ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

Duo Accused Of Kidnapping Teen And Taking Her Across State Lines, One Suspect Might Have Wished She Changed Before Being Nabbed

By Alex Lang
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7JFP_0j3ASzNV00
Jackson County Sheriff's Office

A teen was allegedly kidnapped in Alabama and taken to Florida, police say. Now, two suspects — including one dressed like a vampire — were nabbed, Radar has learned.

The teenager met Colby Jerome Jordan in Houston County, Alabama, on Friday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim report she was picked up by Jordan before two women joined them.

Police did not release the victim’s age or say if she knew the suspects before Friday’s encounter.

The group then took the victim to an abandoned building around 1 a.m. Saturday. There, Jordan assaulted the teen and bound her hands and feet with duct tape, according to investigators.

A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree in Florida, where she escaped.

Police later found two of the three suspects and they were arrested.

Jordan was arrested and charged with robbery, false imprisonment, tampering with a victim and battery. Police said Molly Jarrett was one of the women involved and charged with first-degree principal to robbery, first-degree principal to false imprisonment, first-degree principal to battery and first-degree principal to tampering with a victim.

Police released photos of the two suspects after their arrest and Jarret appeared to be dressed in a costume with a purple cape and purple hair.

Comments / 136

Kathryn Robison
2d ago

Whatever it is, should have realized she made history in that outfit for being one of the creepiest people this side of hell.

Reply(3)
42
Dirty
1d ago

5 well folks this is what are youth looks like today when we don't slap the crap out of our kids or beat their butts with a belt round and round in circles and instead and give them whatever they want including no discipline

Reply(5)
18
I Am Telling You The Truth
1d ago

Thing 2 on the right should rethink her choice of clothes. She does not have the body to pull off that outfit. Also tell the bloated vampire, Halloween ended over a week ago.

Reply(2)
14
Related
CBS Minnesota

Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"

HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson.   Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
HUDSON, WI
wdhn.com

Victim identified in deadly Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– The person found lying dead in the roadway from a fatal gunshot wound has been identified. Police have identified the victim as Samuel Jeffrey Gray, 36, Dothan. Police continue to look for possible suspects involved in the shooting. Around 5:30 p.m., Dothan Police responded to a...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

DPD: Shooting in Dothan leaves one man dead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A person was found deceased lying in the roadway from a fatal gunshot wound. Around 5:30 p.m., Dothan Police responded to a firearm assault on Miles Lane. When they arrived they found a male victim with a gunshot wound that left him deceased in the road.
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Family seeks answers after an inmate killed in Florida prison

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after an inmate died in the Bay Correctional Facility, he was buried this weekend. His family said another prisoner killed the 60-year-old. “All I want is justice for my dad,” Michael Toler Sr.’s daughter Talitha Toler said. Weeks after Toler was killed in the Bay County prison, his family […]
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS 42

Pregnant woman killed in Louisiana shooting, suspect in custody

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave, where officers were notified of a woman who had been shot. While en route, police discovered a male that fit the description of the shooter walking west on East Cypress. At the same time, […]
BASTROP, LA
holmescounty.news

Community mourns elderly couple lost in apparent murder-suicide

Holmes County residents have been in shock to learn that an elderly couple beloved throughout the community perished in an apparent murder-suicide. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said what occurred was obvious based on the way Buford and Sue Williams were discovered in their home on Highway 179 late Monday morning.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

Social media sting operation lands one on multiple charges

A covert sting operation on social media landed a Ponce de Leon man jailed for multiple charges. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Thomas Bell, 48, of Ponce de Leon on November 8, after Bell made contact with who he believed to be a 15-year-old female through a covert Facebook account that was being operated by an HCSO investigator.
PONCE DE LEON, FL
wtvy.com

Fatally wounded man found in Dothan roadway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway. Police received a 911 call about 5:45 of the shooting that occurred along Miles Lane. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had suffered at least one wound. There was...
DOTHAN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
cw34.com

Man wanted for murder used makeup to cover up tattoos, police say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A routine traffic stop led to police finding a firearm, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a backpack which contained makeup and a hat with an attached wig. Authorities in the Florida Panhandle said those items belonged to Jacob Colville, and the 29 year old had...
EUSTIS, FL
WCTV

Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting in front of Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee that killed a man and left eight others injured. Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Click10.com

Troubled Opa-locka police sergeant arrested again

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A troubled Opa-locka police officer has been arrested for the second time in 2022, a spokesperson with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday. Sgt. Sergio Perez, 35, was arrested on a battery charge in January after authorities accused him, then a captain with the...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
holmescounty.news

HCSO investigating possible murder-suicide

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder suicide. Mid-morning on November 8, HCSO personnel responded to a residence on Highway 179 regarding a possible murder/suicide. Inside the residence, an elderly male and female were found deceased, both from gunshot wounds. According to HCSO, it was apparent...
WMBB

One dead in car crash on Highway 231 in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Panama City Police, at least one person is dead following a car crash off Highway 231. According to Panama City Police, they received a call about a car in the brush on the side of Highway 231 northbound near Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. Officers said they […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Police need help identifying suspect accused of identity theft, PPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Prattville Police Department is requesting help identifying a suspect accused of identity theft and using stolen credit card information in Dothan. According to Prattville Investigators, between October 2 and October 19, 2022, the suspect obtained credit card information from a victim in Prattville. Police say the...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Elba attorney pleads guilty to voter fraud

ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— An Elba attorney, accused of committing voter fraud in 2020, has pleaded guilty to her charge. Alyse Fowler, 35, of Opp, has pleaded guilty to one count of providing false information to register or vote. Fowler was originally sentenced to six months in the Coffee County...
ELBA, AL
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

123K+
Followers
3K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy