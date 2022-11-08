Read full article on original website
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets in regular session
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Monday, November 14. New business on the agenda indicates the commission at 8:00 a.m. to meet with Bill Taylor. Following, Budget Hearings, Day 1. The meeting is generally scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the...
KMZU
Chillicothe City Council meets Monday
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – Chillicothe City Council meets in regular session Monday, November 14. The agenda indicates a report from the Finance Chairman regarding approval of invoices, payroll, and municipal utilities invoices and salaries. Appearances during the meeting include:. Michael Bail, regarding a burn request at the Chillicothe County Club.
KMZU
Trenton City Council meets Monday
TRENTON, Mo. – Trenton City Council meets in regular session Monday, November 14. A tentative agenda indicates the meeting begins with public comments from Cody Walton regarding Shanklin lien reduction. Under new business discussions regarding NCMDA way finding signs ARPA grant. A discussion and approval of the lead service...
kchi.com
Livingston County Election Results For House and Senate Seats
Fifty-one point one six percent of Livingston county voters cast a ballot in the November General Election. Livingston County offices were uncontested in the election, so all of the Livingston County Office holders retained their seats. For the 7th District House race – in Livingston County only, Republican Peggy McGaugh...
Platte County poll worker’s elephant earrings stir controversy on Election Day
A Missouri poll worker wore her elephant earrings to work at a Platte County polling site and a local lawmaker called her out.
kchi.com
Election Results For the Area Counties
Chariton County Election Results include 56.19% voter turnout. For the 12th District Senate race, Republican Rust Black received 2,265 to Democrat Michael Baumli with 523 votes. For Presiding Commissioner, Republican Evan Emmerich received 2,211 votes over Democrat Leo Reed with 567 votes. Grundy County Election Results. For the 12th District...
McCandless cruises to victory in Independence City Council race
Dr. Bridget McCandless defeated former city council member Mike Huff on Tuesday in the Independence City Council to fill the vacancy left by Karen DeLuccie’s death in April.
Frank White wins reelection, but Jackson County Legislature will look much different
Jackson County, Kansas City voters reelect Frank White as county executive, but there will be six new representatives on the Legislature.
mycouriertribune.com
Prop A passes in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY — Voters who cast their Clay County ballots this election cycle said they want to see lower commercial property surtax rates by approving Proposition A at the ballot box Tuesday, Nov. 8. Based on uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board, Prop A passed with 56%, or 46,902 votes, in favor to 37,478 votes, or 44%, against the measure.
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
kmmo.com
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 54-year-old Stacey Temple traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Temple was...
KMZU
Carroll County WWI Soldiers Memorial Association to unveil an important piece of Carroll County history
BOGARD, Mo. -- There's something exciting planned for this year's Veteran's Day in Bogard. According to Randy Rodenberg, President of the Board for the Carroll County WWI Soldiers Memorial Association, a copper box, containing time capsule contents, was layed inside a cornerstone of the WWI Memorial Building in Bogard on November 11, 1922. One-hundred years later, the capsule is to be opened and its contents shared with the public.
KMZU
Mark Thomas Burke
Mark Thomas Burke, 75, of Richmond, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. Mark was born on May 12, 1947, in Ogden, UT, the son of Patrick and Audrey (Delph) McKenzie. He was united in marriage to Mary Elaine Riddell of Richmond on September 29, 2000; she survives of the home.
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
KMZU
Carolyn Sue (Cully) Telgemeier
Carolyn Sue (Cully) Telgemeier, 71, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Greenton Baptist Church, 9345 Greenton Rd., Odessa, MO 64076. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the church. Interment will be in Greenton Cemetery. Memories of Carolyn and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Leslie Buel Smith
On November 4, 2022, Leslie Buel Smith, age 79, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, became fully healed in the Arms of a Loving God. Leslie was born in Chillicothe, Missouri, son of Fern Hamilton-Smith & Buel Smith. He was raised by Fern Hamilton-McKee and Chester McKee on a farm southwest of Ludlow, Missouri.
KMZU
Teresa “Terri” Bethards
Teresa “Terri” Bethards, age 61, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Terri was born the daughter of Glen Dean and Mary Ann (Engleman) Sims on January 24, 1961, in Milan, Missouri. She attended Grundy R-5 Schools in Galt, Missouri. Terri was a seamstress by trade and spent many years working at Lambert Glove Factory and Midwest Quality Gloves before she retired. Patrick Mahomes and Jeff Gordon were her two favorite athletes, and she was an avid collector of both. Music of all sorts was also a huge interest in her heart. She was known to be able to recall almost any song if given some of the lyrics. Terri enjoyed reading a good book while eating sunflower seeds drinking a glass of sweet tea. She was also a connoisseur of good food.
KMZU
Hannibal man dies in accident west of Wheeling
LIVINGSTON COUNTY – A Hannibal man is dead following a crash just outside of Wheeling Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Charles Bieber traveled off the left side of U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge and hit a guardrail. The Chevrolet Camaro went airborne, struck an embankment and began to overturn.
KCTV 5
Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana
MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
