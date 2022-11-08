ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man charged in road rage incident

A Jefferson City man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident. Rodriguez Cortez Long, Jr., 23, is charged with shooting a firearm from a vehicle and armed criminal action. He was deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. On Monday, Jefferson City...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

JCCC inmate faces new charge for knife, stabbing

An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center faces additional charges after a knife is found in his cell. Devon Smith, 26, was charged this week with delivery or possession of a weapon at a correctional facility. According to court records, a knife was found on the floor of Smtih’s cell.
kwos.com

Prowler is stalking Columbia apartments

The search continues for a prowler in south Columbia who appears to be targeting the apartments of young women who live alone. Columbia Police warn that the prowler’s incidents have been at apartment complexes near Grindstone, and the suspect chased one victim to her door on Buttonwood on Sunday evening. None of the victims have been physically injured, according to CPD.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Women are taking extra precautions as CPD continues search for suspected prowler

COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women

COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Camdenton man sentenced to four years on drug charges

A Camdenton man arrested on drug charges after strange behavior outside a convenience store pleads guilty. Shawn Nett, 47, pleaded down Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to a total of four years in prison and fined $100. In exchange for Nett’s plea, the judge dropped a charge of marijuana possession.
CAMDENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Two Franklin County men charged in connection with string of stealing incidents

Two Franklin County men are charged in connection with a string of stealing incidents in the county. Benjamin Ellert, of St. Clair, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle. James Fowler, Jr., of Robertsville, is charged with four counts of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and being in possession of equipment or parts with altered ID numbers.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For November 9, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of November 7th, Officers responded to the Motel 6, 3402 West Broadway Boulevard, for a theft report. When Officers arrived, contact was made with Jasmine Eagle. Information was collected, and a suspect is known at the time of the report.
SEDALIA, MO
abc17news.com

Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

One arrested for firing shots during road rage incident in Jefferson City

One person is in custody for firing shots during a road rage incident in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to the area of Highway 54 and Ellis Boulevard last night just before 9 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. The 911 caller told police the shooting was part of a road rage incident that began as the two were entering Jefferson City. The caller said multiple rounds were fired at their vehicle, although no injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City mother, son, charged for shooting and related assaults over the weekend

A Jefferson City woman and her son are facing charges after a shooting and a string of connected incidents over the weekend. The Jefferson City Police Department says officers were called to 800 block of Stadium Boulevard around 1:00 Sunday morning over a report of a disturbance with a gun. Officers found shell casings and later learned a victim had been take to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Wanted Richland man arrested in Pulaski County one week later

A man wanted for several dangerous felony warrants is captured in Pulaski County, a week after the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding him. On November 1, The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland. Around 7:30 last night, deputies received word that Preble was in a home in the 25000 block of Rim Drive. When deputies arrived, they issued commands for Preble to exit the home and he surrendered without incident.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire in Harrisburg produces smoke that can be seen in Jefferson City

A natural cover fire in southern Boone County sends up smoke that can be seen as far away as Jefferson City. The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District was called to a natural cover fire in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. The fire was in a bean field and included a combine. Crews say a fellow farmer and his plow crews helped bring the fire under control within an hour.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

