Kalamazoo, MI

CBS Sports

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Northern Illinois 2-7; Western Michigan 3-6 The Western Michigan Broncos will be returning home after a two-game road trip. WMU and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Waldo Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
WNDU

Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Donté Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Md., was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

LTHS upsets Plainfield North, advances to state quarterfinal

Lyons Township High School senior James Georgelos caught the swing pass from junior quarterback Ryan Jackson at the 8-yard line at Plainfield North on Nov. 4 determined to score. Not only was this the second round of the IHSA Class 8A state football playoffs, those last, difficult yards were along...
lhstomtom.org

Heartbreaking loss for the varsity girls volleyball team

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the girls varsity volleyball team played their last and final game of the season. Losing to Joliet Catholic Academy the girls left it all out on the court. The game was very close as both sets ended in the same score of 25-23. The varsity girls...
WIBC.com

Indiana RV Sales Recede After Record Year

ELKHART, Ind.–Indiana builds and ships more RVs than anywhere else on Earth. If you buy an RV, it most likely was built in Elkhart or one of Indiana’s north central cities. But, fewer are being built and shipped. “Over 600,000 RVs were built in 2021,” said RV Industry...
WGNtv.com

Rapid temperature fall to begin Thursday night

An air mass change arrives late Thursday and early Friday bringing cold Canadian air to the Midwest with the coldest temperatures to date for the fall of 2022. Cold northwest winds over a warmer Lake Michigan on Saturday may generate lake effect snow on the Michigan side of the lake. By the weekend, Chicago’s afternoon temperatures will peak in the 30s.
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
959theriver.com

What Were You Doing Saturday During the Wind Storm?

Saturday’s wind was WILD! Branches were taken down, trucks were being pushed off the road, and dry erase boards were flying across football fields!. I am the play-by-play announcer for the University of St. Francis football team, and they were playing against Roosevelt University at Memorial Stadium in Joliet on Saturday! That game will be forever known as The Wind Bowl! It was absolutely insane. No one could throw it, kick it or even SNAP it without the ball flying around.
wsop.com

GRAND VICTORIA CASINO CIRCUIT PREVIEW

Elgin, IL (November 8, 2022) - The World Series of Poker arrives at the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, featuring 16 ring events and almost $1 million in guarantees. There is a lot of excitement in the air as Grand Victoria, a riverboat casino on...
abc57.com

Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors

A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
theforestscout.com

A dying language lives on at LFHS

Mrs. Ariel Landvick won the Farrand Baker Illinois Latin Teacher of the Year award last month, which again brought positive attention to the long-standing program here. Despite the success, the program is facing the same problems seen in Latin programs across the state and country. In recent years, schools in...
