fluffy
1d ago
Yeah ok antsy Nancy. I call BS on the whole story. Two men in underwear at that time in the morning. Glass was broken from inside. Who was the person in the car the night Paulie got into the accident and fled? No mention of that either… it all goes away. Step down and stay in California Nancy..
Journey For Truth
4d ago
so if Pelosi was terrified in the middle of the night why did she have the FBI raid people's houses for no reasons at all and have them arrested in front of their kids doesn't she empathize with these people
MCic(Me)
2d ago
We want to hear the 911 calls, see the police cams, the Peleosi's security video too. Until then, we aren't interested in hearing their spin on the truth.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi told first responders that he was on a 'suicide mission,' prosecutors' new filing says
When asked if he had other plans, the suspect said he also had a list of targets including other politicians and their families, per the prosecution.
Donald Trump Jr.’s reaction to Paul Pelosi’s attack shows exactly how low we have sunk
CNN — The attack on Paul Pelosi was terrifying. A man broke into the house of the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the middle of the night and hit him with a hammer. Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull among other injuries. The intruder shouted, “where’s Nancy?”
5 new details about the Paul Pelosi attack
The Justice Department charged 42-year-old David DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping, following the alleged break-in at the Pelosi home in California.
Nancy Pelosi says she thinks people will be 'surprised' by midterm results, Democrats could hold Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she thinks the Democrats could keep the House and Senate in midterm elections expected to favor Republicans.
Washington Examiner
Candace Owens Disputes Paul Pelosi Attack Story: 'It's a Little Bizarre'
Candace Owens suggested there was a cover-up because NBC News pulled an initial report on the Paul Pelosi attack.
Vox
The attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband is the culmination of longtime GOP hate-mongering
Friday’s brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco home was overtly political — and a logical endpoint to the decades deeply personal villainization House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has weathered from her political opponents. It’s now clear the speaker was the...
Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’
Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Saying Pelosi Deserves Death Resurfaces After Attack
In a now-deleted video the Greene posted on Facebook, she said that "Pelosi is guilty of treason," which is a crime "punishable by death."
