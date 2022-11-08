ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Took Ben Affleck's Last Name After Marrying Him

By Larry Fitzmaurice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kopdt_0j3AjiaR00

In case you've been living under a dang rock, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVQdn_0j3AjiaR00
Michael Buckner / WWD via Getty Images

You may or may not know that Jennifer officially took Ben's last name upon getting married, meaning that she now legally goes by Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7ccb_0j3AjiaR00
Bg020 / GC Images / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

In a new interview with Vogue , Jennifer revealed why she made that decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RaCow_0j3AjiaR00
Pierre Suu / GC Images / Getty images

After acknowledging that most people are "still going to call me Jennifer Lopez," she explained that it was important for her to take Ben's last name legally because "we're joined together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IvGT8_0j3AjiaR00
Pierre Suu / GC Images / Getty Images

"We’re husband and wife," Jennifer said. "I’m proud of that. … It feels like it’s a power move, you know what I mean?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GlHtF_0j3AjiaR00
Pierre Suu / GC Images / Getty Images

Jennifer also asserted that she is "very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person" — and she acknowledged that taking your husband's last name isn't something that people do as often anymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWoXw_0j3AjiaR00
Bellocqimages / GC Images / Getty Images

"I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s okay, too," she said. "But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uY7vl_0j3AjiaR00
Rich Fury / WireImage / Getty Images

"It still carries tradition and romance to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Esm0N_0j3AjiaR00
Leon Bennett / WireImage / Getty Images

Read the entire interview with Jennifer here .

