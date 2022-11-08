ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmet County, MI

9&10 News

Stocked a Delivery Service Unique to Northern Michigan

Stocked a delivery service unique to northern Michigan started when an Elk Rapids Native went on a ski trip with Friends to Colorado. “We went out there, and we had to run around for a whole day and get our groceries,” explained Broc Crandall, Owner of Stocked. “I was like, man. We got to do something about that. It would be nice to have everything stocked and ready to go. So we could have that extra day of snowboarding and skiing.”
ELK RAPIDS, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
GAYLORD, MI
My North.com

5 Tree Lightings & Holiday Parades Not to Miss in November

Ready to kick-off the holiday season? From Grayling’s Christmas Walk to the annual tree lighting in Harbor Springs, here are 5 festive events you’re not going to want to miss this November in Northern Michigan. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
9&10 News

THC Candy Found at School in Chippewa County, Deputies Say

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at a Chippewa County school involving suspected THC candy. THC is the chemical that makes people feel high. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that on Friday, two students between the ages of 12 and 14 were found to be under the influence of THC. Deputies said it appeared the kids had eaten the THC candy.

