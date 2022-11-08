Read full article on original website
King Charles decides not to strip Andrew and Harry from major role, as Edward and Anne handed new job
KING Charles has decided not to strip Andrew and Harry from a major royal role - and has handed Princess Anne and Prince Edward a new job. The King is set to widen a pool of 'counsellors of state" who can carry out constitutional roles when the monarch is abroad or unwell.
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Princess Diana Once Said King Charles Never Gave Her Credit for Growth as a Royal: ‘My Goodness, I’ve Had to Grow’
Princess Diana once opened up about her experience becoming a royal. And she confessed she felt she never got "any credit for growth" from King Charles and the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth Refused to Do What Her Staff Wanted Her to Right After Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview, Author Claims
Find out what a royal writer has said the late Queen Elizabeth II's aides advised her to do following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Royal Expert Claims Princes William and Harry Will Have ‘Incredibly Hard’ Time With Season 5 Scenes of ‘The Crown’
A royal expert claims that Princes William and Harry will have an 'incredibly hard' time with season 5 scenes of Netflix's 'The Crown.'
King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
Body Language Expert Analyzes Video Showing Prince Louis May Have Gotten His ‘Rebellious’ Side From Another Royal (Not Prince Harry)
An unearthed video now making the rounds on TikTok shows that Prince Louis may have gotten his "rebellious" trait from another royal, not his Uncle Harry.
King Charles 'wants Camilla to wear the Queen Mother's crown with Koh-i-Noor diamond at the Coronation, like his grandmother' but critics warn Palace it would be 'a massive diplomatic grenade', royal author says
A royal biographer has claimed that King Charles wants Camilla to wear the late Queen Mother's crown featuring the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond at his coronation next year, but critics have warned the Palace it would be akin to 'a massive diplomatic grenade'. Royal expert Angela Levin today said that she...
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Marlon Wayans Defies Cancel Culture, Says Comedies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are “Needed”: “I Ain’t Listening To This Generation”
Marlon Wayans is pushing back on political correctness and said that he will not change his comedy style to survive in this day and age and appease the current generation. In a recent interview, Wayans was asked if a movie like 2004’s White Chicks could “thrive” and not fall into “cancel culture.” “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s sad that society...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
Netflix viewers are loving 'unsettling' new crime thriller based on true story
Netflix viewers have been blown away by an 'unsettling' new crime thriller movie that's based on a true story. The Stranger - not to be confused with the British thriller series of the same name - dropped on the streamer earlier this month. Inspired by events that unfolded in Australia...
Body Language Expert and Voice Analyst Says Meghan Markle’s Podcasts Are ‘Engineered to Reveal Some New Detail About Her’
Here's what a leading body language expert and voice analyst had to say about the Duchess of Sussex's podcast "reveals" and "break" heard during Meghan’s recent recording.
Did Prince Philip Really Have an Affair With a Russian Ballerina Like ‘The Crown’ Alludes?
In season 2 of the Netflix hit ‘The Crown,’ the show alluded that Prince Philip had an affair with a Russian ballerina — did it really happen?
Recent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photos ‘More Beautiful to Look at’ Than ‘Outdated’ Royal Family Portraits
An expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos taken by photographer Ramona Rosales are 'far more engaging' than 'formal' royal family portraits.
Meghan Markle ‘Will Never Forget’ Being Told 3 Words Backstage on ‘Deal or No Deal’
Meghan Markle recalled being a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal' after seeing the game show on TV while 'flipping through the channels.'
King Charles Reportedly Told Prince William of the Queen’s Death Hours Before Telling Prince Harry
Prince Harry was told that his grandmother died hours after Prince William was. Is it due to the strained relationship he has with his father, King Charles?
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
