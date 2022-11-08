ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Baby was making good progress before fatal collapse, murder trial told

By Kim Pilling
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKm31_0j3ANmOt00

A baby girl allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby was making “good progress” before she later fatally collapsed, a doctor has told a jury.

Dr Sarah Rylance cared for the infant in her role of registrar on the day shifts of June 20 and 21, 2015 at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.

The baby, referred to as child D, is said to be the third child murdered by the defendant in a two-week period, with another suffering a life-threatening collapse during the same time.

The court has heard the mother’s waters had broken on June 18 but she was not given a Caesarean section until two days later, on June 20, after attempts to induce labour.

Twelve minutes after birth Child D lost colour, became floppy in her father’s arms, and required five rescue breaths.

The mother said she had been concerned about getting an infection but was not given antibiotics.

Child D first received antibiotics when she was transferred to the neo-natal unit under Dr Rylance’s care – some four hours after her birth.

The registrar also noted Child D’s blood gas readings were “abnormal” and she needed help with her breathing.

Dr Rylance told jurors at Manchester Crown Court that Child D was progressing well the next day as she decided to try her off CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) respiratory support.

However, her breathing became “irregular” and her oxygen levels dropped “a few times” and CPAP was continued.

Dr Rylance said she did not attach much importance though to the changes and added: “She was heading in the right direction and was not needing any additional oxygen.”

Asked by prosecutor Simon Driver what her clinical assessment of Child D was as she handed over to the night shift on June 21, Dr Rylance said: “I believe she was a stable baby.

“She was receiving a very minimal level of breathing support. She was responsive, making good progress and she had responded well to treatment given since she had been admitted to the neo-natal about 24 hours earlier.

“Yes she was not a healthy baby by that time and still required some level of respiratory support, but much less. I was happy with her progress.”

I believe she was a stable baby

Dr Sarah Rylance

Dr Rylance agreed with Ben Myers KC, defending, that – although the witness was not responsible – a four-hour wait for antibiotics in Child D’s circumstances was below the “proper standard required”.

She also agreed that during her care she had concerns for Child D of infection, or potential infection

Mr Myers said: “During the time you cared for her she was also unable to sustain respirations without some form of support?”

Dr Rylance replied: “Yes.”

Child D later collapsed three times in the early hours of June 22, and stopped breathing on the final occasion, as medics were unable to resuscitate her.

The nursing shift leader – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – told the court that on the first occasion Child D’s skin was discoloured and she was “stiff in appearance”.

She said: “The discolouration was like a mottled appearance, It was like a reddy colour. I remember it being an odd rash. Unusual.

“I remember mottled patches of almost circular white skin with this reddy brown around.”

Following the fatal collapse she said she recalled Letby asking her how she knew what doses of resuscitation drugs to administer, after a sheet of paper listing such calculations went amiss.

She told the court: “I said I knew those doses because I had worked in an ICU unit for a long time. It was useful to have it in your head and I recommend she should learn.”

In a statement read to the court, Dr Emily Thomas said she was on duty when she heard a call for help from a member of staff.

She said: “I think the member of staff was Lucy… this nurse later became very upset in front of me.

“I think she said something like ‘this is my second baby this has happened to me’.”

Letby, 32, originally from Hereford, denies the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Nurse Accused of Killing Babies Had to Be Ordered Repeatedly to Leave Grieving Parents Alone: Supervisor

British nurse Lucy Letby, 32, accused of killing seven infants in her care and attempting to murder 10 others, and allegedly continued to contact the victims' parents A British nurse accused of killing seven babies in 2015 and 2016 allegedly continued to contact one of the victim's parents until her supervisor intervened. Lucy Letby, now 32, is has been accused of killing five baby boys and two baby girls by either injecting air into their bloodstreams or giving them insulin. She is also accused of attempting to kill...
Ingram Atkinson

After getting beaten, instead of filing a report, teen decides to teach his attackers a valuable lesson

If you were beaten up and knew who did it, would you file a police report? Well, this person took a different approach. Gavin Joseph, a teen, was severely assaulted by some other students in 2015 while they were at school. These kids had never even spoken to Gavin before, but they felt they needed to discipline him since they had heard from other students that he was strange and unsettling because he always acted alone and by himself. Gavin ended up suffering from a moderate concussion, along with injuries to his eye, nose, and throat.
WKRC

Police: Missing 12-year-old girl found dead in suitcase with numbers 'placed' on body

PARIS (WKRC) - A missing 12-year-old girl's body was found tied up in a suitcase in Paris, according to a report by Fox News. The girl's parents called the police when she didn't come home from school on Friday. Her dad told police he saw his daughter with a woman in her 20s on security footage from their building, and the woman later emerged with a suitcase.
People

17-Year-Old Fatally Shoots His Parents Before Turning Gun on Himself

Ashton Desormeaux, 17, and his parents Brian and Janet Desormeaux were found dead in their Coniston, Ontario home A teen fatally shot his parents in the family home before killing himself. Greater Sudbury Police Service said officers were called to a home in Coniston, Ontario around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 30. Officers entered the home and found the bodies of 46-year-old Brian Desormeaux, 43-year-old Janet Desormeaux and their 17-year-old son Ashton Desormeaux. All three members died from gunshot wounds. "Through the investigation and working in collaboration with the Coroner's Office,...
People

Okla. Couple Killed 6 Kids in Murder-Suicide; Family Struggled with Debts, Father's Head Injury

Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32 Family members allege the parents accused of killing their six children in an apparent murder-suicide may have been facing mounting financial pressures prior to their deaths. Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, according to reports. Speaking with Tulsa World, Brian's parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, confirmed their grandchildren — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were the six...
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa

The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
People

Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband Called Sister and Said: 'Tell My Kids I Love Them'

Rhona Fantone’s husband, Jay Barcelon, pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing her in April 2021 when she was packing up to stay at her sister’s house On April 16, 2021, Rhona Fantone went to her home in Lemon Grove, Calif., to pick up some clothes and other items she needed to stay at her sister's home that night. The 30-year-old nurse planned to spend the night because she and her husband, Jay Barcelon, were having marital problems, ABS-CBN News reports. While she was packing, the unthinkable happened: Rhona called her sisters saying that...
LEMON GROVE, CA
Daily Mail

Bodycam footage shows horrific aftermath of head-on crash caused by 'drunk' teen, 18, who sped at 150mph down the wrong lane in his Ford Mustang, killing two people

Bodycam footage has revealed the horrific aftermath of a head-on crash caused by a 'drunk' teen who was speeding at 150mph down the wrong lane in a Ford Mustang, killing two people. Police released a clip of the first officer frantically trying to comprehend the scene after Luke Christopher House,...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
TheDailyBeast

Murdered 5-Year-Old’s Stepmom Ratted on Estranged Hubby in June, Cops Say

Three months before Harmony Montgomery’s father was charged in the 5-year-old’s murder, her stepmother pointed the finger at her estranged husband—and claimed she’d been encouraged to lie to police.In court documents filed this week in connection with a separate firearms case against Adam Montgomery, prosecutors reveal a June 3 interview they had with his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery. During that interview, Kayla alleged that Montgomery had murdered Harmony in December 2019—about two years before she was reported missing in New Hampshire.“Kayla also said that [Adam Montgomery] had encouraged her on multiple occasions to lie to police about Harmony’s whereabouts, basically...
MANCHESTER, NH
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy