Ventura County, CA

palisadesnews.com

Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash

The owner of the legendary Moonshadows restaurant in the city of Malibu has tragically been killed in a car crash last week as reported by The Los Angeles Times. Andrea Bullo and his son Marco were driving in a vintage 1965 Mustang on West Mullholland Drive when a 2014 Toyota Camry crashed into the Mustang and both cars burst into flames according to Officer Warren Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department as quoted by The Los Angeles Times.
MALIBU, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash

A Simi Valley man was killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning.  Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on Soledad crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon Roads in Santa Clarita, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office.  A Los Angeles man operating ...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
KTLA

The ‘Most Magical’ winter destinations in California

While California probably isn’t the first place you think of when you think about winter, per se, there are some towns that could serve as the backdrop of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Tripstodiscover.com, a website that provides trip planning suggestions and resources, released a list of the 50 “Most Magical” winter wonderland towns in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kclu.org

Storm brings one to three inches of rain to parts of the Tri-Counties

The cold front that brought some significant rain to the Central and South Coasts has moved on from the region. But, it brought us some much needed rainfall. Rainfall totals include an inch of rain in Westlake Village. 1.4” in Santa Barbara. 3” at KCLU’s transmitter above Montecito. 1.28” in Solvang, and an inch in Los Osos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps

This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Storm Finally Arrived In Ventura County

(Photo of Tuesday's downpour in Santa Paula by KVTA's Tom Spence) Update--The storm that was promised for a water-starved Ventura County finally showed up Tuesday afternoon with some significant rain. Most of the county received a heavy drenching and the storm forced closure of Highway 33 north of the Ojai...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Los Angeles Man Caught In 1982 Cold Case Homicide Of Washington Man With Chain Around Neck

Wednesday, officials said that a man from Los Angeles had been detained in connection with the 1982 stabbing murder of a man from Washington. Spokane police officers flew to Los Angeles on October 27 to make an arrest in the killing of Archie Rutherford; they found and arrested Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62. Weeks previously, a first-degree murder warrant had been issued for his arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Record rainfall reported throughout Southern California

A massive storm front that rolled through Southern California brought a flurry of wild weather along with it, including flooding, high-powered winds, snowfall and record-setting rainfall. The storm slowly moved into the region on Monday, when precipitation began to fall, causing headaches for beginning of the week commuters. While rain fell through most of the day, the storm flexed its true power overnight and throughout Tuesday, when downpours accompanied by strong wind caused a bevy of watches, warnings and evacuations for people living all over Southern California. While the storm is expected to last through the earliest parts of Wednesday, some regions have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff

Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob

A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

