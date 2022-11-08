Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Jordan Hawkins' concussion history cause for concern, but not career-altering
HARTFORD — The collective gasp from the 9,116 at XL Center when UConn men's basketball sophomore standout Jordan Hawkins crashed to the floor Monday night spoke volumes. The tears that flowed from Hawkins’ eyes as he sat near the end of the bench, towel over head, before retreating to the locker room spoke even more.
UConn routs Division I newcomer Stonehill
UConn made sure Stonehill’s Division I debut was memorable — for all the wrong reasons. The Huskies held Stonehill to
sheltonherald.com
UConn men's basketball cruises over Stonehill in season-opener despite injury to Jordan Hawkins
HARTFORD — Adama Sanogo was back to his dominant self, virtually unstoppable inside. But otherwise, the UConn men's basketball team had a very different look in its season-opener Monday night. A host of Husky newcomers made their respective debuts at XL Center, and most provided good first impressions in...
UConn Notebook: Clingan makes big first impression
HARTFORD — When Donovan Clingan walked from the scorer’s table onto the XL Center’s court for the first time in a UConn men’s basketball uniform, he received a hero’s welcome from his home-state fans. "I didn't know if Ray (Allen) or Rip (Richard Hamilton) was...
Bristol Press
Bloomfield uses speed to torch Bristol Eastern in 61-13 blowout
As Bristol Eastern and Bloomfield walked into Friday night’s game, the main storyline stemmed around how the Lancers’ stout defense over the last two weeks would fare against the explosiveness of the Warhawks offense. Unfortunately for the Lancers, Bloomfield’s speed and passing attack proved to be way too...
Ex-Yale coach gets 5 months in admissions bribery scandal
BOSTON — (AP) — The former Yale University women's soccer coach whose cooperation with authorities helped blow the lid off the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal by leading the FBI to the scheme's mastermind was sentenced Wednesday to five months in prison. Rudy Meredith, head coach at Yale...
Eyewitness News
F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
AdWeek
Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist
Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
New Britain Herald
Former students, colleagues, family remember late CCSU professor during memorial service
NEW BRITAIN – Former students, colleagues and family members gathered inside Central Connecticut State University’s Founders Hall Sunday evening to remember the late Dr. Norton Mezvinsky. The distinguished Professor of History passed away Sept. 16. Friend and fellow CCSU Professor of History Dr. Matthew Warshauer put together the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Students Hope to Establish Conservative Club After College Tears Down Flags Supporting First Responders
Trinity College (TC) students Lucas Turco and Finn McCole are looking to establish a conservative voice on campus after they were reportedly targeted by the college for hanging a “Don’t Tread On Me” flag and an American flag with green, blue, and red stripes for supporting first responders.
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
darientimes.com
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
‘Jamie’s Run’ hits the road in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Old Wethersfield Sunday morning. It was “Jamie’s Run” for Connecticut Children’s Hospital, held in honor of Jamie Knotts. Jamie died at just 5 years old back in 2010 due to a rare type of liver tumor. The race features a 5K, a 3K […]
Yale Daily News
Boycotting judges invited to speak at Yale Law School
Following months of controversy, Yale Law School appears to have invited federal judges boycotting its students for law clerkships to speak on campus. Federal judges James Ho and Elizabeth Branch implied in an Oct. 13 letter to YLS Dean Heather Gerken that they had been invited to speak at a Law School panel. Made public in legal analyst David Lat’s newsletter, the letter derided alleged attacks on free speech within the Law School, echoing announcements the judges made earlier that month that their offices would no longer hire Yale Law students as clerks.
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
Shooting at University of St. Joseph campus motivated by love triangle: Court documents
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — More details are coming about the apparent love triangle police say was the foundation for a shooting and attempted murder at the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford last week. Darnell Barnes, 22, was arrested following a multi-state manhunt after West Hartford...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help
15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
