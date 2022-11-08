Read full article on original website
Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins
Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election. But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Kari Lake raises unfounded doubts about election results in Arizona governor race that's too early to call
Democrat Katie Hobbs is leading Republican Kari Lake in Arizona governor's race with a little more than half of precincts reporting, and though much could change as ballots are counted, the GOP nominee is already casting doubt about the election results.
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Recreational marijuana legalization is on the ballot in these states today
Marijuana legalization is on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday, a reflection of the growing momentum nationwide to lift penalties once associated with the drug.
2022 Nevada Senate race: Catherine Cortez Masto vs. Adam Laxalt
In Nevada, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is trying to defend her seat against Republican Adam Laxalt, who succeeded her as state attorney general six years ago. Polls closed in Nevada at 10 p.m. ET, and CBS News estimates the race remains a toss-up. Cortez Masto, 58, is considered to...
2022 Wisconsin Senate race: Ron Johnson vs. Mandela Barnes
In Wisconsin's Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, CBS News is characterizing the race as leaning Republican. According to exit polls, nearly equal shares of voters in Wisconsin mentioned honesty and integrity as the most important candidate quality (36%) as sharing values with voters (35%). Among those citing integrity as most important, Barnes wins 54% of the vote, while among those saying a candidate who shares values with them is most important, 60% voted for Johnson.
Hundreds of thousands of votes still being counted in key Senate states
Dozens of House races also remain uncalled Thursday, as does control of the chamber.
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday.
Sen. Kelly asks feds to halt Salton Sea project funding until California gives up more Colorado River water
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is calling on federal officials to halt funding for California's Salton Sea project until the state gives up more of its Colorado River Water, a letter from the senator said Tuesday. The letter, sent to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior...
Chris Christie predicts ‘huge surprise’ in Colorado Senate race
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday predicted Republican Joe O’Dea will pull off an upset victory on Tuesday and flip Colorado’s Senate seat, which is currently held by Sen. Michael Bennet (D). “The other upset and surprise you’re going to see I think on Tuesday...
Arizona refuses Biden administration demand to remove shipping containers along border
Arizona on Wednesday refused a demand from the Biden administration to take down shipping containers that are being used to fill in a portion of a wall on the state’s border with Mexico. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs sent a letter Tuesday to the U.S. Bureau...
Live Results: Pennsylvania votes in congressional and state elections
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Senate Election Results 2022 Live
View live results for the 2022 United States Senate elections. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Overall, voting in the U.S. today was ... uneventful. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is reelected, preserving Democratic power in swing state. November 09, 2022. |. By:. Shawn Johnson. Tagged as:. James Roesener...
Human Remains Found At US' Largest Reservoir For Sixth Time In Months
The reservoir is currently experiencing a historic drought.
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
All eyes on close Arizona Senate race between Kelly and Masters
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., leads his Republican opponent Blake Masters with 68% of the vote counted in a race that is key to which party controls the Senate. “I am feeling confident tonight,” Kelly said Tuesday at his election night watch party. The Masters campaign tweeted Wednesday that it...
Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing tribal members
LEUPP, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah...
Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow...
