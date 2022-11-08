Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
The Most Anticipated Three Game Stretch in Baylor Football History
These last three weeks of the Baylor football season is the most anticipated home stretch finale in program history that seems to combine the perfect storm of Baylor clicking on all cylinders, ranked opponents, and championship stakes. I can hear the arguments to this statement: 'But Baylor has way better...
It All Comes Down to This
On this week's episode of the Bears Illustrated podcast, Pranay and I return to discussing the happenings on the gridiron. Beginning with Baylor's clutch 38-35 win at Oklahoma and previewing this weekend's Saturday night primetime showdown against No. 19 Kansas State. We provide our biggest takeaways from Norman, which include...
The Edge: Kansas State at Baylor
Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Following a disappointing home loss to Texas, Kansas State will look to get back in the win column on Saturday against Baylor. The game will air nationally on FS1 at 6 p.m. Let's take a look at the potential matchups between the Wildcats and the Bears.
WATCH: Why Daniels and WVU couldn't escape 'an off day'
Saturday's game between West Virginia and Oklahoma at Mountaineer Field features two quarterbacks who are in their first seasons at their new schools but have also been reunited with their offensive coordinators. Dillon Gabriel starred at UCF for three seasons before joining the Sooners. He started the final 12 games...
Kansas State vs. Baylor: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: McLane Stadium (45,140) Adam Alexander (Play-by-Play), Devin Gardner (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. Odds: Baylor -2.5, O/U 52. THE STORYLINES. 1) A week after...
oklahoma Sooner
Baranczyk Signs Two Top Prospects in Williams and Allen
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of two of the nation's top 2023 prospects on Wednesday as the early signing period opened. The Sooners received signed National Letters of Intent from Sahara Williams and Landry Allen, who are now officially set...
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Oklahoma
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season Saturday afternoon, returning to Morgantown to take on visiting Oklahoma. Neal Brown's team is sitting at 3-6 and just 1-5 in the Big 12 Conference, while the Sooners are a disappointing 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the league. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
oklahoma Sooner
Hybl Signs Three of Nation's Best on Signing Day
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head men's golf coach Ryan Hybl announced the signing of three student-athletes on day one of the early signing day period. The three-man class consists of three of the nation's top players as Oklahoma will welcome Ryder Cowan, Connor Henry and PJ Maybank III to Norman next summer.
oklahoma Sooner
Softball Signs Four for 2023
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma softball and head coach Patty Gasso announced Wednesday the addition of four signees from the 2023 recruiting class. Joining the Sooners as freshmen for the 2024 season will be Maya Bland, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering. The four hail from across the...
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Stunned on Opening Night
The Sooners led by 12 points with 5:15 left in the game, but Sam Houston State rallied for the upset in Monday night's season opener.
Westlake’s Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas Longhorns from Oklahoma Sooners
After verbally committing to the Oklahoma Sooners on Aug. 1, Vasek changed his mind and is now committed to the Texas Longhorns. He made the announcement via Twitter at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Ryan Walters elected Oklahoma State Superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Ryan Walters was elected Oklahoma’s next state superintendent of public instruction, which oversees, implements and reviews policies in Oklahoma’s public school system. In one of Green Country’s closest races, Walters beat Democrat, and longtime Oklahoma teacher, Jena Nelson. Nelson, Oklahoma’s 2020 Teacher...
kfdi.com
FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma
Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
El Reno Tribune
El Reno grad to make acting debut on popular Yellowstone TV series
Many people have watched the hit series Yellowstone, or at least have heard of the series. What many may not know is Christian Wassana, a citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, will…
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: Vicki Behenna wins race for Oklahoma County district attorney
OKLAHOMA CITY — Democrat Vicki Behenna has won the race for Oklahoma County district attorney. Behenna defeated Republican Kevin Calvey in Tuesday's election. She entered the General Election after winning the Democratic primary in June over Mark Myles, garnering 64.45% of the vote. Behenna was a federal prosecutor who...
This Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Holiday Movies & Classics
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite Christmas movies and holiday classics to help get you into the spirit. If you're looking for something to do you could watch your favorite holiday titles under the stars. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, you won't want to miss this!
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: Oklahoma City Public Schools bond proposal passes
Voters have passed an almost $1 billion bond proposal for Oklahoma City Public Schools. The bond measure received the 60% needed to pass. District officials said they want to use the $995 million bond proposal to pay for several projects, including five new schools, a new multisport stadium and other upgrades.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3