Stocked a delivery service unique to northern Michigan started when an Elk Rapids Native went on a ski trip with Friends to Colorado. “We went out there, and we had to run around for a whole day and get our groceries,” explained Broc Crandall, Owner of Stocked. “I was like, man. We got to do something about that. It would be nice to have everything stocked and ready to go. So we could have that extra day of snowboarding and skiing.”

ELK RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO