Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
msstate.edu
Anderson named dean of MSU’s Shackouls Honors College
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Tommy Anderson is the new dean of Mississippi State University’s Judy and Bobby Shackouls Honors College. Provost and Executive Vice President David Shaw today [Nov. 9] announced that Anderson will permanently assume this role effective Nov. 16, pending formal approval by the Board of Trustees, State Institutions of Higher Learning. Anderson has served as interim dean of the honors college since January.
msstate.edu
High school students participate in ‘MSU, The Library Experience’
STARKVILLE, Miss.—High school students and librarians from around the state were among recent visitors at Mississippi State for the third annual “MSU, The Library Experience,” which included an in-depth tour of the university’s Mitchell Memorial Library. Dean of Libraries Lis Pankl, along with Associate Vice President...
msstate.edu
G.I. Jobs magazine names MSU’s Locke among select group of ‘Veteran Champions of the Year’
STARKVILLE, Miss.—As one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State also is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
msstate.edu
MSU student curates new display
In honor of Native American Indian Heritage Month, the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library (USGPL) is proud to highlight the installation of a new student-curated exhibit. History major Braeden Martin worked with the faculty and staff of the USGPL and the MSU Libraries to research, curate, and design the exhibit on display in the presidential library’s marquee cases on the 4th floor of the Mitchell Memorial Library (across from the Abraham Lincoln statue).
msstate.edu
First-Gen Celebration
Enjoying the National First-Gen Week Kickoff on the Drill Field, MSU students shared free T-shirts and other gifts for students in celebration of National First-Gen Day. Click here to read more about events hosted by Mississippi State’s Division of Access, Diversity and Inclusion and Office of Student Support and Outreach throughout the week recognizing first-generation students, faculty and staff.
wtva.com
Tupelo Homeless Task Force collecting hoodies
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are expecting colder temperatures this weekend so one local organization is offering free hoodies for those in need. The City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force has kicked off its hoodies drive for the homeless. The group is taking donations of used and new hoodies in...
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
WTOK-TV
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air...
Commercial Dispatch
Turner, Brown secure spots in county court judge runoff
The runoff for Oktibbeha County Court judge race is set. Lee Ann Turner and Charles Bruce Brown will face off on Nov. 29. Both are vying to become the first county court judge in Oktibbeha County, after the court was established due to the county reaching a population of 50,000 in the 2020 census.
wcbi.com
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
reflector-online.com
Drag performance at festival prevails after initial cancellation
On Oct. 25, the Starkville Area Arts Council (SAAC) decided to cancel the drag performances scheduled for the Cotton District Arts Festival. SAAC Program Coordinator Juliette Reid said the decision was made because of threats made to end sponsorships and funding for both the festival and organization as a whole.
Jackson Free Press
Twister: Scores of Dead Chickens on One Miss. Farm
NOXAPATER, Miss. (AP) — There's nothing left of the poultry farm owned by Charlie and Cindy Wilkes save for splintered wood, twisted metal and scores of dead chickens pungently rotting on the land. A large tornado that tore through the East Mississippi community of Noxapater (pronounced Nox-uh-PAY-ter) on Monday...
Commercial Dispatch
Nebraska sheriff’s deputy rounds out finalists for CPD chief
“I’m not going to be a failed police chief,” Wayne D. Hudson told a room full of about a dozen members of the Columbus Police Department Monday afternoon. “You have to invest in the department. … I told (the council) if they’re not going to invest in the agency, do not hire me.”
Officials: Mississippi teen missing since walking away from school Tuesday
Officials are looking for a Mississippi teen who walked away from school Tuesday and has not been located. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, Nov. 8, it was reported that Lania Claire Embry walked away from Fairview School in Itawamba County shortly after 3 p.m. She...
Mississippi man on the run since April, arrested on capital murder charge
A Mississippi man wanted on a capital murder charge and on the run since an April fatal shooting has been captured. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Nijel Valdez Hall, 24, of Tupelo, was found Monday hiding in a closet inside his grandmother’s house in West Point. Hall...
wcbi.com
City officials interview last candidate up for Columbus police chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city officials interviewed the last of the remaining candidates for the chief of police position today. Wayne Hudson is the Chief Deputy Sheriff for the Douglas County Sheriff’s office in Nebraska. He received a Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice degree from Wayne State...
Commercial Dispatch
Man wanted for brutal beating arrested in Las Vegas
A Columbus man wanted in connection with a brutal beating has been arrested and extradited back to town, according to Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. Daniel Calvin, 19, was the suspect in a December 2021 aggravated assault, Dillon said. Police received a tip that Calvin was in the Las Vegas area and passed it along to the Las Vegas Police Department.
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
wtva.com
Power outage scheduled for Friday in Okolona
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona is planning a temporary power outage for Friday morning, Nov. 11. Okolona Electric General Manager Eddie Tucker said the outage will begin at 9 a.m. and could last up to four hours. Power crews will use the outage to repair a broken...
wtva.com
Woman and infant not injured in Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police claim a man drove through Columbus early Wednesday morning, Nov. 9 and shot at a car occupied by a woman and infant. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident began at approximately 8:30 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police claim Terence Barrow, 39,...
Comments / 0