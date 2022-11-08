Read full article on original website
Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes
Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Older people who get five hours of sleep a night or less may face a far greater risk of developing two or more chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes, compared to people who sleep longer, a new study suggests. The research, published Tuesday...
Mindfulness meditation is as effective as LEXAPRO at alleviating anxiety, study finds
Trendy mindfulness practices are as effective as medication at alleviating anxiety, a study has found. People who meditated every day and did yoga once a week saw their anxious thoughts and feelings ease by almost a third after six weeks. In the first head-to-head comparison, a second group given Lexapro...
Five hours’ sleep is tipping point for poor health, study suggests
Adults over 50 who get less than five hours of sleep at night may have an increased risk of developing at least two chronic diseases, research suggests.Evidence from self-reported data indicates that compared to those who slept for up to seven hours a night, people who reported getting five hours or less shut eye were 30% more likely to be diagnosed with diseases – such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease – over the span of 25 years.Based on the findings, published in the journal Plos Medicine, the researchers involved in the study recommend getting between seven and eight hours...
Moms who drink even small amounts of caffeine while pregnant may have shorter kids than women who abstain, study suggests
In a study, children of pregnant women who drank small amounts of caffeine were shorter than kids whose moms drank none. A new study in JAMA found kids of women who drank the equivalent of half a cup of coffee a day were shorter by 1.5 cm. Other studies indicate...
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
Adults can become severely ill from RSV
As health experts warn about RSV infections in infants and toddlers, adults should know that they, too, can become severely ill from the virus. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is not always the mild respiratory illness people think it is but can lead to symptoms as serious as seen with influenza, according to an expert from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?
Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
Signing up for 'food stamps' could boost brain health
Signing up for "food stamps" might help lower-income seniors preserve their mental capabilities, a new U.S. study suggests. Researchers found that eligible older adults who used the government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) -- commonly called food stamps -- had two fewer years of mental decline over a 10-year period than those who could have registered for the program but did not.
verywellmind.com
How Does Caffeine Affect Anxiety?
Coffee, tea, soda, and other foods and beverages containing caffeine are consumed by many adults each and every day, so it is perhaps not surprising to learn that caffeine is the most commonly used drug in the world. Because caffeine is so intertwined in our daily diets, it is often easy to forget that it is a drug that, while legal, still has psychoactive effects.
Healthline
For People Over 65, Dementia Prevalence Has Dropped By Nearly a Third￼
New research finds the prevalence of dementia is dropping for people over age 65 in the U.S. Researchers found in 2000, the age-adjusted prevalence of dementia for those over 65 was a little over 12%. However, by 2016 it had dropped to 8.5%, a drop of nearly one-third. For men...
Do You Always Need Background Noise? There's A Psychological Reason Why.
Therapists explain when the need for filler sound — like music or the TV — may indicate a mental health issue rather than a welcome distraction.
News-Medical.net
Curbing depression among parents improves control of children's asthma, study finds
Depression and anxiety in the parents of children with asthma have been associated with increased clinic visits and asthma-related hospitalizations. Curbing depression among these caregivers improves control of asthma and lung function, partially through effective treatment of the child's own depression, a new study by UT Southwestern O'Donnell Brain Institute researchers finds.
Dementia could be prevented by restoring and normalizing protein clusters
Dementia is a disease that impairs memory and decision-making skills. The clean-up of toxic protein clumps could prevent neurodegenerative diseases, according to a new study. The study was led by researchers from the Queensland Brain Institute. The research team discovered that focusing on the relationship between two key enzymes could prevent dementia. The proteins the researchers studied were the enzyme Fyn and the protein Tau. They studied the area of the brain that causes frontotemporal dementia, a form of brain disorder that forms when parts of the frontal and temporal lobes are damaged, affecting behavior, language and movement.
Alcohol killed thousands of young Americans in recent years, CDC study finds. Here are 5 signs you drink too much, and are at risk of serious illness.
Excessive drinking can increase the risk of health problems including: cancer, liver disease, high blood pressure, and stroke, the CDC states.
WebMD
Study Shows 6 Supplements Marketed for Cholesterol Are Ineffective
Nov. 7, 2022 – Six supplements commonly marketed for heart health had no effect on LDL (low-density lipoprotein, or “bad”) cholesterol in a newly published, placebo-controlled study. The supplements evaluated were fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols and red yeast rice. The study tested a common...
CNBC
Covid, flu, RSV: Here are the best masks and masking methods for protection against the 'tripledemic'
As we get deeper into fall season, experts are warning of a potential 'tripledemic' – the circulation of Covid-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), all at the same time. Infections from the new "Scrabble" variants are increasing, hospitalizations from RSV are skyrocketing at a terrifying pace, and...
Psych Centra
Insomnia Test
Have you ever found yourself in bed staring at the ceiling for hours, waiting for sleep to come? You’ve tried counting sheep, listening to sleep apps, and even creating the perfect sleep environment, but nothing has worked. We’ve all had trouble sleeping from time to time — whether that’s...
How The Flu Shot Affects Your Body
The flu shot is a vaccine that helps protect against the influenza virus. It is typically given as an injection in the arm, but can also be given as a nasal spray. The flu shot is usually given to people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from the flu, such as young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions.
CNN
