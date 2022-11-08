ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise

The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
Is Michigan One Of 6 States Seeing Fatal Listeria Outbreaks?

There are six states that are seeing cases of listeria that are somehow linked to deli meats and cheeses, is Michigan one of those states?. Listeria is a foodborne bacteria that is usually caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products. This can have a serious effect on pregnant women and people over 65 who have weak immune systems. Listeria can be fatal to unborn and newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems.
Cannabis Is Back On The Ballot In Some West Michigan Towns

As I predicted back in 2018, communities that first said, "NO" to legalized cannabis are having second thoughts. In the 2018 midterm elections, Michigan residents voted to approve recreational marijuana sales in the state. However, the law allowed for local communities to make their own call as to whether dispensaries could operate in their jurisdictions.
A Picture is Worth 1000 Words These Michigan Pictures Worth $31 Million

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. These two pictures that burned up in a fire at a Michigan home are worth $31 million. The phrase "a picture is worth a thousand words" has been around since 1911. The phrase was actually plagiarized and paraphrased from a 1906 quote from Henrik Ibsen who said, "a thousand words leave not the same deep impression as does a single deed."
Cold Snap Could Make Michigan Firearm Deer Season One of the Best

It has been unseasonably warm for the 2022 archery season for Michigan whitetail deer but a cold snap this is coming could make for one of the best firearm seasons in years. The sun over the bow hunter's shoulder says it all for the 2022 archery deer season. I have hunted a lifetime in Michigan and this has been one of the consistently warmest seasons I can remember in a long time. Most deer hunters know that it's the colder temperatures that get the deer moving in their breeding cycle.
