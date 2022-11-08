Read full article on original website
‘What we do is right’: Antrim County election officials decry integrity challenges
BELLAIRE, MI – It was calm and quiet across rural Antrim County for the 2022 general election, where two years ago a human error with vote tabulators sparked efforts to overturn election results, not just in Michigan but across the country. Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy was determined that...
Stocked a Delivery Service Unique to Northern Michigan
Stocked a delivery service unique to northern Michigan started when an Elk Rapids Native went on a ski trip with Friends to Colorado. “We went out there, and we had to run around for a whole day and get our groceries,” explained Broc Crandall, Owner of Stocked. “I was like, man. We got to do something about that. It would be nice to have everything stocked and ready to go. So we could have that extra day of snowboarding and skiing.”
Dream home sits on Michigan’s Caribbean-turquoise Torch Lake on market for $3.7M
BELLAIRE, MI - Someone’s future dream home is sitting right on the lake known as Michigan’s little slice of the Caribbean. This home on Torch Lake is the MLive dream home of the week where we feature a property for sale every Wednesday. Located at 3778 Torch Lake...
Fox17
76-year-old man sentenced for planting bombs at northern Michigan phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to leaving explosives outside two northern Michigan smartphone stores in September 2021 has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore,...
abc12.com
Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
My North.com
5 Tree Lightings & Holiday Parades Not to Miss in November
Ready to kick-off the holiday season? From Grayling’s Christmas Walk to the annual tree lighting in Harbor Springs, here are 5 festive events you’re not going to want to miss this November in Northern Michigan. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
UpNorthLive.com
Tire spikes placed outside of Charlevoix County Republican Party HQ
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Boyne City Police Department said they responded to a report Saturday that tire spikes were placed in the parking spaces in front of the headquarters of the Charlevoix County Republican Party. The party's headquarters is located at 123 N. Park Street in Boyne City.
3 facing charges in Northern Michigan after trooper clocks car going 104 mph; driver switched seats, had baggie of fentanyl in sock
Three men have been charged after Michigan State Police caught their car speeding on I-75 in Northern Michigan while the driver was in possession of drugs and driving on a suspended license.
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old Michigan woman found after suddenly leaving job, home and missing for weeks
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
THC Candy Found at School in Chippewa County, Deputies Say
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at a Chippewa County school involving suspected THC candy. THC is the chemical that makes people feel high. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that on Friday, two students between the ages of 12 and 14 were found to be under the influence of THC. Deputies said it appeared the kids had eaten the THC candy.
foxillinois.com
Father arrested after infant suffers 'numerous' broken bones, authorities say
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — Michigan State Police said a man from Essexville has been charged with one count of first-degree child abuse. Tristin Green, 25, was arraigned on Thursday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County. State police said they responded to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey regarding...
