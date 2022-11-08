Read full article on original website
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
OKC VeloCity
Will Rogers World Airport lassoing more businesses in Lariat Landing development
Construction has ramped up along S. Portland Ave. near Will Rogers World Airport in recent months as work continues on the Lariat Landing development. Lariat Landing is a dedicated 1,000-acre site located on the east side of the airport between I-44 and the airport. The aim of the development is to attract aviation and nonaviation businesses alike to that area of OKC. To accommodate the growth of Lariat Landing, the city relocated Portland Avenue in 2015, with access to sewer, water and electricity along the four miles of the rebuilt thoroughfare, which stretches from SW 54th to SW 104th streets. The city also added beautifully landscaped center medians and street lighting up and down that section of Portland.
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
news9.com
Canoo To Aquire Manufacturing Facility In OKC
Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City. The facility will produce Canoo’s LDV and LV vehicles for delivery to customers in 2023. Canoo’s Vehicle Manufacturing Facility will employ more than 500 people and be equipped to ramp to a 20,000 unit...
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this week
The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its third store in San Antonio. Sprout's, known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements, currently has over 370 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.
Purcell Register
It was a good ride
They didn’t make them any nicer. I met Britt Radford when he was only 17. I was 18. We were going through rush at OU at the same time. Little did we know it back then, but a friendship that would last a lifetime was made. We were initiated...
madillrecord.net
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark
O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
kswo.com
Anadarko couple delivers baby on U.S. highway 62
Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - Weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces baby girl Stella Kate was born on US Highway 62 in Comanche county just before 8:30 on Tuesday night. “I was in labor while I was at work and I didn’t even know. And on the way home I was like, I think it’s going to be soon. I didn’t know how soon it was going to be,” Natalie said.
Southwest Oklahoma’s Winter Weather Odds For Monday
We sat down together to celebrate a Z94 birthday this morning, and the topic of conversation was all about the winter weather chances in Southwest Oklahoma next week. The overall consensus was "Isn't it too early for snow?" and the answer is complicated. Is it too early? No. Not at...
67 years in one profession: Oklahoma’s longest serving pharmacist is finally enjoying retirement
On a recent fall day at an assisted living facility in Edmond, a lot of people lined up and took the time to notice his length of service.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Mystery E. coli and Campylobacter Outbreaks hit Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of health is working with Custer and Caddo County Health Departments and other local partners, as they expand their investigation into the cause of an increased number of cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli. The expansion includes a secure, electronic survey of all Custer County, Hydro, Hinton and Lookeba residents. The surveys will be shared with residents through the local Emergency Alert System.
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT TV: FS1 network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
16 Incredible Places You Have Experience At Least Once In Oklahoma
For far too many people, "seeing" Oklahoma consists of highways through large expanses of farmland and the trendy districts of OKC... Bricktown, Paseo, The Shoppes, etc... But there is so much more that is completely unique to the Sooner State that no person should pass up the chance to see.
Norman giving away 300 free trees to residents
Residents in Norman who want to beautify their properties can take part in a free tree giveaway program.
Standstill traffic southbound on I-35
Due to an accident, I-35 southbound, north of Edmond, is at a standstill.
The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022
Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Oklahoma
If you've been looking for a new place to help you save money on your grocery bill, you may be interested to know that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more.
madillrecord.net
Health Department looking into illness outbrea
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of illnesses in the Oklahoma City area. Officials said they identified an outbreak of Campylobacter Shiga-toxin producing E. coli in the Hydro and Weatherford area on October 25. However, reports of illnesses are still on the rise and the OSDH is looking to the public to help find the answers.
