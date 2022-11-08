Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Tropical Storm Nicole live updates: 100 mph winds batter NASA’s Artemis moon rocket
(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida's east coast early Thursday as a Category 1 storm. At least 45 of Florida's 67 counties are under a state of emergency due to Nicole. Nicole formed as a subtropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday, becoming the 14th...
kmaland.com
Supply chain bounces off-kilter -- Part 2
Continued from the Nov. 3 issue of Agri-View ... Supply chains are similar to trampolines. Before the pandemic the world had adopted just-in-time sourcing of components used in manufacturing. To build a car, parts from all around the world would come just as the car was being assembled. All were bouncing on the supply-chain trampoline in a steady rhythm.
kmaland.com
North Carolina woman arrested following Otoe County pursuit
(Nebraska City) -- A North Carolina woman is in custody following a pursuit in Otoe County Wednesday night. The Nebraska State Patrol says at around 9:20 p.m. a trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla for speeding on Highway 2. Authorities say after the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Mayee Zhu of Greenville, North Carolina, refused to yield and accelerated, the trooper initiated a pursuit, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. After about seven minutes, the Patrol says an Otoe County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks just west of Nebraska City, bringing the vehicle to a stop at the exit ramp to Highway 75.
kmaland.com
Flood wins Nebraska's 1st Congressional District race
(Norfolk) -- Republican incumbent Mike Flood has secured his first full term in the United States House of Representatives. According to unofficial results, Flood, a Norfolk native and former Speaker of the House for the Nebraska Legislature, defeated Democratic challenger Patty Pansing Brooks in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District race, collecting 58.4% of the vote Tuesday night compared to Brooks' 41.5%. This was the second time Flood came out on top of Brooks, also winning a special election earlier this year to determine the replacement for Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in June. Flood spoke to and thanked his supporters in an acceptance speech from his hometown of Norfolk.
kmaland.com
Nunn claims 3rd district victory
(Des Moines) -- The outcome of one of the most important congressional races in the country is still unsettled--though one candidate is claiming victory. Unofficial results show Republican challenger Zach Nunn as the apparent winner in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race over two-term incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne. With all 21 of the district's counties reporting, Nunn totaled 155,971 votes--or 50.25%--to Axne's 153,905 votes--or 49.58%. The current state senator and war veteran claimed victory in a speech to his supporters in Des Moines late Tuesday night. Nunn says the economy was a big factor in his victory.
kmaland.com
Pate plans statewide post election audit
(Des Moines) -- Even after the votes are counted from Tuesday's general elections, the work of county auditor's offices across Iowa won't be finished. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has ordered all 99 counties to conduct a post-election audits for two races following the elections. Pate tells KMA News the audit is an expansion from previous years, in which only one race was audited.
kmaland.com
USDA Farm Service Agency holds roundtable in Clarinda
(Clarinda) -- State and federal USDA Farm Service Agency officials spoke with area ag leaders Thursday afternoon at a roundtable in Clarinda. FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux visited and toured the southwest Iowa community Thursday, capped off by the two-hour roundtable in which the USDA administrator discussed various topics with several community leaders. Ducheneaux was appointed Administrator of the FSA in February 2021. The group discussed a variety of programs that are working and those that could still use some work, ranging from better utilizing the Conservation Reserve Program to providing better health insurance for farmers. However, no matter which sector of community members spoke, a common topic was the FSA's farm loan program and incentivizing younger individuals to pursue careers in agriculture. Speaking with reporters following the roundtable, Ducheneaux says the current farm loans do little in tailoring towards beginning farmers.
