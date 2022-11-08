Duo Accused Of Kidnapping Teen And Taking Her Across State Lines, One Suspect Might Have Wished She Changed Before Being Nabbed

Jackson County Sheriff's Office

A teen was allegedly kidnapped in Alabama and taken to Florida, police say. Now, two suspects — including one dressed like a vampire — were nabbed, Radar has learned.

The teenager met Colby Jerome Jordan in Houston County, Alabama, on Friday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim report she was picked up by Jordan before two women joined them.

Police did not release the victim’s age or say if she knew the suspects before Friday’s encounter.

The group then took the victim to an abandoned building around 1 a.m. Saturday. There, Jordan assaulted the teen and bound her hands and feet with duct tape, according to investigators.

A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree in Florida, where she escaped.

Police later found two of the three suspects and they were arrested.

Jordan was arrested and charged with robbery, false imprisonment, tampering with a victim and battery. Police said Molly Jarrett was one of the women involved and charged with first-degree principal to robbery, first-degree principal to false imprisonment, first-degree principal to battery and first-degree principal to tampering with a victim.

Police released photos of the two suspects after their arrest and Jarret appeared to be dressed in a costume with a purple cape and purple hair.