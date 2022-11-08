Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter regrets 2022 Qatar World Cup pick: 'It was a bad choice, and I was responsible'
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called the 2010 decision to award Qatar the 2022 World Cup a "mistake" just weeks before the tournament gets underway. Blatter, now 86 and disgraced after his exit from world soccer's governing body amid corruption allegations along with former UEFA chief Michel Platini, now says he regrets the decision.
USMNT announces final roster for FIFA World Cup
(WCMH) — The United States men’s soccer team has its squad set for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. USA manager Gregg Berhalter, formerly of the Columbus Crew, has set the final 26-man roster that was announced Wednesday for the USMNT’s first appearance at a World Cup since 2014. The USA did not qualify […]
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Idaho8.com
Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix. But among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos were João Moutinho, José Fonte, Gonçalo Guedes and Renato Sanches. Also not going to Qatar is Liverpool’s Diogo Jota because of an injury. Others who made the squad include João Cancelo, Rúben Dias and 39-year-old central defender Pepe. Teenage defender António Silva also will be going to Qatar.
BBC
Transfer news: United want Napoli's Osimhen
Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for options for next season. (Manchester Evening News, external) However, United face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail, external)
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group A: Ecuador, Netherlands, Qatar, Senegal
Group A of the World Cup is a fascinating quartet in every way. Host Qatarand Ecuador square off Nov. 20 to open the tournament. Senegal, the African champion, has its best team ever, while the Netherlands is looking to make yet another deep run after missing out on 2018. Coach:...
Idaho8.com
Juventus beats Verona 1-0 to move into top 4 in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Juventus could end the year in the top four in Serie A despite a bad start to the season. Moise Kean’s goal was enough for Juventus to win 1-0 at bottom club Hellas Verona and move third in the league standings. It is two points below AC Milan and Lazio. Juventus hosts Lazio at the weekend in the final round before Serie A stops for the World Cup and the traditional winter break. Lazio beat Monza 1-0 with teenage substitute Luka Romero becoming the club’s second youngest goalscorer in Serie A. He is eight days shy of his 18th birthday.
Idaho8.com
James Maddison makes England’s World Cup squad
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — James Maddison was a surprising inclusion for England when coach Gareth Southgate named his 26-man squad for the World Cup. The Leicester playmaker has only made one appearance for his country. He came on as a substitute in a European Championship qualifier against Montenegro in 2019. But he has been rewarded for his fine form for Leicester this season. He has scored six goals and provided four assists.
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: FIFA rejects Denmark request to wear pro-human rights training shirts
The Danish Football Association (DBU) said on Thursday that FIFA had rejected Denmark's request to train at the World Cup in shirts with the words "human rights for all" on them. The DBU said in 2021 that their two training kit sponsors would make way for messages critical of Qatar...
Idaho8.com
Southgate says Qatar issues will be addressed at World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate doesn’t expect his players to refrain from speaking up about issues regarding human rights during the World Cup in Qatar. Speaking at the announcement of his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar he added that a decision is yet to be made over whether his team will take a knee before games. FIFA wants participating nations to focus on soccer at the World Cup despite concerns over attitudes towards LGBTQ fans and the treatment of migrant workers.
Idaho8.com
Madrid beats Cádiz to cut Barça’s lead ahead of World Cup
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has halted its two-match winless streak in the Spanish league by defeating relegation-threatened Cádiz 2-1 to go into the World Cup break closer to leader Barcelona. Éder Militão and Toni Kroos scored a goal in each half for Madrid. The defending champions moved within two points of its Catalan rival entering the World Cup stoppage. Madrid was coming off its first league loss of the season against Rayo Vallecano on Monday. It had drawn with Girona at home in the previous round. Madrid’s only other loss of the season came at Leipzig in the group stage of the Champions League last month.
Croatia World Cup Preview: Midfield Still Powers ’18 Runner-Up
Croatia fell one win short of a historic World Cup triumph in Russia, but it’s back in Qatar led by some familiar faces who aren’t done just yet.
ESPN
Five different players score as Inter Milan rout Bologna
Internazionale came from a goal down to ease to a crushing 6-1 home win over Bologna in Serie A on Wednesday. Inter, who lost 2-0 at bitter rivals Juventus on Sunday, moved up three places on to 27 points, level with Atalanta in fifth and third-placed Lazio who host Monza on Thursday.
Yardbarker
France names Juventus man in their World Cup squad
France has named Adrien Rabiot in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after he missed out on the 2018 edition. The midfielder has been in superb form for Juve this season after adding goals to his game at the club. The Bianconeri will be represented by several...
BBC
Women's African Champions League: Holders Mamelodi Sundowns to face AS FAR in final
Moroccan hosts AS FAR will face defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the Women's African Champions League after both clubs narrowly won their semi-final ties on Wednesday. Sundowns survived a stern test against Simba Queens before Boitumelo's Rabale fine curling effort in the 76th minute gave the South...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad
Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
Poland World Cup Preview: Lewandowski & Co. Have a Point to Prove
There’s some unfinished business for the Barcelona star on the major international stage after previous setbacks.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Cádiz; United-Villa rematch
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid needs to beat relegation-threatened Cádiz to enter the World Cup break closer to Spanish league leader Barcelona. The Catalan club opened a five-point lead by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Osasuna on Tuesday. Madrid is coming off a 3-2 loss at Rayo Vallecano in what was its first league defeat of the season. Coach Carlo Ancelotti again won't be able to count on striker Karim Benzema because of muscle fatigue. It is the sixth straight start the France striker will miss. Rayo hosts Celta Vigo looking to keep momentum from its win against Madrid, while fifth-place Real Betis visits Valencia trying to move closer to the top.
En-Nesyri in Morocco’s World Cup squad despite goal drought
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Striker Youssef En-Nesyri was selected in Morocco’s squad for the World Cup on Thursday despite failing to score a league goal this season for Spanish club Sevilla. En-Nesyri is experienced with the national team, however, making 49 international appearances and scoring 14 goals, including...
