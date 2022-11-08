Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Peterson Wins Deal For Work On Two Major Offshore Wind Farms
Peterson won a deal to provide facilities for shared access to the onshore converter stations for the Dogger Bank C and Sofia offshore wind farms. — International energy logistics provider Peterson has been awarded a contract to provide facilities management for shared access to the onshore converter stations for two major offshore wind farms, Dogger Bank C and Sofia.
The oil market is worried Biden could release another 100 million barrels of crude from strategic reserves, analyst says
The SPR is "absolutely being used to keep prices lower even though that's not what it's meant to be used for," Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen told CNBC.
Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties
HOUSTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill.
Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production
Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.
electrek.co
Check out this offshore wind farm’s massive gravity-based foundations
All 72 of the 5,000-tonne gravity-based foundations for France’s 500-megawatt (MW) Fécamp offshore wind farm are now complete. The €2 billion ($2.25 billion) Fécamp wind farm features 71 offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 7 MW each. It will generate electricity for around 770,000 people in Normandy.
China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up
U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
rigzone.com
Sparrows Wins Kwame Nkrumah FPSO Crane Maintenance Deal
Sparrows has secured a two-year contract to provide crane maintenance services onboard Tullow Oil's FPSO Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana. Sparrows Group, the engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors, has secured a two-year contract to provide crane maintenance services onboard Tullow Oil’s FPSO Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana.
gcaptain.com
Diesel Tankers Are About to Get Biggest Demand Surge Since 1993
Oil tankers hauling fuels like gasoline and diesel are poised for their biggest demand surge in three decades next year, with disruption to Russian oil flows boosting the distances vessels will have to sail. A closely-watched shipping industry gauge known as ton miles — effectively the volume of cargo transported...
Oil prices could once again soar to $125 a barrel in 2023 if China ends its COVID-19 lockdown policy, Goldman Sachs says
Oil prices could once again soar to $125 per barrel if lockdown policies in China come to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank sees Brent crude prices rising to at least $110 per barrel next year as supply risks remain. "Our China economists believe recent headlines simply mark...
Canada's Ritchie Bros to buy U.S. damaged vehicle platform IAA in $7.3 billion deal
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canadian equipment marketplace Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO) said on Monday it would buy U.S.-based IAA Inc (IAA.N) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $7.3 billion including debt.
New Fortress Energy underperforms, but claims pole position for LNG
The company missed estimates for third quarter revenue, though it said new developments could make it a world leader in new LNG deliveries.
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
Oil and gas companies are planning a “frightening” expansion that would result in 115bn tonnes of climate-heating CO2 being pumped out, equivalent to more than 24 years of US emissions, a new analysis has found. Virtually all oil and gas companies are planning further exploitation of fossil fuels,...
rigzone.com
Exxon Set To Lose $2B On California Offshore Field Sale
ExxonMobil is expected to lose about $2 billion when it sells an oil field off the coast of California. — U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil is expected to lose about $2 billion when it sells an oil field off the coast of California. Operations at the field were halted following an...
Chart to buy industrial tool maker Howden for $4.4 billion in clean energy bet
Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Chart Industries Inc (GTLS.N) said on Wednesday it would buy UK-based industrial equipment maker Howden for $4.4 billion, in a bet on growing demand for clean energy technology.
freightwaves.com
Energy shipping boom: Propane tankers breach $100,000 a day
Fossil-fuel shipping is going from strength to strength and shows no signs of peaking. Rates for some very large gas carriers (VLGCs) have now topped $100,000 per day. Liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers crossed into six-digit territory months ago. The most fuel-efficient very large crude carriers (VLCCs) have now crossed that threshold as well.
kitco.com
Silver holdings in London vaults drop to record lows
(Kitco News) Holdings of physical silver held in vaults across London dropped to a record low in October, according to the data provided by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Silver holdings dropped to 26,502 tonnes, down 2.2% from the previous month. The value of holdings stood at $16.3 billion,...
Good News Network
Growth in Carbon Capture Projects This Year is Dramatic, Showing Global Determination to Cut Emissions
The number of carbon capture and storage projects in the pipeline is exploding, thanks to worldwide efforts to cut emissions. A new report from the Global CCS Institute, which studies carbon capture and storage-(CCS), shows an impressive growth of 44 percent over the past 12 months. The CEO of the...
rigzone.com
Report Notes Actions To Transform Hydrocarbon Basins To Net-Zero
The NZTC has identified the global innovation priorities across traditional hydrocarbon basins to achieve the Paris Agreement emissions targets. — A report published by the Net Zero Technology Centre identifies global innovation priorities across traditional hydrocarbon basins, including blue and green hydrogen, offshore wind, oil and gas electrification, carbon capture and storage, and digital transformation technologies to achieve the Paris Agreement emissions targets and create integrated net zero energy systems.
Energy security trumps the climate? London's biggest IPO of the year is an oil company
The world may be losing the fight against the climate crisis, but investors are still willing to throw money at oil and gas companies.
