West Hartford, CT

sheltonherald.com

Jordan Hawkins' concussion history cause for concern, but not career-altering

HARTFORD — The collective gasp from the 9,116 at XL Center when UConn men's basketball sophomore standout Jordan Hawkins crashed to the floor Monday night spoke volumes. The tears that flowed from Hawkins’ eyes as he sat near the end of the bench, towel over head, before retreating to the locker room spoke even more.
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bloomfield uses speed to torch Bristol Eastern in 61-13 blowout

As Bristol Eastern and Bloomfield walked into Friday night’s game, the main storyline stemmed around how the Lancers’ stout defense over the last two weeks would fare against the explosiveness of the Warhawks offense. Unfortunately for the Lancers, Bloomfield’s speed and passing attack proved to be way too...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
AdWeek

Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist

Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
HARTFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

‘Jamie’s Run’ hits the road in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Old Wethersfield Sunday morning. It was “Jamie’s Run” for Connecticut Children’s Hospital, held in honor of Jamie Knotts. Jamie died at just 5 years old back in 2010 due to a rare type of liver tumor. The race features a 5K, a 3K […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Yale Daily News

Boycotting judges invited to speak at Yale Law School

Following months of controversy, Yale Law School appears to have invited federal judges boycotting its students for law clerkships to speak on campus. Federal judges James Ho and Elizabeth Branch implied in an Oct. 13 letter to YLS Dean Heather Gerken that they had been invited to speak at a Law School panel. Made public in legal analyst David Lat’s newsletter, the letter derided alleged attacks on free speech within the Law School, echoing announcements the judges made earlier that month that their offices would no longer hire Yale Law students as clerks.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help

15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
BRISTOL, CT

