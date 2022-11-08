Read full article on original website
Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race
(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug...
Austin Davis to be Pennsylvania’s first African American Lt. Governor
(WHTM) – Austin Davis will be Pennsylvania’s first African American Lieutenant Governor after Josh Shapiro declared victory Tuesday night. Davis, who was endorsed by gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in the primary, received 63% support among the three-candidate primary race. The son of a union bus driver and a...
Nevada Senate race on knife’s edge as majority hangs in the balance
Republicans and Democrats are on tenterhooks as results from the Nevada Senate race trickle in, with both parties expressing optimism that they’ll prevail in a race that will help determine who holds a narrow majority in the upper chamber. Democrats feared that a favorable political environment for Republicans, coupled...
Key Nevada county expects to count most remaining ballots by Saturday
Nevada’s Clark County, a Democratic stronghold key to the party’s chances in the state’s uncalled races, expects to report most of its uncounted ballots by Saturday, the county’s top election official said on Thursday. Joe Gloria, Clark County’s registrar of voters, said at a press conference...
GOP’s Zeldin looks to block Hochul’s path to history in NY
Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has tapped into voter fears about violent crime and made the race competitive. GOP’s Zeldin looks to block Hochul’s path to history …. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has tapped into voter fears about violent crime and made the race competitive. Sope Aluko takes us...
Malliotakis talks reelection in Staten Island, Brooklyn district
GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis cruised to reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Max Rose in a second straight cycle to maintain control of New York’s 11th Congressional District. Malliotakis talks reelection in Staten Island, Brooklyn …. GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis cruised to reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Max...
Showers ahead as workweek comes to an end in NY, NJ
Friday will be cloudy and windy with rain developing during the afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move closer to the area. Showers ahead as workweek comes to an end in NY, …. Friday will be cloudy and windy with rain developing during the afternoon as the remnants...
Rematch of Malliotakis, Rose among races to watch on Election Day
Election Day will feature a rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democratic challenger Max Rose for control of New York’s 11th Congressional District, the Staten Island and Brooklyn territory seen as a toss-up. Rematch of Malliotakis, Rose among races to watch …. Election Day will feature a...
STEM highlighted at Success Academy in Brooklyn
At Success Academy, students are taught science five days a week; they conduct more than 100 experiments each year. At Success Academy, students are taught science five days a week; they conduct more than 100 experiments each year. Sope Aluko takes us back to ‘Wakanda’ in new ‘Black …...
Walmart employee’s tip leads man to $100K Powerball prize
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A visit to the pharmacy really paid off for one North Carolina man. Michael Buck was speaking with a pharmacy employee at a Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ahead of this week’s record-breaking $2 billion drawing. He usually doesn’t play the lottery unless the prizes are really big, he told the state’s lottery officials.
FIFA World Cup trophy makes stop in New Jersey on worldwide tour
The gold FIFA World Cup trophy was on display at American Dream in East Rutherford on Tuesday, all part of a world tour before the tournament kicks off later this month. FIFA World Cup trophy makes stop in New Jersey on …. The gold FIFA World Cup trophy was on...
United Health Foundation releases new report that ranks health of women and children including those in New York
The last few years have been tough on everyone and it seems women and children have been hit particularly hard. The United Health Foundation recently released America’s Health Rankings 2022 Health of Women and Children report. And there are some surprising findings. Dr. Rhonda Randall, from UnitedHealthcare, breaks down...
NY, NJ weather forecast: Dip in temperature closer to fall norms
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will bring colder air in from Canada on Tuesday, making it feel more seasonable for much of the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures that will be much cooler than Monday’s. The high will be 56 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.
NY, NJ forecast: Nice day before Tropical Storm Nicole sends rain
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will work their way toward the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with winds that will shift to the south. Temperatures will return once again to above average with a high of 65 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Mostly sunny, dry with seasonable temps
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the north Wednesday, keeping the region in dry and tranquil conditions throughout the day. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.
Remnants of Nicole bring heavy rain, gusty winds as workweek ends
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will get absorbed with a cold front and make their way toward our region Friday. While it will not be a tropical system anymore by the time it arrives here, it will still bring the potential of heavy downpours and strong winds. A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Jersey Shore and Long Island starting late Friday night as gusts may approach 50 mph.
