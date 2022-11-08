Read full article on original website
blueridgecountry.com
Erwin, Tennessee: Linear Trail Belies its Urban Setting
The 4.25-mile trail is not far from an Interstate highway, yet offers ample wildlife, ponds and even scenic views. The section of the Linear Trail that could most easily be seen as we exited I-26 into Erwin, Tennessee, looked like a typical city sidewalk, making us wonder how scenic the outing would be. Yet, once Laurie and I had walked its full length and discovered the wetlands, wildlife, parks, ponds and lush forest that were hidden from the four-lane highway, we decided it was one of the best urban greenways we’ve ever experienced.
East Tennessean
Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole
With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
Tails & Paws Holiday Festival to benefit Washington County Animal Shelter
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11, Storm Team 11 and Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds love to spotlight animals up for adoption each week. This December, we are going a step further by hosting the first Tails & Paws Holiday Festival in downtown Johnson City. On Dec. 9, the pavilion at Founders Park will […]
East Tennessean
Restaurant week review: BURG’r & BARREL
Nov. 6 through the 12 is Restaurant Week in Johnson City. Multiple restaurants in the area are offering special discounts to draw in crowds of people to try their food. A few friends and I decided to use this opportunity to check out the new downtown restaurant BURG’r and BARREL.
wjhl.com
Johnson City restaurant Week: Spring Street Sandwich Company
Ashton Kyker with Spring Street Sandwich Company, gives us all the details about their Restaurant Week Special, and tells us all about this brand new restaurant in downtown.
Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
wjhl.com
Daytime’s Live Holiday Shopping Event in Downtown Elizabethton
Amy talks with Frankie Bailey, owner of The Coffee Company about their seasonal coffee drink and menu items. She also tells us about some upcoming special holiday events. Amy talks with Rita Russell, owner of Simple Blessings General Store about some of the specialty items they carry and some of the events they are hosting.
Kingsport Times-News
Documentary on Southwest Virginia 'change-makers' premieres in Norton on Nov. 19
NORTON — A documentary looking at how Southwest Virginia can adapt to changing times will premiere in Norton this month. “Change-makers of the SWVA Coalfields,” produced and directed by Jan Canterbury, will be shown Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Park Avenue Theater.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN
While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
wjhl.com
Johnson City Restaurant Week: Freiberg’s
Freiberg’s owner Andreas Herholz, shares with us some of the great dishes that make this downtown Johnson City restaurant a favorite among diners all across the Tri-Cities!. For more information call 423-928-4106 or go to @FriebergsJC.
wcyb.com
Plans are underway for a new dog park in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Plans are in the works to bring a new dog park and a bicycle pump track to Johnson City. The park will be located at the intersection of State of Franklin and Legion Street. The project is in the design phase right now and...
Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M
Update: Washington County Schools superintendent Jerry Boyd told News Channel 11 the Board of Education received $1,871,750 for the property after all taxes and fees and at least $1.5 million of the funds will be dedicated to furnishing the new Jonesborough Elementary School. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek […]
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton kicks off holiday celebrations on Sunday afternoon
ELIZABETHTON — The 25th Annual Christmas Open House will kick off the holiday season in downtown Elizabethton Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1-5 p.m. Main Street Elizabethton invites everyone to come downtown for the holiday season events that will be featured at many of the shops. Refreshments, sales, door prizes and gift wrapping are just some of the attractions during the kickoff. Main Street invites everyone to get into the Christmas spirit, start the holiday shopping early, and support small businesses.
wjhl.com
Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: Main Street Pizza Company
(WJHL) Amy talks with Lindsey Jones about downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week then takes us to Main Street Pizza Company for a look at their special deal for the week!. Check out Main Street Pizza Company on Facebook and for more on restaurant week please visit www.DowntownJC.com/RestaurantWeek.
wjhl.com
Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers
The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks. Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers. The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1%...
BBQ dinner, benefit concert happening Thursday for Johnson City firefighter with cancer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City firefighters will hold an event this week benefitting the family of a firefighter who has cancer. The Johnson City Professional Firefighters Local 1791 will host a barbecue dinner and concert this Thursday for firefighter Ryan Cradic, who is battling brain cancer. It will take place from 6–10 p.m. […]
Proposed annexation for huge Gray subdivision okayed by planning commission
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s planning commission recommended approval of a proposed 135-acre annexation in Gray that could bring hundreds of new single-family homes and condominiums to land near Ridgeview School. After much discussion over the rapid growth Johnson City is experiencing and concerns about the ability of infrastructure and city services to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Historic site where men from Sullivan County fought is collapsing
In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee. His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
