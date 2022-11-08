ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Emeril Lagasse Permanently Closes Second Restaurant in New Orleans

One of Emeril Lagasse’s longest-running restaurants, NOLA in the French Quarter, has closed permanently, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports. It’s the second longtime New Orleans spot the celebrity chef’s restaurant group has closed this year, following Emeril’s Delmonico in February 2022. NOLA, first opened on St....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Hubig’s Pies Back in New Orleans

I am glad that Hubig’s pies are back in town. They are a cultural institution and in this day and age those are few and far between. I am talking about things that distinguish us from other places. Things like Leidenheimer’s or Gendusa’s bread. Or Vaucresson sausages. We still have beignets and café au lait,
dailyovation.com

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans Celebrates Thanksgiving with Feast

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans Celebrates Thanksgiving with Sumptous Dining Options. Enjoy 15% off and Complimentary Valet Parking with Seasonal Papa Noel Package. The holiday season is a time for gathering around the table with friends and family from near and far. This Thanksgiving, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. invites...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA Chic

Hubig's Pies are back

Hubig’s pie factory in New Orleans burned down ten years ago, leaving residents craving the hand-held pie’s return. Hubig’s pies have been a New Orleans delicacy since 1921, reopened this year at a facility near New Orleans, LA, off Jefferson Highway,
NOLA.com

As Hubig's Pie watch enters day two, here's the latest on when they could hit shelves

Tuesday morning brought Hubig’s Pies watch into day two, as New Orleans people seeking a reunion with a local treat had to once again put their cravings on pause. After a 10-year absence, Hubig’s Pies announced its comeback on Sunday with a surprise pop-up event, selling the first pies Hubig’s has produced since a fire in 2012 destroyed its original facility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

The wait is over. Hubig's Pies return to store shelves

NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over. Hubig’s Pies have returned to store shelves. The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies. On Wednesday, Rouse’s Markets shared that apple and lemon pies returned to shelves, with pie lovers lining up at 5 a.m. to secure their own.
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Here’s What you Need to Know About the 30th Annual Thibodeauxville Fall Festival This Weekend!

Planning to walk the streets of Downtown Thibodaux this weekend for the Thibodeauxville Fall Festival? Here’s what you need to know to get the full experience!. The festival is a special one as they are celebrating its 30th anniversary! Presented by GoBears, the fest will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Downtown Thibodaux and admission is free.
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

Can’t find Hubig’s Pies? Here is why

NEW ORLEANS — After selling more than 10,000 pies at a pop-up location last week, Hubig's Pies was poised to open big by bringing pies to retail stores across New Orleans on Monday. That didn’t happen. Store shelves sat empty of pies on Hubig’s big day because of...
WWL-TV

Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day

NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

This book sale is really, really big. Really.

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library’s Really, REALLY Big Book Sale is happening Saturday (Nov. 12) at the Latter Library. Held on the front porch of the historic building on St. Charles Avenue, the Really, REALLY Big Book Sale is the signature fundraiser of Friends of New Orleans Public Library. Sales of used books fund important New Orleans Public Library programs such as the Summer Fun Reading program, adult literacy classes and much more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans stores receive shipment of Hubig's Pies after days of delays

Hubig's Pies are back on the store shelves on Wednesday after a technical delay on Monday, according to Rouses. Stores across the New Orleans Metro Area said they received the news Monday morning that they would not receive their scheduled drop-offs because of a technical issue at the Hubig's Factory.
WDSU

Hubig's Pies are back on the market after 10 years

NEW ORLEANS — Hubig's Pies owner Andrew Ramsey announced that the pies are back on the market after production was shut down 10 years ago. The pies will be sold in local stores starting Monday and are on sale Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. or while supplies last at Hancock Whitney Branch on S. Carrollton Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy