WKBN

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
Two of the largest supermarkets in America are merging

New York CNN Business — Kroger announced Friday that it plans to buy Albertsons in a nearly $25 billion deal that could change the US retail industry and impact how millions of customers buy their groceries. The deal, which is expected to close in 2024, would combine two of...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TheStreet

Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) - Get Free Report is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and...
KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
