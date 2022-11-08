ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

fluffy
1d ago

Yeah ok antsy Nancy. I call BS on the whole story. Two men in underwear at that time in the morning. Glass was broken from inside. Who was the person in the car the night Paulie got into the accident and fled? No mention of that either… it all goes away. Step down and stay in California Nancy..

Journey For Truth
4d ago

so if Pelosi was terrified in the middle of the night why did she have the FBI raid people's houses for no reasons at all and have them arrested in front of their kids doesn't she empathize with these people

MCic(Me)
2d ago

We want to hear the 911 calls, see the police cams, the Peleosi's security video too. Until then, we aren't interested in hearing their spin on the truth.

OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”

Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is only three days away, and the anticipation has been through the roof since they released the official trailer back in September…. And it’s mainly because we learn that John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, which could present a whole new storyline and heap of problems for the Dutton family.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’

Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Chelsea and Bill Clinton Share Throwback Photos for 'Mom, Grandmother and Role Model' Hillary's 75th Birthday

Hillary Clinton's milestone birthday was publicly celebrated by family members Wednesday Chelsea Clinton and former President Bill Clinton sent sweet messages to Hillary Clinton on the former first lady and secretary of state's 75th birthday Wednesday, posting throwback photos in honor of the milestone occasion. "Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my mom, @HillaryClinton!" Chelsea, 42, wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of her and her mom wearing red hats and festive outfits while visiting a clown school in Paris for their TV show. "Couldn't ask for a better mom,...
