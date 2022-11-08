ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Washington

By Zuri Anderson
If you're on a road trip, live like truckers and visit a stop if you're getting hungry. These places are like roadside eateries and diners, serving up yummy dishes made to fill you up.

For those curious about these restaurants, look no further than LoveFood . The website found the best truck stop eats in every state: "Hitting the road? You'll probably want to plan some sustenance stops along the way – and if you skip the chains, there are some real unexpected food treasures to be found. Here are the best truck stop roadside eats in every US state."

Washington's No. 1 truck stop is Gee Cee's Truck Stop !

You can find Gee Cee's at 123 Foster Creek Rd. in Toledo. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Check out the full list on LoveFood 's website.

