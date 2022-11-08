ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Will Rogers World Airport lassoing more businesses in Lariat Landing development

Construction has ramped up along S. Portland Ave. near Will Rogers World Airport in recent months as work continues on the Lariat Landing development. Lariat Landing is a dedicated 1,000-acre site located on the east side of the airport between I-44 and the airport. The aim of the development is to attract aviation and nonaviation businesses alike to that area of OKC. To accommodate the growth of Lariat Landing, the city relocated Portland Avenue in 2015, with access to sewer, water and electricity along the four miles of the rebuilt thoroughfare, which stretches from SW 54th to SW 104th streets. The city also added beautifully landscaped center medians and street lighting up and down that section of Portland.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Canoo To Aquire Manufacturing Facility In OKC

Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City. The facility will produce Canoo’s LDV and LV vehicles for delivery to customers in 2023. Canoo’s Vehicle Manufacturing Facility will employ more than 500 people and be equipped to ramp to a 20,000 unit...
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?

If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
It was a good ride

They didn’t make them any nicer. I met Britt Radford when he was only 17. I was 18. We were going through rush at OU at the same time. Little did we know it back then, but a friendship that would last a lifetime was made. We were initiated...
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark

O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
Anadarko couple delivers baby on U.S. highway 62

Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - Weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces baby girl Stella Kate was born on US Highway 62 in Comanche county just before 8:30 on Tuesday night. “I was in labor while I was at work and I didn’t even know. And on the way home I was like, I think it’s going to be soon. I didn’t know how soon it was going to be,” Natalie said.
Southwest Oklahoma’s Winter Weather Odds For Monday

We sat down together to celebrate a Z94 birthday this morning, and the topic of conversation was all about the winter weather chances in Southwest Oklahoma next week. The overall consensus was "Isn't it too early for snow?" and the answer is complicated. Is it too early? No. Not at...
Mystery E. coli and Campylobacter Outbreaks hit Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of health is working with Custer and Caddo County Health Departments and other local partners, as they expand their investigation into the cause of an increased number of cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli. The expansion includes a secure, electronic survey of all Custer County, Hydro, Hinton and Lookeba residents. The surveys will be shared with residents through the local Emergency Alert System.
The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022

Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
Health Department looking into illness outbrea

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of illnesses in the Oklahoma City area. Officials said they identified an outbreak of Campylobacter Shiga-toxin producing E. coli in the Hydro and Weatherford area on October 25. However, reports of illnesses are still on the rise and the OSDH is looking to the public to help find the answers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

