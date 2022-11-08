ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Brad Smith explains why the world needs to go carbon-negative — and how to get there

This week, Microsoft President and vice chair Brad Smith is heading to Egypt for the United Nation’s annual climate conference with a mission: show the world that the tech giant is “consistent and committed” in its climate goals, as well as communicate the “vital role” that the tech industry as a whole has to play in battling the climate crisis.
Axios

John Kerry makes his move on private climate finance

The U.S. is teaming up with philanthropic and corporate heavyweights to pitch a new — but controversial — carbon credit system to boost private finance for low-carbon energy in developing nations. Driving the news: On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — along with the Rockefeller Foundation and...
protocol.com

How Big Tech can deliver on its net zero plans

Way back in March, your friendly Protocol Climate team offered you some tips for writing a climate plan that doesn’t suck. Surely you took that advice. But if for some reason you didn’t, the United Nations has your back. The U.N. dropped a 10-step how-to guide to ensure...
Fox Business

Mark Zuckerberg's private jet burned $158,000 worth of fuel in two months despite frequent climate activism

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, an outspoken proponent of climate change activism, owns a private jet which burned more than $158,000 worth of jet fuel in less than two months. Zuckerberg's jet, a Gulfstream G650, has burned at least $158,448 worth of jet fuel across 28 different trips between Aug. 20 and Oct. 15, according to data from flight tracking software ADS-B Exchange compiled by programmer Jack Sweeney. The jet has crisscrossed across the continental United States, traveling to Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and several other states often before returning to its apparent base in San Jose, California.
SAN JOSE, CA
NASDAQ

COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies. "The oil and gas...
Gizmodo

Why Is Global Polluter Coca-Cola Sponsoring a Major Climate Conference?

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is sponsoring next week’s COP27, an annual United Nations climate conference where global leaders gather to discuss solutions for climate change. This year’s event is hosted in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The Egyptian organizers cited the company’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to...
CNET

Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
Phys.org

Report: Water is critical for success on climate action

New research shows that water is much more important in mitigating climate change than previously believed. Better management of water is critical to tackling today's food and energy crises, both of which are exacerbated by climate change. The report titled "The essential drop to reach Net-Zero: Unpacking Freshwater's Role in...
CBS San Francisco

World is on "highway to climate hell," U.N. chief warns summit

Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt —  The only way to "put an end to all this suffering" from "a highway to climate hell" is for the world to cooperate or perish, dozens of leaders were admonished as they gathered Monday for international climate talks.More than 100 world leaders will speak over the next few days to try to deal with a worsening problem that scientists call Earth's biggest challenge. Nearly 50 heads of states or governments started to take the stage Monday in the first day of "high-level" talks at this year's annual U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, with more to...
AFP

At COP27 climate talks, US midterms make waves

The US midterms made waves Wednesday at a UN climate summit on the shores of Egypt, with activists urging President Joe Biden to take bolder action against global warming regardless of the election outcome. "The US has acted in bad faith irrespective of elections," said Harjeet Singh, senior adviser at Climate Action Network.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

There is Good News too on Climate Change.

Handing Down the Earth(shutterstock) The annual UN climate summit is underway in Egypt. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres opened the summit by calling for a new climate pact between developed countries and emerging economies. "Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish," he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy