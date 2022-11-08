ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

kptv.com

Second suspect arrested in connection with death of Kelso man

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested another person in connection with the death of a 51-year-old Kelso man, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Jerome Adrian Markert, 47, of Kelso, has been booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for charges of first-degree murder, explosive devices - prohibited, unlawful disposal of human remains, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges are related to the investigation of the death of Alan Brice Nielsen.
KELSO, WA
kptv.com

Vancouver shooting injures 1, SWAT arrests suspect

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot in a car in East Vancouver Tuesday afternoon. Vancouver police responded to the 7600 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard on the report of a car crash. They found an injured man who had been shot in his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was crashed into a ditch across the street.
VANCOUVER, WA
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Wanted man found hiding under blanket

The Hillsboro Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 24 A man was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant during a routine traffic stop near Southeast Eighth Avenue and Oak Street. A woman intentionally took many pills with the intent to end her life in the 3000 block of Northeast 13th Place. She was...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: 'Female companion' invites family to man's house

The Forest Grove Police Department sorted out calls for service from Oct. 21-27, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 21 An officer spotted and stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hillsboro driving along A Street. The driver and passenger were both arrested and lodged at the jail. A caller reported the possible theft of two belt buckles. Police are investigating after more than...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Woman at Wilsonville's Coffee Creek Correctional Facility dies

Alishae Dawn Kohl was 39 years old. A cause of death has not yet been announced. The Oregon Department of Corrections has reported the death of an adult in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville. Alishae Dawne Kohl, 39, died Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8, according to the press release. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and has not yet been announced. Kohl had been in custody since Sept. 18, 2018, and was expected to be released in October next year at the earliest. The release comes less than a month after the death of another adult in custody at Coffee Creek's intake center was announced. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Police searching for suspect after 15-year-old girl shot in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are still searching for who shot a 15-year-old girl in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon. PPB officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 80th Ave. Neighbor Ezra Johnson-Greenough says he was outside walking his dog mere minutes before the shooting. “I noticed...
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Salem Police Make Arrest in Salem Drug Investigation

Salem, Ore. — Phillip Thomas of Salem was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, by a federal Grand Jury in US District Court on several drug and weapons related charges. Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit as part of an extensive investigation of polydrug pills containing fentanyl and other illicit drugs being sold in Salem. The investigation pointed to Thomas’ involvement, and detectives located him that afternoon in the parking lot of a motel in the 3000 block of Ryan DR SE where he was taken into custody.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Salem man indicted for fentanyl-laced pills, guns and thousands in cash

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man was indicted Monday after a raid seized roughly $164,000 in cash and 3,000 M30 fentanyl pills in June. According to the Salem Police Department, Phillip Thomas, 30, was arrested June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit during an investigation into the distribution of M30 pills.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking Wednesday morning. At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. According to police, a person had their car stolen at gunpoint.
GRESHAM, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: Hit-and-run driver caught in the act

The Scappoose Police Department deals with various calls for service from Oct. 10-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 10 A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he had sliced a trailer tire following a verbal altercation in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Tuesday, Oct. 11 Officers stopped a man who crossed the Columbia River Highway on foot in an unsafe...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
kptv.com

Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2. Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
PORTLAND, OR

