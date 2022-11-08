Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you thinkEvie M.Orlando, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
bungalower
Freehand Goods leaving Hourglass District for College Park
Local retailer Freehand Goods (Facebook | Website) is set to move its second retail location from the Hourglass District to College Park. Freehand Goods specializes in 100% American-made goods and showcases merch from across the country alongside their own designs and handmade pieces. The local brand’s new shop location will...
bungalower
Subtropical Storm Nicole prompts hurricane watch for eastern Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole, the 14th storm in the Atlantic hurricane season, is slowly making its way to the Bahamas right now, with Florida landfall expected sometime late Wednesday evening. Nicole could likely become a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the Bahamas, though impacts are expected to be felt in...
bungalower
Hurricane Nicole Guide: Running list of Hurricane Nicole updates and cancelations
At the time of this post, Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit somewhere near West Palm Beach as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning. High winds will extend 380 miles out from the center and are expected to be felt in Florida as early as late Wednesday morning.
bungalower
Lake Alert: City of Orlando issues Lake Advisory ahead of Tropical Storm NIcole
As the City of Orlando, and the rest of the state, prepare for the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole, a Lake Advisory has been issued for all city lakes until further notice. Residents should refrain from any recreational activity or contact within the lakes, including having any contact with standing water in the roadways. Yes, even Lake Eola.
bungalower
Deadwords Brewing is your off-campus EDC safe place to fuel and charge up
Our favorite OBT brewpub, Deadwords Brewing (Facebook | Website), will be offering some special perks this weekend for Electric Daisy Carnival-goers to help them have their best festival experience yet. The festival, which is expected to haul in roughly 280,000 people (if they can catch an airplane), is notorious for...
bungalower
Black Magic Pizza taking over Milk District chicken window
As first reported by Amy Drew Thompson for Orlando Sentinel, Black Magic Pizza (Instagram) has abandoned its plans to open a brick-and-mortar in SoDo and instead will be taking over a fried chicken window in the Milk District. We told you HERE in September that the popular pop-up pizza makers...
bungalower
Orange County residents vote against Transportation Sales Tax
Orange County voters made it clear on Tuesday, November 8 that they were not in favor of a proposed once-cent “penny sales tax” that would have funded local transportation projects. There is currently no dedicated funding source for Orange County transportation projects but if it had passed, the...
Comments / 0