ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Georgia

By Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GcPkJ_0j3AWrSX00

Oct 15, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea reacts on the sideline against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player

The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously

I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Dawgs Demand Better march from Atlanta to Athens for racial justice

On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia. Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Maepole to open second Athens location on Oconee Connector

Maepole announced Monday it will be opening a second Athens location at the Oconee Connector shopping center next to David's Bridal, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Instagram page. This marks the third location for the healthy comfort food eatery, including its Atlanta location, since its opening on Chase...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Brian Kemp stops in Watkinsville

Gov. Brian Kemp and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke in Watkinsville, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 4. Nearly a hundred people attended the lunch at Hadden Estate at Damn Good Dawg Farms, which was one of Kemp’s five campaign stops that day.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
WGAU

Athens hospital completes assessment review

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center says it has finished work on its Community Health Needs Assessments. The hospital on Prince Avenue says it will begin next week the work of implementing changes that are called for in the assessments process. From Sarah Teach, PARMC…. Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast

ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged In His Wife’s Death

(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man now faces two counts of murder following an incident last month in White County. A news release from White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said on October 23rd White County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 52 Shadow Creek Point Cleveland, for a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, deputies found a fifty-eight-year-old female who had been run over by a truck.
CLEVELAND, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Athens jailer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate, sheriff says

ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s detention officer has been arrested after investigators say she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Karen Amaya was charged with violation of oath of office. She surrendered herself to the Athens-Clarke County jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. "The sheriff’s...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

A-CC jail worker arrested, fired

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office says a former Clarke County Detention Officer has been arrested and charged with having what it described as an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Karen Amaya surrendered to deputies at the Athens-Clarke County jail Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says she was hired last year and placed on leave last month. Upon her arrest, Amaya was fired from her job with the Sheriff’s Office in Athens.
wuga.org

ACCPD investigates non-fatal downtown shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 6, ACCPD responded to gunshots in the area of Clayton and Jackson streets, where they were notified that a 20-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.
ATHENS, GA
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy