Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Pattillo proposes Wildlight industrial park in Nassau County

Pattillo Industrial Real Estate, the largest industrial property developer in Northeast Florida based on market research, intends to expand into Wildlight in Nassau County. Pattillo, based in Atlanta, applied to Nassau County to develop three buildings totaling 253,500 square feet on 36.9 acres at Florida 200 and Old Yulee Road in Wildlight.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cool Construction: Northeast Florida companies shares the projects they want everyone to know about

We asked Northeast Florida companies to share their “Cool Construction” projects that were completed between. Sept. 15, 2021, and Sept. 15, 2022. The almost three dozen entries included residences, offices, churches, schools, warehouses, medical centers and restaurants. Here are 17 we chose to highlight to show the diversity...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: Jacksonville Military Entrance Processing Station. Seller: Big Tree RV Park Inc. 3745 St. Johns Industrial Parkway W., Jacksonville. Buyer: 11201 St. Johns Industrial Parkway South LLC. Seller: 3745 St Johns Industrial Parkway W. Jacksonville FL LLC. Previous sale: $1,225,000 in 2017. DUVAL. $2,618,144. Reunion Circle, Jacksonville. Type: 20 residential...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Fifth Third Bank plans Nocatee office

JEA received a service availability request for Fifth Third Bank to develop vacant property at 52 Village Lake Drive. The site is at northwest Crosswater Parkway and Village Lake Drive in Nocatee in Ponte Vedra Beach. The Kleingers Group civil engineering group of West Chester, Ohio, is the agent.
NOCATEE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville Beach approves rezoning of Adventure Landing property for apartments

The Jacksonville Beach City Council says a proposal to replace the Adventure Landing amusement and water park with a 415-unit apartment community can move forward. The council voted 7-0 on two bills Nov. 7 to approve Trevato Development Group’s application to rezone the property and amend the city’s comprehensive plan to demolish the theme park on Beach Boulevard for an apartment community with about 5,000 square feet of retail and office space.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Longtime local businessman brings Kitchen Solvers to area

Kitchen Solvers, one of the oldest and most respected kitchen and bath restyling and remodeling franchises in America, is entering the Jacksonville market for the first time. Longtime businessman and owner Jon Cummins is launching the franchise this month with a focus on the highest quality kitchen and bath makeovers. Kitchen Solvers of Jacksonville is the company’s 58th location nationwide and the 15th location in Kitchen Solvers’ most active market, Florida. Kitchen Solvers will serve the greater Jacksonville metro area, including the Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beaches along with Ponte Vedra and Palm Valley.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Deerwood Place Condominiums, 4480 Deerwood Lake Parkway, No. 200, contractor is Complete Property Services LLC, exterior stucco replacement, $1.34 million. City of Jacksonville, 7698 Bailey Body Road, contractor is Stellar Group Inc., install retaining wall at Fire Station No. 6, $50,000. Industrial. True Storage Jacksonville, 4751 Walgreen Road, contractor is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA preparing for what Nicole might bring to Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Nicole approaching, JEA has gone into preparations for potential power outages. But this storm is unlike any in recent memory. “This is a limited emergency,” said Chris Richardson, JEA electrical maintenance coordinator at the Westside service center. “I’ve been working here going on 34 years. We’re still not sure what to expect. We’re going by the national weather forecast, and it’s telling us 50-60 mph winds as the peak, and we’re set up for that.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Apartment permits in review for $83 million One Riverside

Construction is in review for the One Riverside apartments at the 1 Riverside Ave. residential and retail project in the Brooklyn area of Downtown at an estimated project cost of $83 million. The city is reviewing permits for 270 apartments among Buildings 1000, 2000 and 2000B along with permits for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nassau County voters approve 1 mill property tax for schools

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County voters approved a 1 mill increase in property taxes to raise money to attract and retain high-quality teachers and staff, and enhance art, athletics, safety and security for students. The county expects it would raise $13.7 million each year. A 1 mill increase...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

A dozen Village Medical clinics are planned in Duval Walgreens

A 12th Village Medical at Walgreens clinic is planned in Duval County. The city is reviewing a permit application for a 3,435-square-foot clinic within Walgreens at 12230 Atlantic Blvd. at a cost of $625,000. The site is at southeast Kernan and Atlantic boulevards near the Kensington neighborhood. As with the...
News4Jax.com

County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station

Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station. The Franklin Street commercial real estate company is the leasing agent for the 26,000-square-foot River City Station retail center planned for development along Max Leggett Parkway and Hyatt Road. The site is near the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic under development...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fernandina City Commission race goes to runoff between Genece Minshew, Darron Ayscue

Ayscue rallied to both raise and spend more money in the race. It’ll go to a runoff between City Planning Advisory Board member Genece Minshew, and Darron Ayscue, President of Nassau County Professional Firefighters Union Local 310, for who will take Seat 5 on the Fernandina Beach City Commission, which Len Kreger filled for the past seven years.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Blue Penguin Car Wash to Blanding Boulevard

JEA is reviewing the service availability for Blue Penguin Car Wash at 8500 Blanding Blvd. in Argyle Village Shopping Center. The bluepenguincarwash.com site lists the address as “coming soon” in 2023. Blue Penguin has three Georgia locations and its website shows one Georgia and seven Florida locations as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

