rigzone.com

Peterson Wins Deal For Work On Two Major Offshore Wind Farms

Peterson won a deal to provide facilities for shared access to the onshore converter stations for the Dogger Bank C and Sofia offshore wind farms. — International energy logistics provider Peterson has been awarded a contract to provide facilities management for shared access to the onshore converter stations for two major offshore wind farms, Dogger Bank C and Sofia.
The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
electrek.co

Check out this offshore wind farm’s massive gravity-based foundations

All 72 of the 5,000-tonne gravity-based foundations for France’s 500-megawatt (MW) Fécamp offshore wind farm are now complete. The €2 billion ($2.25 billion) Fécamp wind farm features 71 offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 7 MW each. It will generate electricity for around 770,000 people in Normandy.
Sourcing Journal

China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up

U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
rigzone.com

Sparrows Wins Kwame Nkrumah FPSO Crane Maintenance Deal

Sparrows has secured a two-year contract to provide crane maintenance services onboard Tullow Oil's FPSO Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana. Sparrows Group, the engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors, has secured a two-year contract to provide crane maintenance services onboard Tullow Oil’s FPSO Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana.
gcaptain.com

Diesel Tankers Are About to Get Biggest Demand Surge Since 1993

Oil tankers hauling fuels like gasoline and diesel are poised for their biggest demand surge in three decades next year, with disruption to Russian oil flows boosting the distances vessels will have to sail. A closely-watched shipping industry gauge known as ton miles — effectively the volume of cargo transported...
rigzone.com

Exxon Set To Lose $2B On California Offshore Field Sale

ExxonMobil is expected to lose about $2 billion when it sells an oil field off the coast of California. — U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil is expected to lose about $2 billion when it sells an oil field off the coast of California. Operations at the field were halted following an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Energy shipping boom: Propane tankers breach $100,000 a day

Fossil-fuel shipping is going from strength to strength and shows no signs of peaking. Rates for some very large gas carriers (VLGCs) have now topped $100,000 per day. Liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers crossed into six-digit territory months ago. The most fuel-efficient very large crude carriers (VLCCs) have now crossed that threshold as well.
kitco.com

Silver holdings in London vaults drop to record lows

(Kitco News) Holdings of physical silver held in vaults across London dropped to a record low in October, according to the data provided by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Silver holdings dropped to 26,502 tonnes, down 2.2% from the previous month. The value of holdings stood at $16.3 billion,...
rigzone.com

Report Notes Actions To Transform Hydrocarbon Basins To Net-Zero

The NZTC has identified the global innovation priorities across traditional hydrocarbon basins to achieve the Paris Agreement emissions targets. — A report published by the Net Zero Technology Centre identifies global innovation priorities across traditional hydrocarbon basins, including blue and green hydrogen, offshore wind, oil and gas electrification, carbon capture and storage, and digital transformation technologies to achieve the Paris Agreement emissions targets and create integrated net zero energy systems.

