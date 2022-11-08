ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

News Talk KIT

Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?

Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Traction tires, chains required on Cascade passes snow continues to fall

A winter storm that blew through the Cascades on Saturday left several passes with traffic restrictions Sunday morning. While Snoqualmie, Blewett and North Cascade passes were closed at times on Saturday, only North Cascades Pass remained closed on Sunday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking the conditions of...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
MyNorthwest

Wind storm leaves residents stuck with piles of yard debris

For those asking what to do with downed tree limbs and other yard debris following the severe windstorm, the city of Marysville, in partnership with Waste Management Northwest, is sharing locations to dispose of your yard waste. Locations include Lenz Enterprises in Stanwood, Cedar Grove in Everett, and Pacific Topsoils...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet

As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
SEATTLE, WA
ifiberone.com

Section of SR 28 in East Wenatchee closes due to settling caused by busted stormwater pipe

EAST WENATCHEE - Emergency repairs on the SR 28 bypass ramp at Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee begin Thursday. The ramp will be closed for repairs beginning at 6 a.m. each day. City of East Wenatchee officials say a broken stormwater pipe is causing problems. The failed pipe is allowing water to infiltrate the road base causing settling. The emergency project will replace the stormwater pipe and fill the voids caused by stormwater infiltration.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Blast of 20-degree temperatures ahead

Western Washington is bracing for plummeting temperatures this week. Lows will plunge to the 20s and low 30s this week! Highs will be well below-average in the 40s. Our coldest point this week will be Wednesday morning. The chilliest spots will be over the South Sound and some valleys where cold air likes to settle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding

SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

The Best Town in Washington for Christmas

Eastern Washington is full of small towns that, in the winter snow, feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life. But one town - one Bavarian themed town - stands out from the rest: Leavenworth. From November 25th to December 24th, Leavenworth becomes Christmastown. The Most "Christmassy" Town in...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
q13fox.com

Over 26,000 customers without power in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - As of 5:15 p.m. on Monday, over 26,400 customers are without power in Snohomish County due to the weekend storm. The outages are spread throughout the county, but some of the hardest-hit areas are Lake Stevens and Arlington. You can check and report outages here. Snohomish...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Numerous school delays, closures in wake of severe storms

School districts across Western Washington are making schedule changes in the wake of this weekend’s severe storm. The Snohomish school district will have a two-hour delay. Everett High School is closed due to a power outage, all other schools in the district are operating on a normal schedule. Most...
ARLINGTON, WA
Crosscut

Hanford is a huge deal, but most Seattleites don't know of it

I covered the Hanford nuclear reservation for more than a decade for the Tri-City Herald. It took me three years just to figure out how all the pieces — political, budgetary, engineering, scientific, economic, cultural and others — fit together. My successor at the Herald, Annette Cary, who...
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Considers Response After Bear Attack In Leavenworth

Chelan County Commissioners are considering a plan of action after a bear attacked and injured a woman late last month in Leavenworth. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommendations for keeping bears from entering into populated areas. They include bear-proofing all trash containers in the city, which Commissioner...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

School delays and cancellations for November 7

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 6, 2022—School districts across the Snohomish County have issued alerts of delays and cancellations for Monday, November 7, 2022, due to power outages from last weekend’s storm. Arlington School District. Home – Arlington Public Schools (wednet.edu) Arlington High School and Pioneer Elementary closed...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Snohomish County identifies 'Stilly Doe' 40 years later through DNA

EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has finally learned the identity of a man found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington over 40 years ago. Known as "Stilly Doe," the man's remains were found on July 23, 1980 by a fly fisherman near the Stillaguamish River, half a mile from Interstate 5.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

One Dead From Sunday Night Crash On I-90 Near Cle Elum

A man is dead from a single car crash on I-90 east of Cle Elum Sunday night. Troopers say a 2016 Chevy Corvette driven by 36-year-old Alexander Pappas of Richland was traveling eastbound when it hit a guardrail. They say the car then hit an embankment before coming to a...
CLE ELUM, WA
tinybeans.com

Winterfest at Suncadia Resort

Winter is a magical time to visit Suncadia Resort. Tucked away on the sunny side of the Cascades, our all-season resort is the perfect destination for family friendly fun this holiday season. From ice skating and winter archery, to our tree lighting and holiday craft workshops, there’s something for the entire family – all just a short drive from Seattle! Discover our Winterfest Activities and plan your visit today.
CLE ELUM, WA

