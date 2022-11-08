Read full article on original website
US to climate summit: American big steps won’t be repealed
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won’t shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate...
Kerry, major companies in talks for fund to transition developing nations off fossil fuels
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is in talks with external partners to use funds from major companies to sponsor developing countries’ transition away from fossil fuels, a source confirmed to The Hill. A person familiar with the discussions said Kerry will announce further details at an event at the...
Brad Smith explains why the world needs to go carbon-negative — and how to get there
This week, Microsoft President and vice chair Brad Smith is heading to Egypt for the United Nation’s annual climate conference with a mission: show the world that the tech giant is “consistent and committed” in its climate goals, as well as communicate the “vital role” that the tech industry as a whole has to play in battling the climate crisis.
John Kerry makes his move on private climate finance
The U.S. is teaming up with philanthropic and corporate heavyweights to pitch a new — but controversial — carbon credit system to boost private finance for low-carbon energy in developing nations. Driving the news: On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — along with the Rockefeller Foundation and...
How Big Tech can deliver on its net zero plans
Way back in March, your friendly Protocol Climate team offered you some tips for writing a climate plan that doesn’t suck. Surely you took that advice. But if for some reason you didn’t, the United Nations has your back. The U.N. dropped a 10-step how-to guide to ensure...
Greta Thunberg blasts attention-seeking COP27 leaders and says she’ll skip the ‘greenwashing’ climate summit
Thunberg has also thrown her support behind headline-making activism.
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Mark Zuckerberg's private jet burned $158,000 worth of fuel in two months despite frequent climate activism
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, an outspoken proponent of climate change activism, owns a private jet which burned more than $158,000 worth of jet fuel in less than two months. Zuckerberg's jet, a Gulfstream G650, has burned at least $158,448 worth of jet fuel across 28 different trips between Aug. 20 and Oct. 15, according to data from flight tracking software ADS-B Exchange compiled by programmer Jack Sweeney. The jet has crisscrossed across the continental United States, traveling to Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and several other states often before returning to its apparent base in San Jose, California.
Kerry pitches climate finance plan. Other countries say it’s ‘not enough.’
Under the proposal from the U.S. climate envoy, companies would buy carbon credits that fund the greening of power grids in developing countries. It comes as rich nations face pressure at COP 27 to make good on their promise to mobilize $100 billion a year in climate finance for poorer nations.
COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies. "The oil and gas...
Forest regeneration that earned multimillion-dollar carbon credits resulted in fewer trees, analysis finds
Projects meant to regenerate Australia’s outback forests to store carbon dioxide have been awarded millions of carbon credits – worth hundreds of millions of dollars – despite total tree and shrub cover in those areas having declined, a new analysis has found. It is the latest claim...
Why Is Global Polluter Coca-Cola Sponsoring a Major Climate Conference?
Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is sponsoring next week’s COP27, an annual United Nations climate conference where global leaders gather to discuss solutions for climate change. This year’s event is hosted in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The Egyptian organizers cited the company’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to...
As global climate conference opens, a fight brews over compensation — and justice
The issue of polluters paying for the climate messes they create around the world is likely to dominate difficult climate talks in Egypt this month.
Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
Report: Water is critical for success on climate action
New research shows that water is much more important in mitigating climate change than previously believed. Better management of water is critical to tackling today's food and energy crises, both of which are exacerbated by climate change. The report titled "The essential drop to reach Net-Zero: Unpacking Freshwater's Role in...
Enough with faking it on climate change, U.N. tells greenwashers
It's time to stop with the misleading claims about progress on net-zero ambitions, a U.N. official said.
World is on "highway to climate hell," U.N. chief warns summit
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt — The only way to "put an end to all this suffering" from "a highway to climate hell" is for the world to cooperate or perish, dozens of leaders were admonished as they gathered Monday for international climate talks.More than 100 world leaders will speak over the next few days to try to deal with a worsening problem that scientists call Earth's biggest challenge. Nearly 50 heads of states or governments started to take the stage Monday in the first day of "high-level" talks at this year's annual U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, with more to...
At COP27 climate talks, US midterms make waves
The US midterms made waves Wednesday at a UN climate summit on the shores of Egypt, with activists urging President Joe Biden to take bolder action against global warming regardless of the election outcome. "The US has acted in bad faith irrespective of elections," said Harjeet Singh, senior adviser at Climate Action Network.
There is Good News too on Climate Change.
Handing Down the Earth(shutterstock) The annual UN climate summit is underway in Egypt. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres opened the summit by calling for a new climate pact between developed countries and emerging economies. "Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish," he said.
Some climate activists aren’t suing over the future—they are taking aim at the present
Climate scientists are increasingly capable of identifying how anthropogenic warming has exacerbated specific extreme weather events, such as the devastating wildfires that hit Australia in 2019 and 2020. Paul Kane/Getty Images)In the face of more extreme weather, plaintiffs are taking up a new tactic: suing for the damage climate change has already wrought.
