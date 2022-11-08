Read full article on original website
Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?
Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
FOX 28 Spokane
Traction tires, chains required on Cascade passes snow continues to fall
A winter storm that blew through the Cascades on Saturday left several passes with traffic restrictions Sunday morning. While Snoqualmie, Blewett and North Cascade passes were closed at times on Saturday, only North Cascades Pass remained closed on Sunday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking the conditions of...
Wind storm leaves residents stuck with piles of yard debris
For those asking what to do with downed tree limbs and other yard debris following the severe windstorm, the city of Marysville, in partnership with Waste Management Northwest, is sharing locations to dispose of your yard waste. Locations include Lenz Enterprises in Stanwood, Cedar Grove in Everett, and Pacific Topsoils...
As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet
As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
ifiberone.com
Section of SR 28 in East Wenatchee closes due to settling caused by busted stormwater pipe
EAST WENATCHEE - Emergency repairs on the SR 28 bypass ramp at Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee begin Thursday. The ramp will be closed for repairs beginning at 6 a.m. each day. City of East Wenatchee officials say a broken stormwater pipe is causing problems. The failed pipe is allowing water to infiltrate the road base causing settling. The emergency project will replace the stormwater pipe and fill the voids caused by stormwater infiltration.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Blast of 20-degree temperatures ahead
Western Washington is bracing for plummeting temperatures this week. Lows will plunge to the 20s and low 30s this week! Highs will be well below-average in the 40s. Our coldest point this week will be Wednesday morning. The chilliest spots will be over the South Sound and some valleys where cold air likes to settle.
Wake up to snow? It was 88 degrees just 22 days ago
Did you wake up to snow this morning? Residents of Western Washington that woke up to some snow or wet snow dusting their lawns may have forgotten how warm it was just three weeks ago. In Seattle on Oct. 16, the high was 88 degrees — a far cry from...
Massive Storm Knocks Out Power For Thousands Of Homes Across Puget Sound
Over 40,000 homes don't have power as freezing temperatures and high winds sweep through the region.
q13fox.com
Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding
SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
The Best Town in Washington for Christmas
Eastern Washington is full of small towns that, in the winter snow, feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life. But one town - one Bavarian themed town - stands out from the rest: Leavenworth. From November 25th to December 24th, Leavenworth becomes Christmastown. The Most "Christmassy" Town in...
q13fox.com
Over 26,000 customers without power in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - As of 5:15 p.m. on Monday, over 26,400 customers are without power in Snohomish County due to the weekend storm. The outages are spread throughout the county, but some of the hardest-hit areas are Lake Stevens and Arlington. You can check and report outages here. Snohomish...
Numerous school delays, closures in wake of severe storms
School districts across Western Washington are making schedule changes in the wake of this weekend’s severe storm. The Snohomish school district will have a two-hour delay. Everett High School is closed due to a power outage, all other schools in the district are operating on a normal schedule. Most...
Hanford is a huge deal, but most Seattleites don't know of it
I covered the Hanford nuclear reservation for more than a decade for the Tri-City Herald. It took me three years just to figure out how all the pieces — political, budgetary, engineering, scientific, economic, cultural and others — fit together. My successor at the Herald, Annette Cary, who...
kpq.com
Chelan County Considers Response After Bear Attack In Leavenworth
Chelan County Commissioners are considering a plan of action after a bear attacked and injured a woman late last month in Leavenworth. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommendations for keeping bears from entering into populated areas. They include bear-proofing all trash containers in the city, which Commissioner...
lynnwoodtimes.com
School delays and cancellations for November 7
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 6, 2022—School districts across the Snohomish County have issued alerts of delays and cancellations for Monday, November 7, 2022, due to power outages from last weekend’s storm. Arlington School District. Home – Arlington Public Schools (wednet.edu) Arlington High School and Pioneer Elementary closed...
KOMO News
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
q13fox.com
Snohomish County identifies 'Stilly Doe' 40 years later through DNA
EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has finally learned the identity of a man found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington over 40 years ago. Known as "Stilly Doe," the man's remains were found on July 23, 1980 by a fly fisherman near the Stillaguamish River, half a mile from Interstate 5.
kpq.com
One Dead From Sunday Night Crash On I-90 Near Cle Elum
A man is dead from a single car crash on I-90 east of Cle Elum Sunday night. Troopers say a 2016 Chevy Corvette driven by 36-year-old Alexander Pappas of Richland was traveling eastbound when it hit a guardrail. They say the car then hit an embankment before coming to a...
tinybeans.com
Winterfest at Suncadia Resort
Winter is a magical time to visit Suncadia Resort. Tucked away on the sunny side of the Cascades, our all-season resort is the perfect destination for family friendly fun this holiday season. From ice skating and winter archery, to our tree lighting and holiday craft workshops, there’s something for the entire family – all just a short drive from Seattle! Discover our Winterfest Activities and plan your visit today.
kpq.com
New Chelan PUD Site Year Behind Schedule, $25 Million Over Budget
Chelan County PUD's move from it's Fifth Street location to it's new Service Center in Olds Station is being delayed by almost a year and will cost $25 million more than originally thought. PUD staff members said Monday that there have been setbacks caused by market factors, and notably from...
