nsudemons.com
Lady Demons take on Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. – A trip home and a welcome opportunity await Northwestern State women's basketball when it takes on Oklahoma State on Friday evening. Hopefully with many, if not all, of the early-season and first-game jitters gone following the Lady Demons' (1-0) season-opening win against LeTourneau, a measuring-stick game against a Power 5 opponent will serve as the next step in the development of the 22-23 squad.
nsudemons.com
McDermott's utility priceless as Lady Demons near season's end
NATCHITOCHES – Every team, no matter the sport, wants a player that can do it all. Someone talented and athletic enough to change positions sometimes at the drop of a hat for the betterment of the team. For Northwestern State volleyball, Addison McDermott has been that player. During her...
nsudemons.com
Lady Demons top LeTourneau in season opener
NATCHITOCHES – After dispatching some early jitters in the opening game of the 2022-23 season, Northwestern State used bursts of offense in during the middle part of the game to pick up the 79-34 win against LeTourneau on Monday night. "We've got a lot of things we want to...
nsudemons.com
Softball adds Northwest Louisiana trio to open signing day
NATCHITOCHES – Championship pedigree, family lineage and high-level production perfectly sum up a trio of the newest Northwestern State softball signees that inked their letters of intent to play for the Demons on Wednesday. Head coach Donald Pickett announced the additions of a pair of two-time state champions from...
nsudemons.com
Herrington, Patterson, Sarkodie named Demon Brothers Booster Club Player of the Week
NATCHITOCHES – A record-setting performance and a conference-awarded one top the list of the Demon Brothers Booster Club Players of the Week, presented by Allegiance HealthCare. Wide receiver Zach Patterson earned Offensive Player of the Week honors after setting a Northwestern State single-game record with 15 receptions in Saturday's...
