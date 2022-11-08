A wild video out of Taiwan shows the moment when a man and his granddaughter were pursued by an aggressive goose and the beleaguered grandfather wound up having to use the tot to bat away at the angry bird. The jaw-dropping encounter reportedly occurred in late October when the unnamed duo were visiting the Tainan Metropolitan Park, which is home to a gaggle of popular white geese. Their trip took a troubling turn, however, when one of the birds apparently took umbrage at them encroaching on its territory and began to go after the man's granddaughter. Witnesses say that the heroic grandfather quickly swooped in and picked up the youngster, but this only exacerbated the situation as the animal was now targeting both of them.

9 DAYS AGO