CNN

Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
SheKnows

King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
Daily Mail

King Charles 'wants Camilla to wear the Queen Mother's crown with Koh-i-Noor diamond at the Coronation, like his grandmother' but critics warn Palace it would be 'a massive diplomatic grenade', royal author says

A royal biographer has claimed that King Charles wants Camilla to wear the late Queen Mother's crown featuring the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond at his coronation next year, but critics have warned the Palace it would be akin to 'a massive diplomatic grenade'. Royal expert Angela Levin today said that she...
The List

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Deadline

Marlon Wayans Defies Cancel Culture, Says Comedies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are “Needed”: “I Ain’t Listening To This Generation”

Marlon Wayans is pushing back on political correctness and said that he will not change his comedy style to survive in this day and age and appease the current generation. In a recent interview, Wayans was asked if a movie like 2004’s White Chicks could “thrive” and not fall into “cancel culture.” “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s sad that society...
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
