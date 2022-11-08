NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Georgia

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
dawgnation.com
How Georgia football became the toughest team in college football: ‘It’s not built for everybody’
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. How Georgia football became the toughest team in College football. ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Rece Davis: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs "Put a Hobnail Boot in (Tennessee's) Face
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs may be on the way to Mississippi State this week, but ESPN’s Rece Davis said the Dawgs are in the midst of changing the guard in college football for good. Davis, who is ESPN College Gameday’s host, said Georgia’s...
dawgnation.com
Smael Mondon perfectly sums up the improvement of the Georgia football defense
ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon is not a man of many words. When he speaks, he’s usually direct and to the point. On the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff, Mondon didn’t mince words. “Whoever is No. 1 in November, it don’t really matter...
dawgpost.com
SEC Shorts: Alabama Crimson Tide Starts to Cry When Told to Play the Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready for a road test at Mississippi State this weekend. But eveyone at SEC shorts is trying to make Alabama feel better after the Tide was knocked out of the College Football Playoff over the weekend. SEC...
Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player
The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Red and Black
Dawgs Demand Better march from Atlanta to Athens for racial justice
On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia. Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk...
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
Red and Black
Maepole to open second Athens location on Oconee Connector
Maepole announced Monday it will be opening a second Athens location at the Oconee Connector shopping center next to David's Bridal, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Instagram page. This marks the third location for the healthy comfort food eatery, including its Atlanta location, since its opening on Chase...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Brian Kemp stops in Watkinsville
Gov. Brian Kemp and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke in Watkinsville, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 4. Nearly a hundred people attended the lunch at Hadden Estate at Damn Good Dawg Farms, which was one of Kemp’s five campaign stops that day.
Athens hospital completes assessment review
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center says it has finished work on its Community Health Needs Assessments. The hospital on Prince Avenue says it will begin next week the work of implementing changes that are called for in the assessments process. From Sarah Teach, PARMC…. Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast
ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged In His Wife’s Death
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man now faces two counts of murder following an incident last month in White County. A news release from White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said on October 23rd White County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 52 Shadow Creek Point Cleveland, for a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, deputies found a fifty-eight-year-old female who had been run over by a truck.
fox5atlanta.com
Athens jailer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate, sheriff says
ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s detention officer has been arrested after investigators say she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Karen Amaya was charged with violation of oath of office. She surrendered herself to the Athens-Clarke County jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. "The sheriff’s...
A-CC jail worker arrested, fired
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office says a former Clarke County Detention Officer has been arrested and charged with having what it described as an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Karen Amaya surrendered to deputies at the Athens-Clarke County jail Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says she was hired last year and placed on leave last month. Upon her arrest, Amaya was fired from her job with the Sheriff’s Office in Athens.
Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga, — A breakthrough in plastic recycling could reduce the amount of it in landfills by billions of tons. Researchers have manipulated an enzyme that can break down plastic in a matter of days. Once plastic hits a landfill, it could take hundreds of years to break...
wuga.org
ACCPD investigates non-fatal downtown shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 6, ACCPD responded to gunshots in the area of Clayton and Jackson streets, where they were notified that a 20-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
Gwinnett’s first Black county commissioner loses reelection
Matthew Holtkamp appeared to defeat District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, according to unofficial results.
