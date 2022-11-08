Jennifer Lopez Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Took Ben Affleck's Last Name After Marrying Him

Related
Jennifer Aniston Addressed People Saying "The Reason My Husband Left Me, Why We Broke Up And Ended Our Marriage, Was Because I Wouldn’t Give Him A Kid"
"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it."
Millie Bobby Brown Said She Wanted To Play Britney Spears In A Movie, And It Seemingly Didn't Go Over Great With Britney
Britney seemingly replied to Millie's recent interview quote about wanting to portray Britney's story with respect.
Michelle Obama Talked About Gaining Weight And Said She Doesn't Care About Having "Michelle Obama Arms"
"I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."
Elizabeth Hurley Responded To Matthew Perry's Memoir And Said He Was A "Nightmare" To Work With
Elizabeth didn't have the best time working with the Friends star on the 2002 film — but that doesn't mean she doesn't like him.
This Is Not A Joke: We Found Out Nick Cannon Is Having ANOTHER Kid 5 Days After His Last Baby Announcement
Yes, you read that correctly.
We Really Need To Talk About Lindsay Lohan — Like, She Is A Completely Different Person Than She Was A Few Years Ago
You may not know it, but we are fully living in the "Lohanaissance."
Millie Bobby Brown Shared What It's Really Like Kissing Her "Stranger Things" Costar Finn Wolfhard
I'm howling laughing at this interview, OMG.
Nick Lachey Seemingly Shaded Jessica Simpson During The "Love Is Blind" Season 3 Reunion, And People Think It's "So Cringe" And "Awkward"
A little more respect for the union that gave us "Where You Are" and that Chicken of the Sea moment, please!
18 People Who Messed Up Thanksgiving Sooo Badly, They'll Never Be Asked To Host Again
I'm just thankful I wasn't there.
16 Strange, Surreal, And Serendipitous Stories About How Celeb Couples Met
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford reportedly stayed pen pals after meeting at a youth camp when they were kids. Then 15 years later, they got married.
21 Funny Tweets About Nick Cannon Expecting His 12th Child...One Week After Announcing His 11th
It's giving Cheaper by the Dozen.
After Rumors That Melissa Joan Hart Has A "Rivalry" With Lena Dunham, Melissa Set The Record Straight
“We have no ‘beef’, and as far as I remember we haven’t even had the pleasure of meeting let alone having enough of a relationship to warrant any time to discuss drag queens.”
I'm Not Even Kidding — Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Another Kid, Just That Fast
The news comes just over a week after it was confirmed that he also has another kid on the way.
This Clip Of Taylor Swift Talking About Food Has Resurfaced And It's Heartbreaking
"I wanna give her a hug."
If You Don't Know These 39 "Facts," Then I'm Really Sorry To Say, But You Were Raised Wrong
We all knew HitClips sucked, but listening to 30 seconds of music on that tiny thing felt like the future.
Nancy From "Love Is Blind" Explained Why She Felt "Blindsided" By Bartise At The Altar
"Complete disrespect that Bartise raised his voice at my family. It had no merit for him to have done that."
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Featured A Bunch Of Celebrities From The '80s — Here's Who Played Them And What They Looked Like
Jorma Taccone looks a liiiiiiiiittle too much like Pee-wee Herman that it's frightening.
19 Deeply Personal Things Selena Gomez Shared In Her New Documentary "My Mind And Me"
In the doc, Selena and her loved ones take us through the time before, during, and after the 2018 "nervous breakdown" which led to her bipolar disorder diagnosis.
BuzzFeed
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0