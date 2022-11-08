ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

How to enable end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger chats

Recently, I was chatting with someone via Facebook Messenger on MacOS when I received a warning that the messages couldn't be encrypted in Safari and I should use a different browser or the Facebook Messenger app. Naturally, this piqued my curiosity. I was using the latest version of Safari on...
TechRadar

Thousands of websites hijacked for posioned Google SEO campaign

Cybercriminals have launched a major malicious SEO campaign with the goal of promoting obscure, low-quality Q&A sites, new research has found. A report from cybersecurity researchers Sucuri states that a unique piece of WordPress malware sits at the center of this campaign. According to the report, the campaign was first...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Security myths of Smart Phones debunked

Smart Phones have become a necessity in our lives. But still half of such device users do not know the basics of mobile security and all that revolves around it. In this article, we will try to bust some of the common myths and misconceptions that are circling around smart phones and their usage.
crowdfundinsider.com

Revolut Announces Instant Messaging Feature

Neobank Revolut has announced a new instant messaging feature for users in the UK, US and EEA. The chat feature is for account holders to communicate with other users while sending or requesting funds. According to Revolut, the chat feature is designed to make it less awkward to talk about...
HackerNoon

How To Hack a Facebook Account

Hacking a Facebook account is surprisingly easy. All you need is a basic understanding of computer networks and some hacking skills. With these, you can easily gain access to someone's Facebook account and start snooping around. If you're interested in hacking a Facebook account, there are two primary methods you can use.
Apple Insider

Twitter for iOS updated with $8 checkmark in-app purchase

Twitter has started rolling out an update to its iOS app bringing Twitter Blue up to $8, a feature that also enables users to gain the famous blue checkmark of verification. Surfacing in the App Store, Twitter version 9.34.3 states the update adds "great new features to Twitter Blue," with more on the way "soon."
HackerNoon

What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?

Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
Gizmodo

One Year After Facebook Went Meta, It's Built a Multiverse of Problems

Well, Meta sure is in a bit of a mess. The company formerly known as Facebook rang in its one-year anniversary last week but had very little reason to celebrate. Instead, an unfortunate Q3 earnings report showed that, since its inception last October, the company has lost a gargantuan amount of money in its quest to create “the metaverse”—a hypothetical new realm where it wants all of us to live.

