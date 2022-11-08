Kitchen Solvers, one of the oldest and most respected kitchen and bath restyling and remodeling franchises in America, is entering the Jacksonville market for the first time. Longtime businessman and owner Jon Cummins is launching the franchise this month with a focus on the highest quality kitchen and bath makeovers. Kitchen Solvers of Jacksonville is the company’s 58th location nationwide and the 15th location in Kitchen Solvers’ most active market, Florida. Kitchen Solvers will serve the greater Jacksonville metro area, including the Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beaches along with Ponte Vedra and Palm Valley.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO