Columbus, OH

Notre Dame D-line commitment visiting Ohio State today

The group of recruits visiting Ohio State today for the Buckeyes game against Indiana includes defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain from West Bloomfield, Mich. Davis-Swain has been committed to Notre Dame since April 23. The 6-foot-4 and 240-pound Davis-Swain picked the Fighting Irish over scholarship offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee,...
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead and a second injured after a shooting on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported on the 2000 block of Jermain Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, 19-year-old Joshua Bean, was taken to Grant Medical Center […]
