Norman, OK

247Sports

The Most Anticipated Three Game Stretch in Baylor Football History

These last three weeks of the Baylor football season is the most anticipated home stretch finale in program history that seems to combine the perfect storm of Baylor clicking on all cylinders, ranked opponents, and championship stakes. I can hear the arguments to this statement: 'But Baylor has way better...
WACO, TX
247Sports

It All Comes Down to This

On this week's episode of the Bears Illustrated podcast, Pranay and I return to discussing the happenings on the gridiron. Beginning with Baylor's clutch 38-35 win at Oklahoma and previewing this weekend's Saturday night primetime showdown against No. 19 Kansas State. We provide our biggest takeaways from Norman, which include...
WACO, TX
247Sports

The Edge: Kansas State at Baylor

Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Following a disappointing home loss to Texas, Kansas State will look to get back in the win column on Saturday against Baylor. The game will air nationally on FS1 at 6 p.m. Let's take a look at the potential matchups between the Wildcats and the Bears.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

WATCH: Why Daniels and WVU couldn't escape 'an off day'

Saturday's game between West Virginia and Oklahoma at Mountaineer Field features two quarterbacks who are in their first seasons at their new schools but have also been reunited with their offensive coordinators. Dillon Gabriel starred at UCF for three seasons before joining the Sooners. He started the final 12 games...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Kansas State vs. Baylor: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: McLane Stadium (45,140) Adam Alexander (Play-by-Play), Devin Gardner (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. Odds: Baylor -2.5, O/U 52. THE STORYLINES. 1) A week after...
MANHATTAN, KS
oklahoma Sooner

Baranczyk Signs Two Top Prospects in Williams and Allen

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of two of the nation's top 2023 prospects on Wednesday as the early signing period opened. The Sooners received signed National Letters of Intent from Sahara Williams and Landry Allen, who are now officially set...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Oklahoma

West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season Saturday afternoon, returning to Morgantown to take on visiting Oklahoma. Neal Brown's team is sitting at 3-6 and just 1-5 in the Big 12 Conference, while the Sooners are a disappointing 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the league. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
MORGANTOWN, WV
oklahoma Sooner

Hybl Signs Three of Nation's Best on Signing Day

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head men's golf coach Ryan Hybl announced the signing of three student-athletes on day one of the early signing day period. The three-man class consists of three of the nation's top players as Oklahoma will welcome Ryder Cowan, Connor Henry and PJ Maybank III to Norman next summer.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Softball Signs Four for 2023

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma softball and head coach Patty Gasso announced Wednesday the addition of four signees from the 2023 recruiting class. Joining the Sooners as freshmen for the 2024 season will be Maya Bland, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering. The four hail from across the...
NORMAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ryan Walters elected Oklahoma State Superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Ryan Walters was elected Oklahoma’s next state superintendent of public instruction, which oversees, implements and reviews policies in Oklahoma’s public school system. In one of Green Country’s closest races, Walters beat Democrat, and longtime Oklahoma teacher, Jena Nelson. Nelson, Oklahoma’s 2020 Teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kfdi.com

FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma

Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
CHICKASHA, OK
KRMG

Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
MUSKOGEE, OK
