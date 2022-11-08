Read full article on original website
Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
Bruce Springsteen musical performances on Howard Stern bring tears, cheers
Bruce Springsteen played abbreviated versions of 11 of his songs on his Oct. 31 interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM. His rendition of “Thunder Road” brought Stern to tears. “You finally did it,” Stern said. “First time I ever cried on the radio.”. E Street Band...
Bob Dylan's High School Yearbook Showed His Dreams Of Musical Stardom Started Early
Bob Dylan is one of the most important and influential artists in rock, pop, and especially folk music. In fact, it is the folk genre that he is most associated with. As stated in Psyche, Dylan's early days as a singer and songwriter saw him diving deep into the folk tradition, often reimagining existing songs in his own style and reusing many of the tropes of the genre in his formative songs. Woody Guthrie was a particularly strong influence on the aspiring musician when he was getting started in the early 1960s.
Bruce Springsteen To Take Over 'The Tonight Show' Next Week
The Boss will appear alongside Jimmy Fallon on the show from Monday through Wednesday.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Pat Sajak Says 'I'm Through' After Vanna White Makes On-Air Confession
Vanna White revealed a personal detail that didn't bode well with Pat Sajak.
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen To Miss Tour Dates Following Medical Procedure
Cheap Trick won't cancel any shows with Robin Zander's son ready to fill in.
Harry Belafonte, the King of Calypso Before Conquering Hollywood, ‘Jumps in the Line’ for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Recognition
After arriving late to the launch party for actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 2001 Jamaican Film and Music Festival, I nervously stepped out of the elevator and into one of those fancy New York parties, hoping to see someone I recognized. And I did: In front of me was Harry Belafonte, flashing his dazzling, movie-star smile. Upon noticing me there on my own, he chivalrously took a step back and extended his arm. I slid mine through his and, with the entire place watching (Yay, me!), the handsome star escorted me down a clear, spiral staircase and into the ballroom. Then...
The inauspicious arrival of Bruce Springsteen
It was my friend, Pete who first introduced me to Bruce Springsteen. It was the summer of 1985, a year after the album "Born in the USA" had catapulted The Boss into the rock 'n' roll mainstream. As a disciple of British new wave music, I'd yet to become a...
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Kiss’ Paul Stanley Wrote for Other Artists
Between Gene Simmons‘ and Paul Stanley‘s songwriting—as well as other members of Kiss, including Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, Eric Carr, Bruce Kulick, and Vinnie Vincent, who also contributed to the band’s catalog—both have clocked in hundreds of songs, combined, from their 1974 self-titled debut all the way through their final album, Monster, in 2012.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
21 Funny Tweets About Nick Cannon Expecting His 12th Child...One Week After Announcing His 11th
It's giving Cheaper by the Dozen.
Bob Fosse’s ‘Dancin’” confirms Broadway return this spring
NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Fosse’s all-singing, all-dancing 1978 revue “Dancin’” is headin’ back to Broadway and the late choreographer’s daughter calls “a magic carpet ride.”. “Everything is in it,” Nicole Fosse tells The Associated Press. “It’s got politics, childlike humor, history,...
Richie Sambora Hints at Bon Jovi Reunion: “We’re Talking a Bit”
Richie Sambora has hinted at a possible reunion with Bon Jovi. “It’s a possibility,” said the former Bon Jovi guitarist and songwriter during an interview at The Music Industry Trust Awards in London when asked if he would join the band for their first-ever performance at Glastonbury Festival in 2023. “We’re talking a bit.”
Nancy Sinatra Said Covering The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’ With Brian Wilson Was 1 of the Best Moments of Her Life
Nancy Sinatra covered The Beach Boys' "California Girls" with Brian Wilson for an album of songs themed around the Golden State.
