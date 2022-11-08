ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

70,000 lecturers and other staff at 150 universities to strike for three days

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0jIs_0j3ANaoB00
(PA) (PA Wire)

More than 70,000 lecturers and other staff at 150 universities will strike for three days later this month in a long-running dispute over pay, working conditions and pensions.

The University and College Union (UCU) said the strikes – on November 24, 25 and 30 – will be the biggest ever to hit UK universities and could impact 2.5 million students.

The union said disruption can be avoided if employers make improved offers, but warned that strike action will escalate in the new year alongside a marking and assessment boycott if the dispute is not resolved.

Union members will also begin industrial action short of strike action from November 23, which includes working to rule, refusing to make up work lost as a result of strike action and refusing to cover for absent colleagues.

The strikes come after UCU members overwhelmingly voted in favour of industrial action last month in two national ballots over pay and working conditions as well as pensions.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Campuses across the UK are about to experience strike action on a scale never seen before. 70,000 staff will walk out and make clear they refuse to accept falling pay, cuts to pensions and insecure employment.

“This is not a dispute about affordability – it is about choices. Vice-chancellors are choosing to pay themselves hundreds of thousands of pounds whilst forcing our members onto low paid and insecure contracts that leave some using foodbanks. They choose to hold billions in surpluses whilst slashing staff pensions.

‘UCU members do not want to strike but are doing so to save the sector and win dignity at work. This dispute has the mass support of students because they know their learning conditions are our members’ working conditions.

‘If university vice-chancellors don’t get serious, our message is simple – this bout of strike action will be just the beginning.”

Any threats of industrial action will do nothing to support students, staff or the many HE institutions working hard to avoid redundancies or maintain staffing levels, having delivered the August pay uplift

Raj Jethwa, UCEA

On pay and working conditions, the union is calling for a “meaningful” pay rise to deal with the cost-of-living crisis and action to end the use of “insecure“ contracts.

The union said employers imposed a 3% pay rise this year following more than a decade of below inflation pay awards.

In the pension dispute, UCU is demanding employers revoke a “package of cuts” made earlier this year which it claims will see the average union member lose 35% from their guaranteed future retirement income.

“For those at the beginning of their careers, the losses are in the hundreds of thousands of pounds,” said the UCU.

Raj Jethwa, chief executive of the Universities and Colleges Employers Association, said: “There will be disappointment across the sector at UCU’s decision to call three days of strike action later this month.

“All HE institutions fully recognise the inflationary pressures currently facing staff.

“While UCEA is not proposing to reopen the 2022-23 pay round, which our member HE institutions have consistently confirmed as fully concluded, we are consulting on the possibility of bringing forward the 2023-24 pay negotiations.

“UCEA’s current consultation follows in-depth discussions with our members across September and October in response to cost-of-living concerns.

“Any threats of industrial action will do nothing to support students, staff or the many HE institutions working hard to avoid redundancies or maintain staffing levels, having delivered the August pay uplift.

“UCU needs to provide its members with a realistic and fair assessment of what is achievable before encouraging strike action directed at students once again.

“UCEA and its member HE institutions always seek to work with UCU and other trade unions to support staff and students and to avoid any unfair disruptive action.

“All institutions face significant cost increases, with most enduring falling income in real terms.

“HE institutions want to do more for their valuable staff, but any increase in pay puts jobs at risk.

“UCU’s own research confirms that, in many parts of the country, HE institutions are important local employers. Those communities simply cannot afford to lose jobs.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Government has ‘contingencies in place’ if nurses go on strike

The Government says it has contingency plans for dealing with any strike by nurses amid the growing threat of widespread industrial action in the NHS.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is expected to announce later this week that its members have voted for strikes over pay.Health workers in other unions, including ambulance staff, hospital porters and cleaners, are also voting on industrial action over pay.Unison and the GMB are set to announce ballot results later this month, while physiotherapists and midwives will start voting soon.If you are in the situation where you have a large number of nurses going out...
The Independent

Train drivers to stage fresh strike in pay dispute

Train drivers at 12 operators are to stage a fresh strike in the long-running dispute over pay, threatening more travel chaos across the country.Members of Aslef will walk out on November 26 after the union said it was still waiting for a pay offer from the employers, despite a series of talks.General secretary Mick Whelan said: “We regret that passengers will be inconvenienced for another day. We don’t want to be taking this action. Withdrawing our labour is always a last resort for a trade union.“We have come to the table, as we always will, in good faith but while...
The Independent

Teachers in Scotland follow nurses in voting for strike action

Teachers in Scotland have announced plans to strike, with 96% of members in the profession’s biggest union backing walkouts less than 24 hours after nurses took the same decision.The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) announced on Thursday that the vast majority of its members had voted in favour of walkouts, which could start as early as this month.With the ballot boasting a 71% turnout of the union’s members, its general secretary has called for a “greatly improved pay offer” to avert action. The last offer of a 5% increase was rejected by 94% of members who voted.Within hours of the...
The Independent

Nurses vote to strike over pay

Nursing staff at the majority of NHS employers across the UK have voted to strike over pay.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said industrial action will take place in the NHS trusts or health boards that have met the legal requirements.Many of the biggest hospitals in England will see strike action by RCN members but others narrowly missed the legal turnout thresholds to qualify for action.All NHS employers in Northern Ireland and Scotland will be included and all bar one in Wales met the relevant legal thresholds.Anger has become action - our members are saying enough is enough.Pat Cullen, RCNGuys...
The Independent

Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’

Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
BBC

Nurses are traumatised and fed up, says strike supporter

Staff shortages and concerns about patient care are the main reasons nurses are backing a strike, a nurse has said. Leanne Lewis voted in favour of a walkout in the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) ballot, the results of which are due this week. Ms Lewis, 47, who trained as...
The Independent

Government services set to grind to a halt with public sector strikes OLD

Britain faces “extraordinary disruption” at its borders and crucial government services grinding to a halt if planned public sector strikes go ahead.Some 100,000 civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union have voted to strike this winter in a dispute over pay, meaning disruption at airports and key ports like Dover, logjams in issuing passports and driving licences, and potential delays to benefit payments if strikes go ahead.It comes as the government dismissed the Royal College of Nursing’s demand of a 17.6 per cent pay rise as “unreasonable”, after the union announced its first nationwide strike in...
The Independent

Health Secretary says strike by nurses ‘disappointing’ and warns of care delays

The Health Secretary said it was “disappointing” nurses had voted to strike, as he warned the action would lead to patients facing delays to care.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced on Wednesday that nurses had voted to strike in the majority of NHS employers in a row over pay.It is disappointing some RCN members voted for industrial action.We accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body in full and have given over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year on top of a 3% rise last year.— Steve Barclay (@SteveBarclay) November...
The Independent

Nurses ‘worried about feeding families and paying rent’ as strike action gets go-ahead

Nurses have said they fear not having enough money to feed their families or pay their rent, as unprecedented strike action was given the go-ahead. NHS workers who voted in favour of the walkout told The Independent said nurses are being forced out of the profession over pay and working conditions. One said she had recently handed her notice in over understaffing, while another said nurses could not keep doing their jobs if they cannot pay for essentials. It came as nurses across the UK voted in favour of going on strike in the first nationwide statutory ballot...
The Independent

Cost of living crisis forcing nurses to quit their NHS pensions

The cost of living crisis is forcing nurses to quit their pensions, according to new figures.The number of staff leaving the NHS pension scheme has doubled from 30,270 to 66,167 in just one year, according to an analysis by The Royal College of Nursing.More than 4,000 nurses opted out of their pension between April and July this year, with 12,000 doing so since April last year.According to the RCN analysis, between April and July 2021, 11,500 staff said they opted out of the pension due to affordability and “facing other financial priorities”. In 2020 this doubled to 23,000.Data shows 34,406,...
BBC

Aberconwy asylum hotel plan attacked by Welsh government

It is unacceptable that a north Wales hotel is housing asylum seekers without the Welsh government, councils or police being told, a minister has said. Labour Social Justice minister Jane Hutt warned the Home Office risks fostering extremism and said the hotel was in a rural location with none of the specialist services needed nearby.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says nurses’ pay demands ‘not affordable’ as union backs strike OLD

Rishi Sunak has said pay demands from unions representing nurses are “not affordable,” as the threat of strike action that will hit operations and appointments looms.The prime minister said he shared the public’s “respect and gratitude” for nurses, and that he was pleased the health secretary was meeting unions to resolve the issue.Steve Barclay held “cordial” talks with RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, but it is understood that the health secretary refused to negotiate over the 17.6 per cent pay rise demand.Ms Cullen told The Independent: “Politicians have the power to stop this now and at any point. The prime...
The Independent

Joint Scottish and Welsh calls for additional NHS funding to avert strike action

Humza Yousaf and his Welsh counterpart have written to the UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay asking for more funding to help avert strike action this winter.Mr Yousaf along with Eluned Morgan wrote to Mr Barclay ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement next week in a bid to call for additional funding for hard-working NHS staff.It comes after ambulance workers in Scotland voted to take industrial action for one day on November 28.Deputy First Minister John Swinney and the Welsh Government minister for finance recently wrote to the Treasury in calls for additional funding for public services.The anger of NHS...
The Independent

Scottish Ambulance Service staff set strike date in pay dispute

Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) staff have become the latest public sector workers to announce they will go on strike in a pay dispute.The GMB trade union said staff at the ambulance service would strike for one day from 6am on Monday November 28.Unite, which also represents SAS workers, has already announced its members will work to rule from November 25.Nurses and teachers have also voted for strike action as they bid for improved pay offers.If the GMB’s industrial action goes ahead, it will be the ambulance service’s first strike in decades.The workforce is being expected to fill more and more...
The Independent

Nursing union warns ‘disruption’ is inevitable if Government does not fix pay

A union boss said “disruption” within healthcare is inevitable if strikes voted for by nursing staff go ahead – as she urged the Government to change its stance on pay.Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen said she was “disappointed” in the Health Secretary’s response after Steve Barclay expressed dismay at Wednesday’s ballot result.The RCN said industrial action will take place across the UK’s NHS trusts and health boards that have met the legal requirements following the first statutory national vote for strikes in the union’s 106-year history.Ms Cullen said members can no longer be “ignored” by ministers...
The Independent

Nurses’ strike: Everything we know so far as hundreds of thousands set to walk out

Nurses across the country are expected to vote in favour of unprecedented strike action.The Royal College of Nursing, which represents hundreds of thousands of nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants, nursing associates and student nurses, is expected to announce the results of its ballot on Wednesday afternoon.The results come as other major health care unions, Unite, Unison and GMB, have launched ballots over strike action. The government could also face industrial action from junior doctors.Why were nurses balloted? The RCN launched its ballot over industrial action after the government failed to meet requirements to offer nurses an above-inflation pay rise.Nurses in...
The Independent

The Independent

917K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy