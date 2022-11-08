Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Man stabbed in hospital by Washington County deputy charged with assault, theft
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man stabbed at a Hillsboro hospital by a Washington County deputy during an altercation has been released from the hospital and charged. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3 a.m. with 27-year-old Joshua Wesley.
Officials ask for help solving ‘suspicious’ blaze near Salem Safeway
Authorities are seeking leads in what they called a suspicious fire that was burning behind a Safeway in east Salem over a month ago.
kptv.com
Second suspect arrested in connection with death of Kelso man
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested another person in connection with the death of a 51-year-old Kelso man, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Jerome Adrian Markert, 47, of Kelso, has been booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for charges of first-degree murder, explosive devices - prohibited, unlawful disposal of human remains, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges are related to the investigation of the death of Alan Brice Nielsen.
kptv.com
Vancouver shooting injures 1, SWAT arrests suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot in a car in East Vancouver Tuesday afternoon. Vancouver police responded to the 7600 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard on the report of a car crash. They found an injured man who had been shot in his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was crashed into a ditch across the street.
Hillsboro Police Log: Wanted man found hiding under blanket
The Hillsboro Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 24 A man was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant during a routine traffic stop near Southeast Eighth Avenue and Oak Street. A woman intentionally took many pills with the intent to end her life in the 3000 block of Northeast 13th Place. She was...
Portland Man Kills Landlord With a Sword, Authorities Say It’s ‘Justified’
I'm gonna get medieval on your ass. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it will not prosecute a Portland man who killed his ex-landlord, saying the man acted in self-defense, according to Willamette Week. This story is a weird one so I will do my best to make it make sense to you. Here's what you need to know:
Forest Grove Police Log: 'Female companion' invites family to man's house
The Forest Grove Police Department sorted out calls for service from Oct. 21-27, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 21 An officer spotted and stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hillsboro driving along A Street. The driver and passenger were both arrested and lodged at the jail. A caller reported the possible theft of two belt buckles. Police are investigating after more than...
Woman at Wilsonville's Coffee Creek Correctional Facility dies
Alishae Dawn Kohl was 39 years old. A cause of death has not yet been announced. The Oregon Department of Corrections has reported the death of an adult in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville. Alishae Dawne Kohl, 39, died Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8, according to the press release. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and has not yet been announced. Kohl had been in custody since Sept. 18, 2018, and was expected to be released in October next year at the earliest. The release comes less than a month after the death of another adult in custody at Coffee Creek's intake center was announced. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Student allegedly brought gun, ‘illegal substances’ to Reynolds High School
Reynolds School District officials confirmed to KOIN 6 News that a high school student was reportedly found with a gun and "illegal substances" while trying to get into the school Monday morning.
kptv.com
17 arrested, ghost gun seized during Multnomah County crime reduction mission
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people and seized a ghost gun last Tuesday at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland. The arrests were the result of a public safety crime reduction mission in the area that has many 911 calls. The mission...
KATU.com
Portland man sentenced to prison after 10 lbs of meth, 3 lbs of fentanyl, guns seized
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison after he was found driving on Interstate 5 with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of fentanyl pills, and two guns. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in federal...
kptv.com
Police searching for suspect after 15-year-old girl shot in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are still searching for who shot a 15-year-old girl in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon. PPB officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 80th Ave. Neighbor Ezra Johnson-Greenough says he was outside walking his dog mere minutes before the shooting. “I noticed...
kykn.com
Salem Police Make Arrest in Salem Drug Investigation
Salem, Ore. — Phillip Thomas of Salem was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, by a federal Grand Jury in US District Court on several drug and weapons related charges. Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit as part of an extensive investigation of polydrug pills containing fentanyl and other illicit drugs being sold in Salem. The investigation pointed to Thomas’ involvement, and detectives located him that afternoon in the parking lot of a motel in the 3000 block of Ryan DR SE where he was taken into custody.
Portland Man Sentenced For Drug Trafficking
A federal judge has sentenced a Portland man to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking.
kptv.com
Salem man indicted for fentanyl-laced pills, guns and thousands in cash
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man was indicted Monday after a raid seized roughly $164,000 in cash and 3,000 M30 fentanyl pills in June. According to the Salem Police Department, Phillip Thomas, 30, was arrested June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit during an investigation into the distribution of M30 pills.
kptv.com
Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking Wednesday morning. At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. According to police, a person had their car stolen at gunpoint.
Man grazed during drive-by shooting in SE Portland: Officials
A man was injured Tuesday morning after authorities said he was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in Southeast Portland.
Man shot by police during Biden’s Portland visit attacked driver with ‘sharpened’ tent stake, court docs say
Portland police shot and wounded a man last month after he tried to stab a motorist with a “sharpened tent stake” through the car’s open window, prosecutors say. An unidentified officer shot Jeremy J. Rieck in the arm around 6 p.m. Oct. 14 as President Joe Biden flew into Portland.
Scappoose Police Log: Hit-and-run driver caught in the act
The Scappoose Police Department deals with various calls for service from Oct. 10-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 10 A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he had sliced a trailer tire following a verbal altercation in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Tuesday, Oct. 11 Officers stopped a man who crossed the Columbia River Highway on foot in an unsafe...
kptv.com
Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2. Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
