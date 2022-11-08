Read full article on original website
Related
Man is accused of trying to drown a cop while trying to escape arrest - with a hero bystander stepping in to save his life
A man has faced court charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to drown a police sergeant in a creek - before a hero bystander stepped in to save the officer. Sergeant Mark Maxwell, who is from Tweed-Byron Police District, was patrolling a road in Murwillumbah in Northern NSW when he came across an injured man and woman around 4:45pm on Monday.
After getting beaten, instead of filing a report, teen decides to teach his attackers a valuable lesson
If you were beaten up and knew who did it, would you file a police report? Well, this person took a different approach. Gavin Joseph, a teen, was severely assaulted by some other students in 2015 while they were at school. These kids had never even spoken to Gavin before, but they felt they needed to discipline him since they had heard from other students that he was strange and unsettling because he always acted alone and by himself. Gavin ended up suffering from a moderate concussion, along with injuries to his eye, nose, and throat.
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
Couple On Verge Of Retirement Shot Execution-Style In Their Home By 'Unexpected Killer'
Dennis and Merna Koula were a beloved couple on the verge of retirement when they were found shot execution style in their Wisconsin home. Myrna, a 65-year-old substitute teacher, was shot in the back of the head as she was typing at the computer in the family’s office. Her husband, Dennis, a well-liked local pharmacy owner, was gunned down shortly after he had returned home in May of 2010.
Woman who was forced to abandon her flat due to the horrific smell coming from her neighbour realises he'd been dead for TWO WEEKS
A Queensland woman who was forced to vacate her flat due to a 'ghastly' smell has been shocked to discover it was coming from her neighbours corpse. The man, believed to be of German descent and aged in his 70s, had been left to rot in his apartment complex in the Cairns suburb of Manunda for two weeks.
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Deputies face suspension for arresting legally-blind man whose walking stick they thought was a gun
Two Florida deputies are facing suspension after they arrested a visually-impaired man while he was walking with his cane, which they mistook for a firearm, officials said.
Moment robber wrestles man to ground to steal his £145,000 watch
A violent attacker punched a man until he was unconscious so that he could steal his £145,000 watch.Lindell Angell, 32, befriended the 51-year-old on the Strand in central London, before persuading him to go to a bar. The pair had drinks and swapped phone numbers before leaving.Angell convinced the victim to go down a dark side street towards Embankment Tube, where he pounced on the man and wrestled him to the ground, placing him in a chokehold and repeatedly punching him until he lost consciousness.Angell took the man’s Patek Philippe watch and made off, Southwark Crown Court heard.The victim...
After sneaking into gym illegally, police officer pays for boy’s membership
Vincent Gonzalez, a 15-year-old boy, was caught entering a gym illegally for the third day in a row in 2017. Vincent's mother used to have a membership there, but she recently realized she could no longer afford it, and it had already expired. He attempted to explain to the staff that all he wanted to do was play some basketball there with his pals, but they refused to let him do so for free.
iheart.com
Watch: Man Uses Granddaughter as 'Weapon' to Thwart Aggressive Goose
A wild video out of Taiwan shows the moment when a man and his granddaughter were pursued by an aggressive goose and the beleaguered grandfather wound up having to use the tot to bat away at the angry bird. The jaw-dropping encounter reportedly occurred in late October when the unnamed duo were visiting the Tainan Metropolitan Park, which is home to a gaggle of popular white geese. Their trip took a troubling turn, however, when one of the birds apparently took umbrage at them encroaching on its territory and began to go after the man's granddaughter. Witnesses say that the heroic grandfather quickly swooped in and picked up the youngster, but this only exacerbated the situation as the animal was now targeting both of them.
Washington Examiner
'I heard the kid screaming': Man rescues child from kidnapper
A Georgia man who stopped for a routine oil change at Walmart wound up becoming a hero when he saved a child who was being attacked by a man. “I heard the kid screaming, ‘Please don't beat me!’ So that’s when my instinct kicked in,” Kelcey Willis told WGXA.
Comments / 0