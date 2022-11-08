STILLWATER, Okla. – A trip home and a welcome opportunity await Northwestern State women's basketball when it takes on Oklahoma State on Friday evening. Hopefully with many, if not all, of the early-season and first-game jitters gone following the Lady Demons' (1-0) season-opening win against LeTourneau, a measuring-stick game against a Power 5 opponent will serve as the next step in the development of the 22-23 squad.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO