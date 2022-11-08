Saturday’s wind was WILD! Branches were taken down, trucks were being pushed off the road, and dry erase boards were flying across football fields!. I am the play-by-play announcer for the University of St. Francis football team, and they were playing against Roosevelt University at Memorial Stadium in Joliet on Saturday! That game will be forever known as The Wind Bowl! It was absolutely insane. No one could throw it, kick it or even SNAP it without the ball flying around.

JOLIET, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO