticket was in the state of California. However, the record-breaking news has now been overshadowed by new conspiracy theories floating around social media, with some going so far as...
