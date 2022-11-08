ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
krrw.com

Winter-Like Temps and Snow Returning to Minnesota

It’s going to start feeling like winter in Minnesota after several warm days. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Carletta says temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30 statewide and some areas are getting snow:. “Across basically the southern half of the state you’ll see maybe a couple of...
MINNESOTA STATE
krrw.com

Walz Kicks off Second Term

As the dust from the midterm elections settles, Governor Tim Walz is wasting no time outlining his second-term plans:. “Make community safe. Invest in people to make sure we reduce the pains of inflation. Invest in education, all of the things that we talked about on the campaign we have the capacity to do that.”
MINNESOTA STATE
krrw.com

MSU Ranked Fifth Best Return on Investment College in MN

SmartAsset has released its eighth annual study on the colleges and universities giving students the best return on their educational investment. To determine the best value colleges in each state, SmartAsset compared schools across the following categories: scholarships and grants, graduates’ starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate.
MINNESOTA STATE
krrw.com

Minnesota Energy Assistance Program Accepting Applications for Heating Aid

Officials with the state Commerce Department are reminding Minnesotans that there is assistance available to help cover the cost of higher heating bills this winter. Minnesota Energy Assistance Program director Michael Schmitz says applications for heating aid are up ten to 15 percent compared to last fall:. “If you’re struggling...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy