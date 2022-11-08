ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray County, MO

KMZU

Pettis County Commission meets in regular session

SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Monday, November 14. New business on the agenda indicates the commission at 8:00 a.m. to meet with Bill Taylor. Following, Budget Hearings, Day 1. The meeting is generally scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Chillicothe City Council meets Monday

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – Chillicothe City Council meets in regular session Monday, November 14. The agenda indicates a report from the Finance Chairman regarding approval of invoices, payroll, and municipal utilities invoices and salaries. Appearances during the meeting include:. Michael Bail, regarding a burn request at the Chillicothe County Club.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Trenton City Council meets Monday

TRENTON, Mo. – Trenton City Council meets in regular session Monday, November 14. A tentative agenda indicates the meeting begins with public comments from Cody Walton regarding Shanklin lien reduction. Under new business discussions regarding NCMDA way finding signs ARPA grant. A discussion and approval of the lead service...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Election Results For House and Senate Seats

Fifty-one point one six percent of Livingston county voters cast a ballot in the November General Election. Livingston County offices were uncontested in the election, so all of the Livingston County Office holders retained their seats. For the 7th District House race – in Livingston County only, Republican Peggy McGaugh...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Election Results For the Area Counties

Chariton County Election Results include 56.19% voter turnout. For the 12th District Senate race, Republican Rust Black received 2,265 to Democrat Michael Baumli with 523 votes. For Presiding Commissioner, Republican Evan Emmerich received 2,211 votes over Democrat Leo Reed with 567 votes. Grundy County Election Results. For the 12th District...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Prop A passes in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — Voters who cast their Clay County ballots this election cycle said they want to see lower commercial property surtax rates by approving Proposition A at the ballot box Tuesday, Nov. 8. Based on uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board, Prop A passed with 56%, or 46,902 votes, in favor to 37,478 votes, or 44%, against the measure.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 54-year-old Stacey Temple traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Temple was...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Carroll County WWI Soldiers Memorial Association to unveil an important piece of Carroll County history

BOGARD, Mo. -- There's something exciting planned for this year's Veteran's Day in Bogard. According to Randy Rodenberg, President of the Board for the Carroll County WWI Soldiers Memorial Association, a copper box, containing time capsule contents, was layed inside a cornerstone of the WWI Memorial Building in Bogard on November 11, 1922. One-hundred years later, the capsule is to be opened and its contents shared with the public.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Mark Thomas Burke

Mark Thomas Burke, 75, of Richmond, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. Mark was born on May 12, 1947, in Ogden, UT, the son of Patrick and Audrey (Delph) McKenzie. He was united in marriage to Mary Elaine Riddell of Richmond on September 29, 2000; she survives of the home.
RICHMOND, MO
Hutch Post

Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri

DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Carolyn Sue (Cully) Telgemeier

Carolyn Sue (Cully) Telgemeier, 71, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Greenton Baptist Church, 9345 Greenton Rd., Odessa, MO 64076. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the church. Interment will be in Greenton Cemetery. Memories of Carolyn and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO 64076, 816-633-5524.
ODESSA, MO
KMZU

Leslie Buel Smith

On November 4, 2022, Leslie Buel Smith, age 79, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, became fully healed in the Arms of a Loving God. Leslie was born in Chillicothe, Missouri, son of Fern Hamilton-Smith & Buel Smith. He was raised by Fern Hamilton-McKee and Chester McKee on a farm southwest of Ludlow, Missouri.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Teresa “Terri” Bethards

Teresa “Terri” Bethards, age 61, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Terri was born the daughter of Glen Dean and Mary Ann (Engleman) Sims on January 24, 1961, in Milan, Missouri. She attended Grundy R-5 Schools in Galt, Missouri. Terri was a seamstress by trade and spent many years working at Lambert Glove Factory and Midwest Quality Gloves before she retired. Patrick Mahomes and Jeff Gordon were her two favorite athletes, and she was an avid collector of both. Music of all sorts was also a huge interest in her heart. She was known to be able to recall almost any song if given some of the lyrics. Terri enjoyed reading a good book while eating sunflower seeds drinking a glass of sweet tea. She was also a connoisseur of good food.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Hannibal man dies in accident west of Wheeling

LIVINGSTON COUNTY – A Hannibal man is dead following a crash just outside of Wheeling Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Charles Bieber traveled off the left side of U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge and hit a guardrail. The Chevrolet Camaro went airborne, struck an embankment and began to overturn.
HANNIBAL, MO
KCTV 5

Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
MISSOURI STATE

