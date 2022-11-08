ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt win MLB’s Hank Aaron Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — New AL home run king Aaron Judge and St. Louis slugger Paul Goldschmidt won Hank Aaron Awards on Wednesday that reward the most outstanding offensive performers in each league. Judge and Goldschmidt are both finalists for the Most Valuable Player honors that will be presented next week by the Baseball Writers’ […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bay News 9

Rays decline $13 million option on OF Kevin Kiermaier

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday announced they have declined the 2023 club option on center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, making him a free agent. The 32-year-old played in just 63 games last year, hitting .228 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs. He has spent...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals offseason news, rumors, 2023 payroll, and more

Cardinals 2023 Offseason Tracker: Stay up to date with St. Louis’ offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals had an exciting 2022 season that ended on a disappointing note. The final seasons for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina will be remembered forever, the dominance of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado was a welcomed sight, and the emerging young core took another step forward. And yet, the Cardinals have a lot of work to do this offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Rick Hahn not ruling out Oscar Colas as White Sox right fielder in 2023

As you may have heard by now, AJ Pollock has opted out of his contract to become a free agent ahead of the 2023 season. This leaves the White Sox with $8 million freed up and some holes in the corner outfield positions to fill, with one potential replacement coming from within the organization.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy