Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Jeff Saturday Makes Surprising Decision On Colts Play-Caller
Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts decided to move on from head coach Frank Reich. Then came the first big surprise. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced franchise legend Jeff Saturday - who has no coaching experience - as the interim head coach. Now, just a few days later, he's made...
Yardbarker
Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
The Colts Are a Clown Show We Can Root For
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington react to Colts Owner Jim Irsay naming Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing head coach Frank Reich.
ESPN
NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers in Week 11 to Sunday night
The NFL has made its first change of the season to its "Sunday Night Football'' schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers at Los Angeles in Week 11 into prime time. The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET...
3 Indianapolis Colts Matchups to watch for in Week 10 against the Raiders
Well, this has certainly been a busy and interesting week for the Indianapolis Colts. From the termination of head coach
Locked On Colts: Can Jeff Saturday Right Ship Against Raiders?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Zach discusses the Indianapolis Colts' matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with the host of Locked On Raiders, and how things might look under new interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
If you're in the green, you'll get Colts vs. Raiders on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) made some shocking changes to the organization ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) at Allegiant Stadium. Those in the green section of the TV map will get the game between the Colts and Raiders on the local CBS channel, courtesy of 506 Sports.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Colts-Raiders, pick
The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders will resume their longtime rivalry, which dates back to the AFL, and there will be a familiar face for Colts fans on the sideline in an unfamiliar job when the teams meet Sunday. Jeff Saturday, a two-time All-Pro center for the Colts, was...
