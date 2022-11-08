Read full article on original website
Why does US ballot counting take so long?
The balance of power in the US Congress following Tuesday's midterm elections is still up in the air, with several key races yet to be called some 48 hours after many polls closed. Even without technical incident, races can simply be extremely close, as several in Tuesday's election are turning out to be.
GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided
Republicans remained on pace to likely wrest control of the U.S. House, even as Democrats picked up a few more victories in close races late Wednesday and into the day Thursday. As of about 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, The Associated Press had called 209 races for Republicans. That put them ahead of Democrats’ 191, […] The post GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided appeared first on Daily Montanan.
