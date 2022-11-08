Read full article on original website
Jefferson City man charged in road rage incident
A Jefferson City man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident. Rodriguez Cortez Long, Jr., 23, is charged with shooting a firearm from a vehicle and armed criminal action. He was deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. On Monday, Jefferson City...
Sedalia man arrested with drugs & stolen vehicle sentenced to nine years in prison
A Pettis County man is sentenced to prison for stealing a motor vehicle last year. Jorge Esquivel, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty in August to delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of nine years in prison.
JCCC inmate faces new charge for knife, stabbing
An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center faces additional charges after a knife is found in his cell. Devon Smith, 26, was charged this week with delivery or possession of a weapon at a correctional facility. According to court records, a knife was found on the floor of Smtih’s cell.
Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for assault
A man accused of pistol-whipping another person after his mother shot a separate victim was arrested Tuesday morning. The post Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
New details reveal chase in Laclede County preceded arrest of fugitive in Pulaski County
New details are released about what preceded the capture of a wanted fugitive in Pulaski County. Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland was arrested Tuesday night at a home in Pulaski County. Authorities had been searching for him for two weeks. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says before Preble was arrested,...
Prowler is stalking Columbia apartments
The search continues for a prowler in south Columbia who appears to be targeting the apartments of young women who live alone. Columbia Police warn that the prowler’s incidents have been at apartment complexes near Grindstone, and the suspect chased one victim to her door on Buttonwood on Sunday evening. None of the victims have been physically injured, according to CPD.
Women are taking extra precautions as CPD continues search for suspected prowler
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. "We're asking your help to identify and locate a suspected prowler," CPD Assistant Chief of Police Jeremiah Hunter said in a video posted to social media Tuesday. "We believe his activity may be escalating and The post Women are taking extra precautions as CPD continues search for suspected prowler appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Box trailer stolen from Pulaski County recovered, suspect in custody in Arizona
A suspect is in custody for stealing a box trailer from Pulaski County. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a box trailer was stolen from the 29000 block of Rupert Road late last month. The vehicle had a tracker and was eventually located in Arizona on November 3. A...
Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City
Jefferson City police say they arrested a man Monday on accusations that he shot at another driver. The post Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Camdenton man sentenced to four years on drug charges
A Camdenton man arrested on drug charges after strange behavior outside a convenience store pleads guilty. Shawn Nett, 47, pleaded down Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to a total of four years in prison and fined $100. In exchange for Nett’s plea, the judge dropped a charge of marijuana possession.
Two Franklin County men charged in connection with string of stealing incidents
Two Franklin County men are charged in connection with a string of stealing incidents in the county. Benjamin Ellert, of St. Clair, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle. James Fowler, Jr., of Robertsville, is charged with four counts of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and being in possession of equipment or parts with altered ID numbers.
Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence
Jefferson City police say they arrested a woman and are seeking her son on charges related to a string of violence early Sunday that included a shooting and a separate assault. The post Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 9, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of November 7th, Officers responded to the Motel 6, 3402 West Broadway Boulevard, for a theft report. When Officers arrived, contact was made with Jasmine Eagle. Information was collected, and a suspect is known at the time of the report.
Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
One arrested for firing shots during road rage incident in Jefferson City
One person is in custody for firing shots during a road rage incident in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to the area of Highway 54 and Ellis Boulevard last night just before 9 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. The 911 caller told police the shooting was part of a road rage incident that began as the two were entering Jefferson City. The caller said multiple rounds were fired at their vehicle, although no injuries were reported.
Jefferson City mother, son, charged for shooting and related assaults over the weekend
A Jefferson City woman and her son are facing charges after a shooting and a string of connected incidents over the weekend. The Jefferson City Police Department says officers were called to 800 block of Stadium Boulevard around 1:00 Sunday morning over a report of a disturbance with a gun. Officers found shell casings and later learned a victim had been take to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
Wanted Richland man arrested in Pulaski County one week later
A man wanted for several dangerous felony warrants is captured in Pulaski County, a week after the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding him. On November 1, The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland. Around 7:30 last night, deputies received word that Preble was in a home in the 25000 block of Rim Drive. When deputies arrived, they issued commands for Preble to exit the home and he surrendered without incident.
Natural cover fire in Harrisburg produces smoke that can be seen in Jefferson City
A natural cover fire in southern Boone County sends up smoke that can be seen as far away as Jefferson City. The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District was called to a natural cover fire in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. The fire was in a bean field and included a combine. Crews say a fellow farmer and his plow crews helped bring the fire under control within an hour.
