PHOTO: Black bear spotted in Westfield
A Westfield resident spotted a black bear in their yard on Wednesday.
wamc.org
Jacobs will be first woman from Berkshire County to sit on Mass. Governor’s Council after election triumph
Jacobs followed her upset win in the Democratic primary by defeating Republican John Comerford of Palmer in a 62-38 split. WAMC spoke with her on election night from her victory party in North Adams about her plans to take over the seat of outgoing councilor and Democratic former Springfield Mayor Mary Hurley.
wamc.org
Dispatches from Election Day: Berkshire County voters at the polls in divisive 2022
On Tuesday, WAMC spoke with voters across our listening area about what was on their minds on Election Day. From the WAMC Berkshire Bureau, here's this dispatch from Western Massachusetts. On a bright and blustery November morning, Jaleixmarie Rosa Soto voted for the first time in her life at Conte...
amherstindy.org
Defund413 Amherst Hosts Forum On Imagining “Amherst Without Cops”
Defund413 Amherst hosted a remote open-forum on November 6, intended to educate Amherst community members on what defunding the local Amherst Police Department (APD) would mean for the town. Despite a small turnout, organizers Zoë Crabtree and Birdy Newman stated at the end of the event that they felt satisfied with the discussion the event fostered.
newyorkalmanack.com
Bennington Battlefield Presentation Set For Friday
The battle was fought in two engagements on August 16, 1777 and resulted in a decisive victory for the Revolutionaries. As a result, Burgoyne’s army suffered irreplaceable losses and failed to gather the supplies needed for a timely push on Albany. Burgoyne later surrendered on October 17 after the Battles of Saratoga.
Did You Know the New Massachusetts Governor Was a Pro Hoops Star?
The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is coming to a close and a winner has already been projected. And the winner and new Governor-Elect of Massachusetts happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
Some Berkshire County Residents Could be in for a Tough Winter; There is Hope
As mentioned in the past, the rise in food prices is making it difficult for some Berkshire County residents to make ends meet. When you combine this issue with fuel/heating costs, rent, mortgage payments, etc. this winter could be a very trying one for many folks throughout Berkshire County. A...
thereminder.com
Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin
WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
“Gateway To Pittsfield” Property Up For Auction November 10th
Hey, Berkshire County residents! Are you looking to buy some land and/or property for(hopefully) a great price? Here's some news: A 10-acre property on outer West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield is going up for auction on Thursday, November 10th. That's right. According to a media statement from the City of...
wamc.org
With blowout win, Mark lays out Mass. state Senate agenda for 2023
Mark dominated his race for the open Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Hampden district seat against unenrolled conservative Brendan Phair, winning a roughly 75-25 split with a difference of almost 30,000 votes. After a decade in the commonwealth’s lower house, he woke Wednesday morning with a much more significant mandate as one of just 40 state senators on Beacon Hill. WAMC caught up with the state Senator-elect outside of his victory party at Patrick’s Pub in downtown Pittsfield.
iBerkshires.com
High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
Best seafood restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great seafood in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best seafood restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp.
wamc.org
Eastern promises: Looking back at Healey, Diehl comments on regional equity for underrepresented Western Mass.
Polls show Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey with a healthy lead over Republican former State Representative Geoff Diehl. After a visit to the Berkshires in July, Healey spoke with WAMC about regional equity. “I'm familiar with the region, I know the region, and I want to be a governor who...
thereminder.com
Loss of workshop could end St. Patrick’s parade float tradition
AGAWAM — It’s a surprise every year for Agawam’s colleens when they see their float for the first time when they arrive at staging area for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. This year, the surprise may be that there is no float waiting for them. The...
PHOTO: Bald eagles spotted in Holyoke
A viewer captured two bald eagles sitting by the Waterfront Tavern in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
wamc.org
11/8/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Albany’s Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, investigative journalist and UAlbany adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.
Western Mass. towns receive state funding for road projects
More than a dozen small towns in Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties have received funding through the MassWorks Infrastructure Program for several road projects.
Politics-themed tavern opening in Albany
The War Room, a politics-themed tavern, is set to open at 42 Eagle Street in Albany. Owner Todd Shapiro, who owns a Manhattan-based public relations firm, will also be opening Todd's Back Room Cigar Lounge next door at 40 Eagle Street.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
