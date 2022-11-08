ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nsudemons.com

Lady Demons take on Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – A trip home and a welcome opportunity await Northwestern State women's basketball when it takes on Oklahoma State on Friday evening. Hopefully with many, if not all, of the early-season and first-game jitters gone following the Lady Demons' (1-0) season-opening win against LeTourneau, a measuring-stick game against a Power 5 opponent will serve as the next step in the development of the 22-23 squad.
STILLWATER, OK
nsudemons.com

McDermott's utility priceless as Lady Demons near season's end

NATCHITOCHES – Every team, no matter the sport, wants a player that can do it all. Someone talented and athletic enough to change positions sometimes at the drop of a hat for the betterment of the team. For Northwestern State volleyball, Addison McDermott has been that player. During her...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
nsudemons.com

Lady Demons top LeTourneau in season opener

NATCHITOCHES – After dispatching some early jitters in the opening game of the 2022-23 season, Northwestern State used bursts of offense in during the middle part of the game to pick up the 79-34 win against LeTourneau on Monday night. "We've got a lot of things we want to...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
nsudemons.com

Softball adds Northwest Louisiana trio to open signing day

NATCHITOCHES – Championship pedigree, family lineage and high-level production perfectly sum up a trio of the newest Northwestern State softball signees that inked their letters of intent to play for the Demons on Wednesday. Head coach Donald Pickett announced the additions of a pair of two-time state champions from...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy