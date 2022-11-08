Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Northern Illinois 2-7; Western Michigan 3-6 The Western Michigan Broncos will be returning home after a two-game road trip. WMU and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Waldo Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
WNDU
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Donté Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Md., was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
LTHS upsets Plainfield North, advances to state quarterfinal
Lyons Township High School senior James Georgelos caught the swing pass from junior quarterback Ryan Jackson at the 8-yard line at Plainfield North on Nov. 4 determined to score. Not only was this the second round of the IHSA Class 8A state football playoffs, those last, difficult yards were along...
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
lhstomtom.org
Heartbreaking loss for the varsity girls volleyball team
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the girls varsity volleyball team played their last and final game of the season. Losing to Joliet Catholic Academy the girls left it all out on the court. The game was very close as both sets ended in the same score of 25-23. The varsity girls...
Food Site Experts Say: This Place Is Illinois’ Best Steakhouse
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was dumb because of the price-point.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
WIBC.com
Indiana RV Sales Recede After Record Year
ELKHART, Ind.–Indiana builds and ships more RVs than anywhere else on Earth. If you buy an RV, it most likely was built in Elkhart or one of Indiana’s north central cities. But, fewer are being built and shipped. “Over 600,000 RVs were built in 2021,” said RV Industry...
WGNtv.com
Rapid temperature fall to begin Thursday night
An air mass change arrives late Thursday and early Friday bringing cold Canadian air to the Midwest with the coldest temperatures to date for the fall of 2022. Cold northwest winds over a warmer Lake Michigan on Saturday may generate lake effect snow on the Michigan side of the lake. By the weekend, Chicago’s afternoon temperatures will peak in the 30s.
depauliaonline.com
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
As tomorrow’s election day swiftly approaches, the Illinois gubernatorial race is coming to a close. Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s best efforts to recruit independent voters has fallen short behind Democratic incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker, who now leads by 13.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Many feel any turn around...
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
959theriver.com
What Were You Doing Saturday During the Wind Storm?
Saturday’s wind was WILD! Branches were taken down, trucks were being pushed off the road, and dry erase boards were flying across football fields!. I am the play-by-play announcer for the University of St. Francis football team, and they were playing against Roosevelt University at Memorial Stadium in Joliet on Saturday! That game will be forever known as The Wind Bowl! It was absolutely insane. No one could throw it, kick it or even SNAP it without the ball flying around.
wsop.com
GRAND VICTORIA CASINO CIRCUIT PREVIEW
Elgin, IL (November 8, 2022) - The World Series of Poker arrives at the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, featuring 16 ring events and almost $1 million in guarantees. There is a lot of excitement in the air as Grand Victoria, a riverboat casino on...
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
DuPage County Election Results
DuPage County residents voted for several races Tuesday including county clerk, treasurer as well as several school board referendums. Election Results for Illinois races available here
abc57.com
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors
A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
theforestscout.com
A dying language lives on at LFHS
Mrs. Ariel Landvick won the Farrand Baker Illinois Latin Teacher of the Year award last month, which again brought positive attention to the long-standing program here. Despite the success, the program is facing the same problems seen in Latin programs across the state and country. In recent years, schools in...
Comments / 0