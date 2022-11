College basketball fans may feel as though the Bellarmine Knights and Louisville Cardinals are two programs heading in different directions when they open the season against each other on Wednesday night. The Knights are coming off an Atlantic Sun championship last season, while the Cardinals will be led by new head coach, Kenny Payne. Bellarmine finished last season 20-13, but isn't eligible to compete in the NCAA Tournament until 2025, while Louisville is trying to make it back to the big dance this season for the first time since 2019.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO