Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pattillo proposes Wildlight industrial park in Nassau County
Pattillo Industrial Real Estate, the largest industrial property developer in Northeast Florida based on market research, intends to expand into Wildlight in Nassau County. Pattillo, based in Atlanta, applied to Nassau County to develop three buildings totaling 253,500 square feet on 36.9 acres at Florida 200 and Old Yulee Road in Wildlight.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cool Construction: Northeast Florida companies shares the projects they want everyone to know about
We asked Northeast Florida companies to share their “Cool Construction” projects that were completed between. Sept. 15, 2021, and Sept. 15, 2022. The almost three dozen entries included residences, offices, churches, schools, warehouses, medical centers and restaurants. Here are 17 we chose to highlight to show the diversity...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Type: Jacksonville Military Entrance Processing Station. Seller: Big Tree RV Park Inc. 3745 St. Johns Industrial Parkway W., Jacksonville. Buyer: 11201 St. Johns Industrial Parkway South LLC. Seller: 3745 St Johns Industrial Parkway W. Jacksonville FL LLC. Previous sale: $1,225,000 in 2017. DUVAL. $2,618,144. Reunion Circle, Jacksonville. Type: 20 residential...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City Council approves $5 million loan for 240-unit Vestcor affordable housing project
The Jacksonville City Council approved a $5 million, low-interest loan to The Vestcor Companies Inc. to help finance Madison Palms, a 240-unit affordable housing apartment community along Merrill Road in Arlington. In a 19-0 vote, Council passed Ordinance 2022-0784, which included the loan agreement, at its Nov. 9 meeting. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Fifth Third Bank plans Nocatee office
JEA received a service availability request for Fifth Third Bank to develop vacant property at 52 Village Lake Drive. The site is at northwest Crosswater Parkway and Village Lake Drive in Nocatee in Ponte Vedra Beach. The Kleingers Group civil engineering group of West Chester, Ohio, is the agent.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville Beach approves rezoning of Adventure Landing property for apartments
The Jacksonville Beach City Council says a proposal to replace the Adventure Landing amusement and water park with a 415-unit apartment community can move forward. The council voted 7-0 on two bills Nov. 7 to approve Trevato Development Group’s application to rezone the property and amend the city’s comprehensive plan to demolish the theme park on Beach Boulevard for an apartment community with about 5,000 square feet of retail and office space.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Longtime local businessman brings Kitchen Solvers to area
Kitchen Solvers, one of the oldest and most respected kitchen and bath restyling and remodeling franchises in America, is entering the Jacksonville market for the first time. Longtime businessman and owner Jon Cummins is launching the franchise this month with a focus on the highest quality kitchen and bath makeovers. Kitchen Solvers of Jacksonville is the company’s 58th location nationwide and the 15th location in Kitchen Solvers’ most active market, Florida. Kitchen Solvers will serve the greater Jacksonville metro area, including the Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beaches along with Ponte Vedra and Palm Valley.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Deerwood Place Condominiums, 4480 Deerwood Lake Parkway, No. 200, contractor is Complete Property Services LLC, exterior stucco replacement, $1.34 million. City of Jacksonville, 7698 Bailey Body Road, contractor is Stellar Group Inc., install retaining wall at Fire Station No. 6, $50,000. Industrial. True Storage Jacksonville, 4751 Walgreen Road, contractor is...
News4Jax.com
JEA preparing for what Nicole might bring to Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Nicole approaching, JEA has gone into preparations for potential power outages. But this storm is unlike any in recent memory. “This is a limited emergency,” said Chris Richardson, JEA electrical maintenance coordinator at the Westside service center. “I’ve been working here going on 34 years. We’re still not sure what to expect. We’re going by the national weather forecast, and it’s telling us 50-60 mph winds as the peak, and we’re set up for that.”
Jacksonville Daily Record
Apartment permits in review for $83 million One Riverside
Construction is in review for the One Riverside apartments at the 1 Riverside Ave. residential and retail project in the Brooklyn area of Downtown at an estimated project cost of $83 million. The city is reviewing permits for 270 apartments among Buildings 1000, 2000 and 2000B along with permits for...
First Coast News
San Marco businesses, residents prepare for Nicole and impending flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's rinse and repeat for San Marco businesses and neighbors. Sandbags in front of doors and lifting valuable items off the floor in anticipation of Hurricane Nicole. 'Rusted: A Vintage Market' has lifted items in its store off the floor to prevent it from being damaged...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County voters approve 1 mill property tax for schools
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County voters approved a 1 mill increase in property taxes to raise money to attract and retain high-quality teachers and staff, and enhance art, athletics, safety and security for students. The county expects it would raise $13.7 million each year. A 1 mill increase...
Jacksonville Daily Record
A dozen Village Medical clinics are planned in Duval Walgreens
A 12th Village Medical at Walgreens clinic is planned in Duval County. The city is reviewing a permit application for a 3,435-square-foot clinic within Walgreens at 12230 Atlantic Blvd. at a cost of $625,000. The site is at southeast Kernan and Atlantic boulevards near the Kensington neighborhood. As with the...
News4Jax.com
County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station
Franklin Street leasing space at River City Station. The Franklin Street commercial real estate company is the leasing agent for the 26,000-square-foot River City Station retail center planned for development along Max Leggett Parkway and Hyatt Road. The site is near the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic under development...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville prepares for Nicole: Mayor declares state of emergency, city to open shelters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday that he has signed a declaration of a state of emergency in Duval County effective at midnight. He said “we do not expect evacuations,” but the city is still making shelters available. Curry said two shelters will open at 8 a.m. Thursday:
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina City Commission race goes to runoff between Genece Minshew, Darron Ayscue
Ayscue rallied to both raise and spend more money in the race. It’ll go to a runoff between City Planning Advisory Board member Genece Minshew, and Darron Ayscue, President of Nassau County Professional Firefighters Union Local 310, for who will take Seat 5 on the Fernandina Beach City Commission, which Len Kreger filled for the past seven years.
News4Jax.com
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
News4Jax.com
Crashes cause headaches around Jacksonville as Nicole floods Southbank Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County will remain under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts the city, Mayor Lenny Curry announced joined by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other city officials in a news conference on Thursday. As Nicole heads west, he said the biggest threats...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Blue Penguin Car Wash to Blanding Boulevard
JEA is reviewing the service availability for Blue Penguin Car Wash at 8500 Blanding Blvd. in Argyle Village Shopping Center. The bluepenguincarwash.com site lists the address as “coming soon” in 2023. Blue Penguin has three Georgia locations and its website shows one Georgia and seven Florida locations as...
