ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Germany's economic 'wise ones' less pessimistic than govt on looming recession -source

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDe93_0j3AWLed00

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany will not face as severe a recession next year as currently predicted by the government, according to the so-called five "wise ones" who advise Berlin on economic policy.

The advisors see Germany's economy shrinking by 0.2% in 2023, versus the official forecast of a 0.4% contraction, a person familiar with their annual report told Reuters on Tuesday.

The economic advisory council is also slightly more optimistic about 2022 in its annual report, set to be released on Wednesday and first reported by Spiegel weekly.

The advisors predict 1.7% growth, compared with the government's forecast for 1.4%, based on unexpected third-quarter growth despite inflation and energy supply concerns.

Inflation is expected, on average, to hit 8% this year, and exceptionally strong price increases are on the way in 2023, the advisors said, warning that inflation's effect on consumers' purchasing power was a reason for the looming recession.

A German newspaper reported on Monday that the advisors will recommend the government raise taxes on the wealthy to help finance the multibillion-euro relief packages it has agreed to fight the energy crisis.

The top income tax rate should be raised or an energy solidarity tax imposed on high earners, the advisors said in their annual report, according to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Such measures would "increase the accuracy of the overall package and signal that the energy crisis must be overcome with solidarity", Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted the annual report as saying.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Europe threatens retaliation over Inflation Reduction Act

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want Europe to negotiate with the United States regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and have threatened retaliation otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has again attracted the ire of European leaders. In the most recent report on the subject from Politico,...
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Newsweek

Russia Preparing for 'Something Disastrous': Khrushchev Great-Granddaughter

Russians are preparing for "something disastrous" to happen as fears continue to mount over what President Vladimir Putin may do next amid his war in Ukraine, according to the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at New York's The New School, told...
Markets Insider

Turkish President Erdoğan says he'll work with Putin to turn Turkey into a natural gas hub, and it marks the next step in Putin's attempts to keep selling Russian fuel to Europe

Russian president Vladimir Putin — whose plans to directly sell natural gas to Europe have been rebuffed — is now enlisting Turkey's help to sell fuel to the continent instead. On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said his country will be working with Russia to create a "natural-gas...
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Reuters

Reuters

642K+
Followers
363K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy