The 4.25-mile trail is not far from an Interstate highway, yet offers ample wildlife, ponds and even scenic views. The section of the Linear Trail that could most easily be seen as we exited I-26 into Erwin, Tennessee, looked like a typical city sidewalk, making us wonder how scenic the outing would be. Yet, once Laurie and I had walked its full length and discovered the wetlands, wildlife, parks, ponds and lush forest that were hidden from the four-lane highway, we decided it was one of the best urban greenways we’ve ever experienced.

ERWIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO